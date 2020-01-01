Wednesday: 2020 Hili dialogue

HAPPY NEW YEAR! Welcome to 2020: it’s January 1— the onset of a new decade. Google commemorates it with today’s Doodle; click on the screenshot to see where it goes:

And to mark the departure of 2019, here’s an old Lang sign from Imgur:

Colder weather has returned to Chicago, with even a bit of snow yesterday (it’s now a few degrees below freezing), but today’s high will be 41° F or 5° C, with temperatures close to that for a week. There’s no more snow in the forecast, and no ducks have landed in Botany Pond.

It is, as you might expect, National Bloody Mary Day. Personally, I’ve never found alcohol useful in mitigatating the aftereffects of inebriation. In Europe it’s Apple Gifting Day, a tradition in which people give each other that fruit (I’ve never heard of it), and in the U.S. it’s Commitment Day—that day when people vow to get in better shape, and then give it up in about a week.

It’s also Dishonor List Day, when people decide which words or phrases should be omitted from the English language. I’ve been doing that all year, but here are some listed on the hol5iday page;

“partly sunny” — Apparently “partly sunny” does not always mean “the sun is partially covered by clouds”… It can also mean that there is a solar eclipse. Therefore, this phrase is dishonorable to the English language. (?)

“shower activity” — Rain is not the same thing as a shower. You shouldn’t encourage people to bathe in rain. *cough* Right.

“turned-up missing” — Something that has “turned-up” can’t be missing…. I guess….

“colorization” (coloring the classic black-and-white movies) — Why must there be a term like colorization? Why can’t we simply call it “coloring films”? (I, personally, think colorization is a really fun word and is preferable over “coloring films” any day. =D)

It’s also National First Foot Day, described as follows:

National First-Foot Day marks the new year custom of first-foot, which is part of the folklore of Scotland and Northern England, with variations of it existing elsewhere. In this tradition, the first person who steps into the home of a household following the start of a new year is viewed as a bringer of good fortune for the coming year. This person cannot be someone who was in the house when midnight struck; they need to be someone who was outside of it and has stepped back in. It is permissible for them to be an occupant of the house.

Finally, it’s the eighth day of the Twelve Days of Christmas (Maids a-Milking).

Year end graphs: In today’s New York Times, Steven Rattner summarizes a lot of political and economic data with graphs; here’s one of them:

As you might expect, lots happened on January 1, including this stuff:

Julian Calendar:

1502 – The present-day location of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil is first explored by the Portuguese.

1600 – Scotland recognises January 1 as the start of the year, instead of March 25.

Gregorian Calendar:

Here’s Bouvet Island, as described by Wikipedia (it’s

Bouvet Island (Norwegian: Bouvetøya or Bouvet-øya, Urban East Norwegian: [bʊˈveːœʏɑ]) is an uninhabited subantarctic high island and dependency of Norway located in the South Atlantic Ocean at Coordinates: , thus locating it north of and outside the Antarctic Treaty System. It lies at the southern end of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge and is the most remote island in the world, approximately 1,700 kilometres (1,100 mi) north of the Princess Astrid Coast of Queen Maud Land, Antarctica, 1,160 kilometres (720 mi) east of the South Sandwich Islands and 2,600 kilometres (1,600 mi) south-southwest of the coast of South Africa.

It has an area of 49 km², of which 93% is covered by a glacier, and is a nature reserve. It has three species of penguins, seals, and breeding seabirds.

1773 – The hymn that became known as “Amazing Grace”, then titled “1 Chronicles 17:16–17” is first used to accompany a sermon led by John Newton in the town of Olney, Buckinghamshire, England.

1776 – General George Washington hoists the first United States flag; the Grand Union Flag at Prospect Hill.

1808 – The United States bans the importation of slaves.

1892 – Ellis Island begins processing immigrants into the United States.

1898 – New York, New York annexes land from surrounding counties, creating the City of Greater New York. The four initial boroughs, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and The Bronx, are joined on January 25 by Staten Island to create the modern city of five boroughs.

1901 – The British colonies of New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, and Western Australia federate as the Commonwealth of Australia; Edmund Barton is appointed the first Prime Minister.

