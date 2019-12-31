Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Well, it’s New Year’s Eve: Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Today’s Google Doodle show the tradition of New Year’s fireworks; clicking on it below (or on the Google page) takes one to a listing of New Year’s Eve events in Chicago. In your location, the Google Page will certainly direct to your local festivities.
Sadly, Hanukkah and Coynezaa are over, but last night I cooked a big strip steak and washed it down with a fine bottle of burgundy (h/t: Mark). This evening the new decade will start, and we’ll be writing “2019” on our checks for a while—that is, if anybody still writes checks.
Oh, I forgot: it’s the Seventh Day of Christmas (Swans A-Swimming). We’re back to winter weather in Chicago, with a high of only 31° F (-1° C) today, but no snow predicted for at least a week.
Besides New Year’s Eve, it’s National Vinegar Day (??), but also National Champagne Day. I doubt I’ll be awake to see in 2020. Every year when I was a kid, my parents would bring out a bottle of Cold Duck (yech!) to celebrate New Year, but then would fall asleep before midnight. They’d put the bottle back in the fridge and try again the next year. I think they had the same bottle for years! Although now I have truly good bubbly at home and actually drink it on other days, with respect to New Year’s Eve bedtime I’ve become my parents!
It’s also Hogmanay in Scotland, World Peace Meditation Day, and Make Up your Mind Day (probably referring to those New Year’s resolutions that are never kept).
Stuff that happened on December 31 includes:
- 870 – Battle of Englefield: The Vikings clash with ealdorman Æthelwulf of Berkshire. The invaders are driven back to Reading (East Anglia), many Danes are killed.
- 1759 – Arthur Guinness signs a 9,000 year lease at £45 per annum and starts brewing Guinness.
- 1853 – A dinner party is held inside a life-size model of an iguanodon created by Benjamin Waterhouse Hawkins and Sir Richard Owen in south London, England.
Now that would have been something! Waterhouse was famous for making life-size models of extinct animals that he put on display at the Crystal Palace in London.
- 1857 – Queen Victoria chooses Ottawa, then a small logging town, as the capital of Canada.
- 1878 – Karl Benz, working in Mannheim, Germany, filed for a patent on his first reliable two-stroke gas engine, and he was granted the patent in 1879.
- 1907 – The first New Year’s Eve celebration is held in Times Square (then known as Longacre Square) in Manhattan.
Below you can see a short history of the Times Square celebrations in video. I was there on, I believe, New Year’s Eve, 1972, when I was living in the city. Everybody was drunk, and so there was a palpable sense of common humanity, bonhomie, and joy. I wouldn’t do it again, as it was so crowded, but I’m glad I went once.
- 1946 – President Harry S. Truman officially proclaims the end of hostilities in World War II.
- 1955 – General Motors becomes the first U.S. corporation to make over US$1 billion in a year.
- 1992 – Czechoslovakia is peacefully dissolved in what is dubbed by media as the Velvet Divorce, resulting in the creation of the Czech Republic and the Slovak Republic.
- 1999 – The first President of Russia, Boris Yeltsin, resigns from office, leaving Prime Minister Vladimir Putin as the acting President and successor.
- 1999 – The U.S. government hands control of the Panama Canal (as well all the adjacent land to the canal known as the Panama Canal Zone) to Panama. This act complied with the signing of the 1977 Torrijos–Carter Treaties.
- 2009 – Both a blue moon and a lunar eclipse occur.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1514 – Andreas Vesalius, Belgian anatomist, physician, and author (d. 1564)
- 1869 – Henri Matisse, French painter and sculptor (d. 1954)
- 1917 – Wilfrid Noyce, English mountaineer and author (d. 1962)
- 1930 – Odetta, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress (d. 2008)
- 1943 – John Denver, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 1997)
- 1948 – Donna Summer, American singer-songwriter (d. 2012)
From The Great Cat, here’s a photo of Matisse at his apartment in Nice with his beloved moggie Minouche:
And Matisse’s painting The Cat with Red Fish (Le Chat Aux Poissons Rouges):
Notables who ceased existing on December 31 were few, but include:
- 1691 – Robert Boyle, Irish chemist and physicist (b. 1627)
- 1877 – Gustave Courbet, French-Swiss painter and sculptor (b. 1819)
- 1980 – Marshall McLuhan, Canadian philosopher and theorist (b. 1911)
- 1999 – Elliot Richardson, American lawyer and politician, 69th United States Attorney General (b. 1920)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is making New Year’s resolutions:
Hili: New Year is coming.A: So what?Hili: In 2020 I will rationalize less.(Photo: Paulina R.)
