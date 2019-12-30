The University of Chicago’s collection of North Korean stamps

If you’re fascinated by North Korea, as I am, you might be interested in perusing the collection of stamps from that country accumulated by the University of Chicago Library (across the street from my office). If you click on the screenshot, you’ll hear the story behind the collection, which was collected by librarian Jee-Young Park and numbers more than 2,000 items (but are North Koreans allowed to send mail overseas?).
Then click on the link below, where you can browse through the collection by category, subject, artist and date:
Here are a few specimens:
The site has translations of the words on the stamps. This one is “The General’s female palace guards! Let us show the unbeatable brave spirit in every battles!”
In English (of course)!
Rabbits!
Fascinating.
“Socialist realism is a teleologically-oriented style having as its purpose the furtherance of the goals of socialism and communism.” But, no pressure.
Maybe via the new ICBMs Chairman Kim is busy building at the expanded missile factory he recently visited?
If you are North Korean can you send mail overseas? I’m going to guess no. Probably only a certain top group of people can do any mailing beyond the boarder and even that is probably reviewed before it can go out.