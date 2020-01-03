Photos of readers

Reader Lee Eberly sent some photos of himself and of a friend, along with these notes:

About fifty years ago I was working on my Master’s degree at the University of South Dakota, studying four species of North American falcons. At the same time my wife and I would rehabilitate injured birds of prey brought to us by locals or game wardens.

A local lad was trapping coyotes one winter near the Missouri River, and set out a ring of snap traps with a dead rabbit in the center as bait. First to be caught was a crow. This then brought in a Rough-legged hawk, which was attracted by the flapping crow. This hawk was also caught in one of the snap traps. Last to arrive was an immature, female Golden eagle (Aquila chrysaetos), which was caught in by its little toe in yet another trap. A game warden was summoned; he amputated the mangled toe, and brought the injured eagle to us for rehab.

She was a lovely lady, gentle and easy to handle. When her toe had healed, we took her back to the wooded fields beside the Missouri, accompanied by the warden, and she was returned to the wild.

Attached are a photo of a 50-year-old photo of me with the eagle.