Hili: Zbliża się Nowy Rok.
Ja: I co?
Hili: W 2020 roku będę mniej racjonalizować.(Zdjęcie: Paulina R.)
And in nearby Wloclawek, Leon is sporting a bow tie!
Leon: Oh dear—a red one would suit me better.
From Rhymes with Orange by Hilary Price (h/t: Jon):
From Jesus of the Day:
From Simon’s Cat:
Okay, there has to be some training or trick in this. You tell me! More tomorrow.
Two tweets from Heather Hastie via Ann German. Look at that adorable duckling!
I didn’t get this until I saw it was outside a library. How cool and clever!
Tweets from Matthew, beginning with the last morning exodus of 2019 from Marsh Farm Barn. The animals rush excitedly to the Salad Bar:
Rare ancient Chinese cat art:
Notice that the magnet doesn’t actually touch the copper:
First a goat and then a llama. What a day!
Raccoon’s got her back:
Is that a Trumpeter Swan? Nice photo.
The end of 2019 looks bad, just like the first of it. Remember the Trump govt. shutdown. Now we appear ready for war in Iran and Iraq – pick one. Also appears Australia is burning up. Better hope this is the last of Trump.
I assumed he was in suspended animation, forever waiting behind a poster in a New York movie theater lobby:
One of the great cinematic moments. Nearly as great as when Jay and Silent Bob drop from the sky and save the lady from the demon skate rats.
The Deus ex Machina dramatic trope — going strong since the days of Euripides. 🙂
The Jenga Doggie is called Secret & she’s a four year old AUSTRALIAN SHEPHERD [or AUSSIE], which Wiki claims, is closer than the border collie it resembles, to the Carea Leonés, Pyrenean Shepherd and Old German Herding dogs that were brought over by shepherds to the USA. The Wiki link above attempts to explain why “Aussie” although it’s an American breed.
The red head owner is Mary & she’s intensively clicker-trained Secret all her life to perform a zillion tricks – the Aussie needs to be kept busy at all times & it’s a very smart herding breed. Some lovely pics of the pair on the MARY & SECRET Insta account.
Watching the short video it’s clear that Secret is highly motivated to please Mary – the dog is almost constantly attentive to Mary’s face. It’s my guess that Secret appreciates that the task is to take a block without making nasty noises that would upset any invisible sheep in the house. When Secret grasps a block she usually freezes rock solid & then stealthily moves her head – this behaviour is herding dog all over & happens to be helpful at maintaining the Jenga tower.
Here are Mary & Secret Irish dancing – note that Secret is completely locked on to dominant Mary’s face throughout:
More video examples HERE.
It’s heartwarming to observe such a well trained dog. I sometimes wonder who should get credit, the dog, or the history of breeding and the breeders who sculpted such behavior out of the clay of a wild carnivore?
Why does jamie think only some folks get it. Everyone gets it jamie.
Why was it left to Queen Victoria to choose Ottawa as the capital of Canada? It seems the Canadian government could not make up it’s sorry mind between, Montreal, Ottawa, T.O., and Kingston. So the Queen was asked to settle the matter. In the end, Ottawa won the day, a choice favored by the Governor General. Some say that Ottawa also received unofficial support from Lady Head, the G.G.’s wife, who apparently was a good friend of the Queen.
https://www.ottawamatters.com/remember-this/remember-this-queen-victoria-chooses-ottawa-1162999
1946 – President Harry S. Truman officially proclaims the end of hostilities in World War II. Thus, beginning the orgy which produced the baby boom, of which I am a proud member, born in that very same year.