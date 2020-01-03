Kim Jong-un rides a horse!

I saw a photo of this, but didn’t know a video existed. It does (below), and was published by The Sun. And I’ll be damned if the pudgy little dictator doesn’t actually ride the horse! According to reports, Kim Jong-chub rode the horse up Mount Paektu, a sacred mountain and a symbol of the DPRK’s “revolution.” As YouTube states,
North Korea’s state-run television KRT broadcast a new video of leader Kim Jong Un riding white horse at a sacred mountain with his aides in late 2019.
First Putin and now Kim Jong-un! Is this some way to proclaim virility and intransigence? I’m actually surprised they let him get on that horse, given that an accident would throw the State into turmoil. Could it be a double?
The cabin he looks at is the one in which Kim Jong-Il is said to have been born, though he wasn’t really. That’s a big myth.
Listen to the hyper-excited announcer, typical of North Korean television. The whole state would be a joke if it weren’t busy starving, oppressing, and killing its citizens.
Myth makes use of white of black with horses, doesn’t it? Headless Horseman has a black horse, Gandalf has a white horse. What is the origin of using these colors in myth?
In the case of DPRK, is it a clear demonstration of racism? There aren’t any people of color there.
Oh dear – I was proud of myself for correcting the “or” to “of” but that _created_ a typo!
I blame the tiny screen.
At least he didn’t take off his shirt. That would have been a disaster.
I was wondering if he used stairs to get on the horse and hidden belts to stay on the saddle? But that’s obese-dictator shaming and it is not a good thought.
Thanks for that, it triggered images of trump trying to compete by galloping shirtless down fifth ave. Thank goodness it’s past lunch time
Are we sure it’s him except in the close-ups? The rider on the horse has oddly immobile legs, almost as if it’s a dummy somehow fixed onto the saddle.
Love that “Indiana Jones” finale.
I’ve never seen a Pokemon on horse-back before!
North Korea has actually gone beyond the kill/torture/starve program of most totalitarian regimes:
https://www.rfa.org/english/news/korea/nk-manure-quota-2020-10142019154836.html
And people complain about toilet paper shortages!