Harvard students demand ethnic studies department

On December 17 I reported about Harvard’s denial of tenure to Lorgia García Peña, an associate professor of Romance Languages and Literature and of History and Literature. The denial was approved by President Lawrence Bacow, who has never overturned a faculty recommendation.

Why García Peña was denied tenure is unclear, and we’ll never know for sure as these are secret personnel matters. But looking at her c.v. and publications, my best guess was that she was deficient in scholarship, especially at a place like Harvard where scholarship is the primary requirement for tenure. As I wrote after perusing her c.v.:

Looking at García Peña’swebsite at Harvard, her c.v., and her Google Scholar profile gives me a clue, though. She’s published one book, which seems to be derived from her Ph.D. thesis (another’s under contract, and a third seems to be just a Spanish translation of the published book), but lists only five refereed papers since she began at Harvard in 2013. (There are also four “peer-reviewed” chapters, but in general those things are invited and the “peer review” consists of the comments of reviewers who know the chapter will be published.) Here are the listed papers: 2020 “Lo que dice la piel: Consciencia rayana y solidaridad post-terremoto 2010” Forthcoming in Revista de Estudios Sociales, Santo Domingo, Spring 2020. 2016 “Black in English: Race, Migration, and National Belonging in Postcolonial Italy.” Kalfou 3, no. 2 (2016), 207-229 2015 “Translating Blackness: Dominicans Negotiating Race and Belonging.” The Black Scholar 45, no. 2 (2015): 10-20. Awarded Best Article by Black Scholar, 2015. 2013 “Un-Bordering Hispaniola: David Pérez’s Performance Actions of Haitian-Dominican Solidarity.” Afro-Hispanic Review 32, no. 2 (2013): 57-71. 2013 “Being Black Ain’t So Bad… Dominican Immigrant Women Negotiating Race in Contemporary Italy.” Caribbean Studies 41, no. 2 (2013): 137-161. For Harvard, this doesn’t seem an outstanding record of scholarship, especially the hiatus between 2016 and 2020.

But because she taught ethnic studies, the students took this as almost a racist move, or at least a slap in the face at continuing efforts by students and some faculty to establish various ethnic studies departments, even though there are already plenty of courses at Harvard that fit the “ethnic studies” curriculum. As the article in today’s New York Times reports (click on screenshot below), the students not only demanded that Harvard give García Peña tenure, but also occupied the administration building, disrupted a faculty meeting, and protested by invading the admissions office.

What is striking about the article is how entitled these students seem. Their demand for ethnic studies rests largely, it appears, on their need to feel “supported” after they are admitted to America’s most prestigious university; indeed, to get help to “understand their own stories.” A few quotes:

And on the day in December that early admissions decisions were to be released, black, Latino and Asian students protested in the admissions office, accusing the university of using them as tokens in its professed commitment to diversity, while failing to invest in academic areas critical to their lives. . . .Several students who testified during the legal challenge to Harvard’s admissions policies, saying it was important for the school to be able to consider race in admissions, are now among those criticizing the decision to deny tenure to the professor, Lorgia García Peña. One of them, Catherine Ho, 20, a junior, took part in the December protest at the admissions office, where students held signs with messages like “After You Admit Us, Don’t Forget Us!” and “Want Diversity? Teach Our Histories!” Ms. Ho, who is Vietnamese-American, accused Harvard of using her and other students who testified to burnish its image at the trial and afterward, while refusing to listen to what they said they needed in terms of resources once they got to campus. “I am tired of Harvard using my story without giving me ethnic studies so I can fully understand what my story even means,” Ms. Ho said during the protest, to cheers from the other students. She added, “Harvard, stop using our stories when you won’t listen to us.” . . .“We need more than just letting us in,” said Ms. Veira-Ramirez, who came to the United States from Colombia when she was 3 years old. Ms. Veira-Ramirez, who is undocumented, has protection from deportation under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama-era program that protected young undocumented immigrants. “We need resources once we get to campus,” she said, “and part of those resources is an ethnic studies program.”

