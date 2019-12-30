“Thursday Appointment”

Rather than braining today, I’m celebrating still being alive, so don’t expect substantive posts today. It’s the holidays, after all. As always, I do my best.

This Iranian film is perhaps the most powerful two-minute movie I’ve ever seen. It took me a while to understand what was happening (and the subtitles don’t help much), as I first watched it on the tweet below that Matthew sent. If you follow the threads in both tweets, you’ll get a fuller understanding.

It’s an ineffably sad and moving two minutes. I suppose most Iranians would understand it right off the bat, but we need a bit of detail.

The YouTube movie is missing one important bit at the beginning: when the woman asks her husband, “Give me one that starts with the letter ‘A’.”

The tweets, each followed by an explanatory thread:

For those who don't understand Farsi: They're playing a Persian poetry game–each person has to recite a poem that starts with the last letter of the previous one's. The one recited is a love poem that can also be humanity and being kind to the living before we leave this world. — Aty S. Behsam [WRITES YA AND A] (@ASBehsam) December 28, 2019