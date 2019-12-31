Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Well, it’s New Year’s Eve: Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Today’s Google Doodle show the tradition of New Year’s fireworks; clicking on it below (or on the Google page) takes one to a listing of New Year’s Eve events in Chicago. In your location, the Google Page will certainly direct to your local festivities.

Sadly, Hanukkah and Coynezaa are over, but last night I cooked a big strip steak and washed it down with a fine bottle of burgundy (h/t: Mark). This evening the new decade will start, and we’ll be writing “2019” on our checks for a while—that is, if anybody still writes checks.

Oh, I forgot: it’s the Seventh Day of Christmas (Swans A-Swimming). We’re back to winter weather in Chicago, with a high of only 31° F (-1° C) today, but no snow predicted for at least a week.

Besides New Year’s Eve, it’s National Vinegar Day (??), but also National Champagne Day. I doubt I’ll be awake to see in 2020. Every year when I was a kid, my parents would bring out a bottle of Cold Duck (yech!) to celebrate New Year, but then would fall asleep before midnight. They’d put the bottle back in the fridge and try again the next year. I think they had the same bottle for years! Although now I have truly good bubbly at home and actually drink it on other days, with respect to New Year’s Eve bedtime I’ve become my parents!

It’s also Hogmanay in Scotland, World Peace Meditation Day, and Make Up your Mind Day (probably referring to those New Year’s resolutions that are never kept).

Stuff that happened on December 31 includes:

870 – Battle of Englefield: The Vikings clash with ealdorman Æthelwulf of Berkshire. The invaders are driven back to Reading (East Anglia), many Danes are killed.

1759 – Arthur Guinness signs a 9,000 year lease at £45 per annum and starts brewing Guinness.

1853 – A dinner party is held inside a life-size model of an iguanodon created by Benjamin Waterhouse Hawkins and Sir Richard Owen in south London, England.

Now that would have been something! Waterhouse was famous for making life-size models of extinct animals that he put on display at the Crystal Palace in London.

1857 – Queen Victoria chooses Ottawa, then a small logging town, as the capital of Canada.

1878 – Karl Benz, working in Mannheim, Germany, filed for a patent on his first reliable two-stroke gas engine, and he was granted the patent in 1879.

1907 – The first New Year’s Eve celebration is held in Times Square (then known as Longacre Square) in Manhattan.

Below you can see a short history of the Times Square celebrations in video. I was there on, I believe, New Year’s Eve, 1972, when I was living in the city. Everybody was drunk, and so there was a palpable sense of common humanity, bonhomie, and joy. I wouldn’t do it again, as it was so crowded, but I’m glad I went once.

1946 – President Harry S. Truman officially proclaims the end of hostilities in World War II.

1955 – General Motors becomes the first U.S. corporation to make over US$1 billion in a year.

1992 – Czechoslovakia is peacefully dissolved in what is dubbed by media as the Velvet Divorce , resulting in the creation of the Czech Republic and the Slovak Republic.

1999 – The U.S. government hands control of the Panama Canal (as well all the adjacent land to the canal known as the Panama Canal Zone) to Panama. This act complied with the signing of the 1977 Torrijos–Carter Treaties.

2009 – Both a blue moon and a lunar eclipse occur.

Notables born on this day include:

1514 – Andreas Vesalius, Belgian anatomist, physician, and author (d. 1564)

1869 – Henri Matisse, French painter and sculptor (d. 1954)

1917 – Wilfrid Noyce, English mountaineer and author (d. 1962)

1930 – Odetta, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress (d. 2008)

1943 – John Denver, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 1997)

1948 – Donna Summer, American singer-songwriter (d. 2012)

From The Great Cat, here’s a photo of Matisse at his apartment in Nice with his beloved moggie Minouche:

And Matisse’s painting The Cat with Red Fish (Le Chat Aux Poissons Rouges):

Notables who ceased existing on December 31 were few, but include:

1691 – Robert Boyle, Irish chemist and physicist (b. 1627)

1877 – Gustave Courbet, French-Swiss painter and sculptor (b. 1819)

1980 – Marshall McLuhan, Canadian philosopher and theorist (b. 1911)

1999 – Elliot Richardson, American lawyer and politician, 69th United States Attorney General (b. 1920)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is making New Year’s resolutions:

Hili: New Year is coming. A: So what? Hili: In 2020 I will rationalize less. (Photo: Paulina R.)

In Polish:

Hili: Zbliża się Nowy Rok.

Ja: I co?

Hili: W 2020 roku będę mniej racjonalizować. (Zdjęcie: Paulina R.)

And in nearby Wloclawek, Leon is sporting a bow tie!

Leon: Oh dear—a red one would suit me better.

From Rhymes with Orange by Hilary Price (h/t: Jon):

From Jesus of the Day:

From Simon’s Cat:

Okay, there has to be some training or trick in this. You tell me! More tomorrow.

Holy crap, this is incredible: A dog playing Jenga. Turn-taking, fine motor control, apparent understanding of the aim of the game. I would not have guessed a dog could do this. pic.twitter.com/cewL7wmaK5 — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) December 29, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie via Ann German. Look at that adorable duckling!

I didn’t get this until I saw it was outside a library. How cool and clever!

Display at a library. Some folks get it. pic.twitter.com/63OI7OE8w6 — jamie (@gnuman1979) December 27, 2019

Tweets from Matthew, beginning with the last morning exodus of 2019 from Marsh Farm Barn. The animals rush excitedly to the Salad Bar:

Rare ancient Chinese cat art:

discoveries of Song dynasty tombs aren’t rare in China, but bricks showing domesticated cats are. Via Keith Knapp #medieval https://t.co/s4OUI5Ywrz pic.twitter.com/Rzn3wugPey — Hilde De Weerdt (@hild_de) December 29, 2019

Notice that the magnet doesn’t actually touch the copper:

Copper is not magnetic but creates resistance in the presence of a strong magnetic field, resulting in momentarily stopping the magnet before it even touches the copper.#Physics pic.twitter.com/zAId75WAqq — J E N N A ♀️ (@Science2_Space) December 29, 2019

First a goat and then a llama. What a day!

This guy is having the most lit day ever pic.twitter.com/MwbMZfpCNi — FATHER D (@ayosworIdd) December 28, 2019

Raccoon’s got her back: