) are now raising a litter in the adjacent culvert, no more than 100 feet away. I can’t fathom why the jackals see this as a safe place, as even a juvenile hyena would make mincemeat of an adult jackal, and predators often instinctively kill one another’s young. It’s an appealing notion that maybe there’s some kind of truce motivated by mutual benefit in vigilance to warn the young to hide if

predators are nearby, but who knows. I saw little of the jackals: they seemed much more reluctant to come out, and I only glimpsed a pair of adults nearby once.