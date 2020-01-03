Kim Jong-un rides a horse!

I saw a photo of this, but didn’t know a video existed. It does (below), and was published by The Sun. And I’ll be damned if the pudgy little dictator doesn’t actually ride the horse! According to reports, Kim Jong-chub rode the horse up Mount Paektu, a sacred mountain and a symbol of the DPRK’s “revolution.” As YouTube states,

North Korea’s state-run television KRT broadcast a new video of leader Kim Jong Un riding white horse at a sacred mountain with his aides in late 2019.

First Putin and now Kim Jong-un! Is this some way to proclaim virility and intransigence? I’m actually surprised they let him get on that horse, given that an accident would throw the State into turmoil. Could it be a double?

The cabin he looks at is the one in which Kim Jong-Il is said to have been born, though he wasn’t really. That’s a big myth.

Listen to the hyper-excited announcer, typical of North Korean television. The whole state would be a joke if it weren’t busy starving, oppressing, and killing its citizens.