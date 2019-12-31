Photos of readers

Well, today we actually have a drawing of a reader, Ken Kukec. And there’s a reason why it’s a drawing:

Federal courts don’t allow cameras in the courtroom, but here’s a sketch of yours truly with a client readers may recognize . My brother was in Washington, DC, recently and discovered it in the Library of Congress. The caption to the sketch overstates the situation a bit by referring to me as “his attorney.” Lead counsel was my mentor, Albert Krieger (also pictured in the sketch). I was along for the ride as second chair. Unlike Dorian Gray, I continue to age while the image in the sketch remains the same.

Here’s the drawing, which is in the collection of the U.S. Library of Congress with the caption below (I’ve bolded Ken’s appearance):

The Dapper Don on Trial: Flamboyant crime boss John Gotti, “the Dapper Don,” faced trial on several occasions. In 1992 he appeared in United States v. John Gotti et al., in the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn. Gotti, sporting a red tie and handkerchief, sits next to his attorney, Ken Kukec. Defense attorney Albert Krieger hands Anthony M. Cardinale, another defense attorney, papers, while Murray Appleman, the sole witness for the defense, testifies. Judge I. Leo Glasser leans forward to listen. When his second in command, Salvatore “The Bull” Gravano, turned on him and became a government witness, Gotti was convicted on charges of murder, racketeering, obstruction of justice, illegal gambling, tax evasion and loan sharking. He died of throat cancer in 2002, while serving a life sentence in prison in Springfield, Missouri.

I asked Ken if he defended a lot of “made men,” and he responded this way:

A few over the years, including a couple from the Chicago “Outfit,” old-timers who grew up in “the Patch.” But none more high-profile than Gotti. I don’t think anyone in the modern era was.