1934 – A “Law for the Prevention of Genetically Diseased Offspring” comes into effect in Nazi Germany.

1947 – The Canadian Citizenship Act 1946 comes into effect, converting British subjects into Canadian citizens. Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King becomes the first Canadian citizen.

Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King becomes the first Canadian citizen. 1959 – Cuban Revolution: Fulgencio Batista, dictator of Cuba, is overthrown by Fidel Castro’s forces.

1971 – Cigarette advertisements are banned on American television.

1979 – Normal diplomatic relations are established between the People’s Republic of China and the United States.

1993 – Dissolution of Czechoslovakia: Czechoslovakia is divided into the Czech Republic and Slovak Republic.

1999 – Euro currency is introduced in 11 member nations of the European Union (with the exception of the United Kingdom, Denmark, Greece and Sweden; Greece later adopts the euro).

Notables born on this day include:

1735 – Paul Revere, American silversmith and engraver (d. 1818)

1752 – Betsy Ross, American seamstress, credited with designing the Flag of the United States (d. 1836)

1864 – Alfred Stieglitz, American photographer and curator (d. 1946)

1879 – E. M. Forster, English author and playwright (d. 1970)

1895 – J. Edgar Hoover, American law enforcement official; 1st Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (d. 1972)

1919 – J. D. Salinger, American soldier and author (d. 2010)

1942 – Country Joe McDonald, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

Here’s a portrait of Georgia O’Keeffe by Steiglitz (they were lovers) taken in 1918. He was 54, she was 31.

Those who gave up the ghost on January 1 include:

1944 – Edwin Lutyens, English architect, designed the Castle Drogo and Thiepval Memorial (b. 1869)

1953 – Hank Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1923)

1972 – Maurice Chevalier, French actor and singer (b. 1888)

2013 – Patti Page, American singer and actress (b. 1927)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s preparing to be a superhero cat:

A: Hili, what are you doing? Hili: I’m sleeping off New Year’s Party and gathering strength to fight for justice.

In Polish:

Ja: Hili, co ty robisz?

Hili: Odsypiam Sylwestra i nabieram sił do walki o sprawiedliwość.

A cartoon from Anne:

From Facebook:

From Jesus of the Day:

Titania shoots and scores!

I’m so sick of the media making us look stupid by using the words we tell them to use. 😡 pic.twitter.com/HB3WwkY7cf — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 30, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie via Ann German. First, an assertive squirrel. . . .

. . . which is then added to a famous picture:

Matthew’s morning pickup: the year’s first egress from Marsh Farm Barn: two flying ducks and Bumblebee the sheep.

Greetings and good morning it’s the new year rush hour which was live on BBC Wiltshire with Sue Davis #NewYearGreetings #rushhour #farmrushhour @caro_painter @BBCWiltshire pic.twitter.com/L1JJosk6dx — Caenhill CC (@caenhillcc) January 1, 2020

Matthew says, “This appears to be on the north bank of the Thames, just opposite the MI5 Headquarters.” Nice window washer!

Symbiotic relationship of the day. pic.twitter.com/t7hjMbgt2Y — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) December 31, 2019

Lovely mandarin ducks with a not-quite haiku:

"New Year's morning:

the ducks on the pond

quack and quack" Issa Kobayashi

(images: Koson Ohara / Jakuchu Ito) pic.twitter.com/aRqyMAf9VA — Kazuko M. (@EstherHawdon) December 31, 2019

A thousand-year-old tree, but by no means the record holder:

Imagine living for 1000 years. This Balavaux larch has done it. No wonder it looks so ramshackle pic.twitter.com/NrfAn1GIy0 — Rowan Hooper (@rowhoop) December 30, 2019

Matthew proffers the second tweet below with a comment: “More of the jenga dog, showing it is incredibly observant and well trained. You can see even more on Instagram here. Make sure you have the sound up. What puzzles me is how the d*g follows the owner’s footsteps without looking at her feet!

For me, this is her best video pic.twitter.com/S62QO5cnuB — Well, hello (@crisrealoficial) December 29, 2019