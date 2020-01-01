Wednesday: 2020 Hili dialogue

HAPPY NEW YEAR! Welcome to 2020: it’s January 1— the onset of a new decade. Google commemorates it with today’s Doodle; click on the screenshot to see where it goes:
And to mark the departure of 2019, here’s an old Lang sign from Imgur:
Colder weather has returned to Chicago, with even a bit of snow yesterday (it’s now a few degrees below freezing), but today’s high will be 41° F or 5° C, with temperatures close to that for a week. There’s no more snow in the forecast, and no ducks have landed in Botany Pond.
It is, as you might expect, National Bloody Mary Day. Personally, I’ve never found alcohol useful in mitigatating the aftereffects of inebriation. In Europe it’s Apple Gifting Day, a tradition in which people give each other that fruit (I’ve never heard of it), and in the U.S. it’s Commitment Day—that day when people vow to get in better shape, and then give it up in about a week.
It’s also Dishonor List Day, when people decide which words or phrases should be omitted from the English language. I’ve been doing that all year, but here are some listed on the hol5iday page;
- “partly sunny” — Apparently “partly sunny” does not always mean “the sun is partially covered by clouds”… It can also mean that there is a solar eclipse. Therefore, this phrase is dishonorable to the English language. (?)
- “shower activity” — Rain is not the same thing as a shower. You shouldn’t encourage people to bathe in rain. *cough* Right.
- “turned-up missing” — Something that has “turned-up” can’t be missing…. I guess….
- “colorization” (coloring the classic black-and-white movies) — Why must there be a term like colorization? Why can’t we simply call it “coloring films”? (I, personally, think colorization is a really fun word and is preferable over “coloring films” any day. =D)
It’s also National First Foot Day, described as follows:
National First-Foot Day marks the new year custom of first-foot, which is part of the folklore of Scotland and Northern England, with variations of it existing elsewhere. In this tradition, the first person who steps into the home of a household following the start of a new year is viewed as a bringer of good fortune for the coming year. This person cannot be someone who was in the house when midnight struck; they need to be someone who was outside of it and has stepped back in. It is permissible for them to be an occupant of the house.
Finally, it’s the eighth day of the Twelve Days of Christmas (Maids a-Milking).
Year end graphs: In today’s New York Times, Steven Rattner summarizes a lot of political and economic data with graphs; here’s one of them:
As you might expect, lots happened on January 1, including this stuff:
Julian Calendar:
- 1502 – The present-day location of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil is first explored by the Portuguese.
- 1600 – Scotland recognises January 1 as the start of the year, instead of March 25.
Gregorian Calendar:
- 1739 – Bouvet Island, the world’s remotest island is discovered by French explorer Jean-Baptiste Charles Bouvet de Lozier.
Here’s Bouvet Island, as described by Wikipedia (it’s
Bouvet Island (Norwegian: Bouvetøya or Bouvet-øya, Urban East Norwegian: [bʊˈveːœʏɑ]) is an uninhabited subantarctic high island and dependency of Norway located in the South Atlantic Ocean at 54°25′S 3°22′ECoordinates: 54°25′S 3°22′E, thus locating it north of and outside the Antarctic Treaty System. It lies at the southern end of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge and is the most remote island in the world, approximately 1,700 kilometres (1,100 mi) north of the Princess Astrid Coast of Queen Maud Land, Antarctica, 1,160 kilometres (720 mi) east of the South Sandwich Islands and 2,600 kilometres (1,600 mi) south-southwest of the coast of South Africa.
It has an area of 49 km², of which 93% is covered by a glacier, and is a nature reserve. It has three species of penguins, seals, and breeding seabirds.
- 1773 – The hymn that became known as “Amazing Grace”, then titled “1 Chronicles 17:16–17” is first used to accompany a sermon led by John Newton in the town of Olney, Buckinghamshire, England.
- 1776 – General George Washington hoists the first United States flag; the Grand Union Flag at Prospect Hill.
