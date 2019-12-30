Regular Stephen Barnard has been busy this winter, explaining the dearth of photos from him. But today he sent a batch which weren’t labeled. However, you can recognize the animals, including Deets the Wonder Dog. The landscapes are taken on his property.
And three landscapes. Stephen called the first one “sad”, presumably because his fishing float is grounded for the winter.
Very nice photos from Idaho, particularly Deets and the Mule deer.
Lovely pictures Stephen. I haven’t seen any photos of Hitch for a very long time – is he OK?
Over two years ago I think
He’s doing well. He recently had surgery for a hernia and had some kidney issues due to a leptospirosis infection, but appears to be fully recovered.
You’re in a wonderful place. Great for taking these diverse images of nature. I can hardly wait for spring, when leaves are out, the breeding begins, and feathers turn bright!
Thank you for such wonderful photos.
I love seeing Deets. He looks ready for action.
Lovely – the set almost speaks to the viewer.
Every time Stephen posts I vow to pack it up and move to a ranch in Idaho.
Deets!!
Your photos are always brilliant, Stephen. Thanks. I’d love to have a companion like Deets.
Excellent! Good to see your work again.
Loved all your photos but the mallard and the sunny winter landscape really resonated with me.