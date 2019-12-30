“Thursday Appointment”

Rather than braining today, I’m celebrating still being alive, so don’t expect substantive posts today. It’s the holidays, after all. As always, I do my best.
This Iranian film is perhaps the most powerful two-minute movie I’ve ever seen. It took me a while to understand what was happening (and the subtitles don’t help much), as I first watched it on the tweet below that Matthew sent. If you follow the threads in both tweets, you’ll get a fuller understanding.
It’s an ineffably sad and moving two minutes. I suppose most Iranians would understand it right off the bat, but we need a bit of detail.
The YouTube movie is missing one important bit at the beginning: when the woman asks her husband, “Give me one that starts with the letter ‘A’.”
The tweets, each followed by an explanatory thread:
Understandable in any language I think. Like the flowers, however, the peace is only temporary.
Wow. That may have been shot on digital, but, as Jean Luc Godard said, cinema is truth at 24 frames per second.
Very touching.
Beautiful. And sad.
The deeper thought is that his love for her lives on, even after she’s gone. And he shared that love with others.
Very moving.
Thanks for posting, Jerry!
Women’s delight in receiving flowers has always puzzled me. I mean, I have always loved flowers and when I had a garden I grew them in profusion. I delighted in their beauty, delicacy and evanescence. Enjoy them while they are here!
But for women given flowers, it seems to me there is something more. As illustrated here, actually. The flowers come from the older man to the the younger one. But the intention is that he gives (re-gifts, if you must) them to his wife. Flowers are a special gift. Capable, as here, of bringing harmony.
Why?
My mischievous conclusion (thinking back to my courting days, when I would offer a bunch of flowers to my date) is this: Hmm, flowers are the sexual organs of plants; I was shoving my intentions in her face…