- 1808 – The United States bans the importation of slaves.
- 1892 – Ellis Island begins processing immigrants into the United States.
- 1898 – New York, New York annexes land from surrounding counties, creating the City of Greater New York. The four initial boroughs, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and The Bronx, are joined on January 25 by Staten Island to create the modern city of five boroughs.
- 1901 – The British colonies of New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, and Western Australia federate as the Commonwealth of Australia; Edmund Barton is appointed the first Prime Minister.
- 1934 – A “Law for the Prevention of Genetically Diseased Offspring” comes into effect in Nazi Germany.
- 1947 – The Canadian Citizenship Act 1946 comes into effect, converting British subjects into Canadian citizens. Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King becomes the first Canadian citizen.
- 1959 – Cuban Revolution: Fulgencio Batista, dictator of Cuba, is overthrown by Fidel Castro’s forces.
- 1971 – Cigarette advertisements are banned on American television.
- 1979 – Normal diplomatic relations are established between the People’s Republic of China and the United States.
- 1993 – Dissolution of Czechoslovakia: Czechoslovakia is divided into the Czech Republic and Slovak Republic.
- 1999 – Euro currency is introduced in 11 member nations of the European Union (with the exception of the United Kingdom, Denmark, Greece and Sweden; Greece later adopts the euro).
Notables born on this day include:
- 1735 – Paul Revere, American silversmith and engraver (d. 1818)
- 1752 – Betsy Ross, American seamstress, credited with designing the Flag of the United States (d. 1836)
- 1864 – Alfred Stieglitz, American photographer and curator (d. 1946)
- 1879 – E. M. Forster, English author and playwright (d. 1970)
- 1895 – J. Edgar Hoover, American law enforcement official; 1st Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (d. 1972)
- 1919 – J. D. Salinger, American soldier and author (d. 2010)
- 1942 – Country Joe McDonald, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
Here’s a portrait of Georgia O’Keeffe by Steiglitz (they were lovers) taken in 1918. He was 54, she was 31.
Those who gave up the ghost on January 1 include:
- 1944 – Edwin Lutyens, English architect, designed the Castle Drogo and Thiepval Memorial (b. 1869)
- 1953 – Hank Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1923)
- 1972 – Maurice Chevalier, French actor and singer (b. 1888)
- 2013 – Patti Page, American singer and actress (b. 1927)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s preparing to be a superhero cat:
A: Hili, what are you doing?Hili: I’m sleeping off New Year’s Party and gathering strength to fight for justice.
Ja: Hili, co ty robisz?
Hili: Odsypiam Sylwestra i nabieram sił do walki o sprawiedliwość.
A cartoon from Anne:
From Facebook:
From Jesus of the Day:
Titania shoots and scores!
Two tweets from Heather Hastie via Ann German. First, an assertive squirrel. . . .
. . . which is then added to a famous picture:
Matthew’s morning pickup: the year’s first egress from Marsh Farm Barn: two flying ducks and Bumblebee the sheep.
Matthew says, “This appears to be on the north bank of the Thames, just opposite the MI5 Headquarters.” Nice window washer!
Lovely mandarin ducks with a not-quite haiku:
Happy New Year, and a happy 2020s, PCC(E)!
-Ryan
PS I wouldn’t call this a new decade since the first decade would be 1-10 CE.
CNN had a nice little primer on this. Basically, when a decade begins and ends is in the eye of the beholder.
Happy New Year.
Take a look at Bouvet Island, the world’s remotest. This photo was taken from the International Space Station in 2008.
See if this works:
Much better, thanks.
Lutyens designed the Viceroy’s House (now Rashtrapati Bhavan) in New Delhi from 1913 to 1931. This bust was made in his Delhi office and includes an architectural model for a ‘chattri’, or roof feature, on the house. It stood for many years above a doorway in Lutyens’s London office. His private homes are his best work – the bigger stuff not so much:
“…the bigger stuff not so much…”
I can see what one of his weaknesses was. Designing the Viceroy, he was prompted to incorporate Indian style.
“His disrespect for the local building tradition he dismissed as primitive is evident in his numerous sketches with appended scrawls such as ‘Moghul tosh’ and his short remark that ‘they want me to do Hindu – Hindon’t I say!’ “.
Yes, he should have stuck to rich, English clients with prejudices that matched his own – he was racist through & through. His objection to the local Indian style of detailing & building wasn’t racist though [or not completely] & more to do with quality of workmanship, but also Lutyens didn’t understand the country at all & wanted to impose an inappropriate European aesthetic. He had no idea on the basics of culture & climate.
His private houses are fantastic inside & out although horrible to live in – I recall he designed one house without bathrooms [or was it WCs?] – I assume that omission was corrected before it left the drawing board!
Happy New Year to all and thank you Jerry for a wonderful year of WEIT.
This website has brought me so much and I am grateful for it. Happy 2020!
Yes, it’s the view from the Riverwalk Apartments, 161 Millbank, but that’s the SIS [MI6] HQ across the river in the corner of the frame – MI5 is on the same side of the river as Riverwalk 2km to the left [east] at Thames House.
🐾🐾
I generally hold many “ize” words in mild disdain, but have no problem with “colorize,” since it’s come to have a distinct, well-understood meaning with regard to movies.
As for the process itself, I’ve come around quite a bit on that, too, compared to when colorized films first started showing up on Turner Classic Movies. I see nothing wrong with colorizing old B-movies that would’ve probably been shot in color originally except for budget constraints.
But colorizing the classics of B&W cinematography? I object to the colorization of Casablanca. And over my dead body will they colorize Citizen Kane or Raging Bull or the parts of Wizard of Oz set in Kansas.
Colourised Casablanca is dreadful – I just watched a clip & it loses everything. I agree with your choices of films to leave alone & I’ll add The Third Man, The Night Of The Hunter & Point Blank with Lee & Angie [even though it has aged badly, PC-wise].
Just realised PB was in colour, yet I remember it as B&W – I only had B&W TV back then. 🙂
As far as I am concerned, hands off all — and I do mean all — black and white films.
And not only because many black-and-white films originally prsumed to be expendable potboilers have proven to be classics.
Leave the potboilers alone, too — ~Plan 9 From Outer Space~ and the like.
People who must have their color fix rather than the note of abstraction that black-and-white offers even in the most routine movies are in no danger of losing their drug(which does not mean that color cinematography is always just a prettifyiing narcotic).
So once again, dump this childish, greed-motivated colorization — which, happily seems to have largely vanished from the cinema scene.
They were also married, making their romantic liaison copacetic in the eyes of the law and the Good Lord Almighty. 🙂
At the time the picture was taken, they were lovers and Alfred was still married to Emmy. Alfred and Georgia married six years later, after Alfred’s divorce went through. In the meantime, the Good Lord and the prigs may have been frowning
Isn’t this also the day on which all self-respecting Southerners feast on Hoppin’ John?
The author of ‘Amazing Grace’ was a despicable human being, and his ‘hymn’ is one of the most hypocritical ever written. I am nauseated whenever forced to hear it. Newton was an Atlantic slave trader. His captain’s logs speak unemotionally about his human cargo, particularly deprecating the loss of slaves who got sick on the voyage, or died, or in one case jumped overboard (to swim back to Africa, reversing the Middle Passage?)and of course drowned before Newton’s crew could ‘save a wretch like’ him.
Yes, Newton was a wretch. No, the sweet sound didn’t save him, no more than he saved his slaves from slavery. He could take ‘holy orders’ but he can’t hide, either from his god (if such exist) or from a world that knows him.
Theological question for the Christians who say he ‘newtoned’ for his sins, especially by writing ‘Amazing Grace:’ since that African who jumped ship and drowned was denied evangelical conversion, was he saved or damned?