My response to this is severalfold. First, why are minority students seen completely through the lens of their ethnicities? When they have plenty of opportunities to read Latino/Latina literature, Black Literature, and so on, why do they need an entire department to help them “understand what their stories even mean”? And do all Hispanic or black students really have the same story? I doubt it. For one thing, these aren’t your average minority students: they are the best in the country, and are certainly privileged. Their stories must surely be different from the stories of impoverished youth in, say, the ghettoes of Chicago, doomed to lousy schools, an unsupportive environment, and, for many incarceration. Is the “story” always the story of oppression in the past? Is the unifying factor one of pigmentation? Are the stories of Spanish students (considered “students of color”) similar to those of Brazilian students or Guatemalan students? If so, how?

And if skin color (a sign of oppression) is really the unifying factor here, then Harvard’s “ethnic studies” departments will become—like so many of them are in America—grievance studies departments, pushing an ideology of intersectionality and oppression. Harvard does not need departments designed for social engineering rather than knowledge, and I suspect that’s why Harvard hasn’t instituted ethnic studies as a department. Indeed, that’s why I object to ethnic studies. Every Hispanic student is different, just as every Jew is different, and despite Jews having been the most oppressed minority in the last two millennia, I would strongly object to starting a “Jewish studies” program to help Jews figure out “what their stories mean.” If you want your stories, you have to do more than major in a field centered on your ethnicity.

Don’t get me wrong: the story of minorities is an important part of the history of America, and there is much great literature written by “marginalized” people. This should be taught in college. But there are plenty of opportunities to do that already. As the Times notes:

Efforts to create an ethnic studies program at Harvard go back several decades. Undergraduates now have two ways to pursue ethnic studies: Students majoring in history and literature can focus on the subject, and students can minor in ethnicity, migration, rights. The ethnic studies track in history and literature was created in 2017, the minor in 2009. The students who are protesting now want a full-fledged department and the opportunity to major in ethnic studies.

Further, Harvard also has a full department of African and African-American studies. Given that, and the fact that there are tracks for other ethnic studies, like Latin American literature and history, I fail to understand why there’s a need for a whole department of “ethnic studies”.

Given that there are already ethnic studies tracks and lots of courses, the only reason I can see for such a department is to enshrine an ideology at the University, and to bow to students’ demands that they need a department to feel supported. That claim is palpably ridiculous in light of the opportunities already available to learn about the history of minorities.

Of course this constitutes tremendous pressure on Harvard, for if the University refuses to confect a department, they will be called racists and bigots, insufficiently supportive of blacks and Hispanics. (Do they also propose departments of women’s studies and LGBTQ+ studies? Courses and sub-majors in women’s studies already exist in plenitude.)

Make no mistake about it. With no exceptions that I know of, ethnic studies departments are departments of grievance studies, dedicated not to advancing knowledge of the history of various groups, but of pushing a particular narrative of continuing oppression of these groups by the dominant white culture. They are not full of courses urging students to question that narrative. Imbuing students with ideology is very different from filling them with knowledge and teaching them how to think.

Indeed, García Peña herself admitted as much in her writing:

In an online article published last year, Dr. García Peña wrote that ethnic studies programs make universities “a little less racist, a little less white.” “They provide students with spaces for thinking and writing about important questions,” she wrote. “They also provide support for students of color who are made to feel in every other course, like second class citizens who are reminded that they don’t belong.”

No, they provide students with spaces to absorb the ideology of intersectionality and develop a coherent viewpoint that takes all blacks, or all Hispanics, as sharing one story. Further, I deny her contention that minority students are made to feel like second-class citizens in every other course. That’s the kind of grievance viewpoint that develops in such departments, and, though one is called a racist for saying this, it’s simply not true. I know many professors who teach students of color and go the extra mile to help them if they see the students struggling or the students ask for help. And I have never seen a student of color treated as a second-class student in any class I’ve ever taught or attended, though of course this will happen in some places at some times.

Now clearly Harvard will do something—they almost have to lest they look mean-spirited. But I hope that whatever they do will ensure that new courses will not push a specific ideology of intersectionality and unrelenting oppression, but will adhere to the Harvard motto, “Veritas.” (Truth.)