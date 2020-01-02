Recreational marijuana and cannabis products now legal in Illinois; Lieutenant Governor among the first to buy

With all the bad news stretching through the holidays, we have some good news in Illinois: as of January 1, recreational marijuana and its derivatives are legal to buy in our state. Last June, our new Democratic governor, J. B. Pritzker, signed a bill allowing those 21 and older to buy 30 grams of marijuana (a bit over an ounce), 5 grams of cannabis concentrates like oils, and “edibles” containing up to 500 mg of THC. If you’re an out-of-state resident, you can buy half that amount, but of course you aren’t allowed to transport it across state lines, or fly with it anywhere.

This makes 11 states total where recreational marijuana is legal, as well as Washington D.C. Here’s a map from Business Insider of where both medical and recreational marijuana is legal (the green ones, along with Washington, D.C.):

Many stores were open yesterday, on New Year’s Day, and, according to the local news, the lines at the dispensaries in Chicago were long, with waits from 4-6 hours. You can see the CNN report by clicking on the screenshot below:

From the CNN report:

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton was among hundreds of early morning customers at Sunnyside Dispensary, a Chicago marijuana dispensary, on the first day of legal recreational sales in the state, according to a release from Cresco Labs, which owns the dispensary. “For too long, IL residents, particularly those that are black & brown, have been targeted and criminalized for #cannabis possession,” Stratton wrote in a tweet following her visit. “It’s not just a new year, it’s a new day. Thank you, @GovPritzker, for ending prohibition and building a more equitable Illinois.” Stratton bought a 100-milligram tin of Mindy’s Edibles Glazed Clementine Orange Gummies, according to a statement from Joe Caltabiano, Cresco Labs president and co-founder. Each gummy is 5 milligrams, a “very popular microdose for beginning edible consumers,” he said.

I want to know how she jumped the queue to get in first!

Here’s Stratton’s tweet:

For too long, IL residents, particularly those that are black & brown, have been targeted and criminalized for #cannabis possession. It’s not just a new year, it’s a new day. Thank you, @GovPritzker, for ending prohibition and building a more equitable Illinois. #HappyNewYear https://t.co/DHcaUXAecu — Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton (@LtGovStratton) January 1, 2020

And look at those lines!

First day weed is legal in Illinois & this is the line outside the Romeoville dispensary. I turned right tf back around 😂 pic.twitter.com/X7pBe2JfFQ — 🅱️ig 🅱️oof (@BoofMasterBal) January 1, 2020

According to the longer Chicago Tribune report (which gives a handy map of the dispensaries), the lines were accelerated by having people write their orders down on paper bags before entering the store. To wit:

Midway dispensary is having waiting customers write their orders on brown paper bags to speed up the line. This man was going to buy cannabis-infused honey for his daily cup of tea and a bar of milk mint Irish cream chocolate for his wife. pic.twitter.com/3hwaPskqYT — Ally Marotti (@AllyMarotti) January 1, 2020

Forty-three dispensaries have been approved as state weed-procurement sites, most of them around Chicago.

It’s only a matter of time, I think, before marijuana is legal in every state, though that might happen through decriminalization on the federal level rather than state by state, and that will still be some time away. So if you smoke weed anywhere that it’s legal, you remain in accord with state laws but in violation of federal laws.

In the meantime, as CBS News reports, the next states that may legalize recreational marijuana—and this is not by any means certain—include Florida, New York, Virginia, New Jersey, and Minnesota. It’s simply baffling that alcohol, a far more dangerous drug than marijuana, is legal almost everywhere (there are a few dry counties and cities), but marijuana remains illegal in most places. This is presumably because of its reputation as the “devil’s weed”, coupled with weed’s reputation as a gateway drug to “harder” stuff. That’s true to a very limited extent, but so are alcohol and tobacco.

Further good news: on New Year’s Eve, governor Pritzker approved pardons for 11,000 low-level marijuana offenders, a smart move that will save the state considerable money.

