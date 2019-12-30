Readers’ wildlife photos

Regular Stephen Barnard has been busy this winter, explaining the dearth of photos from him. But today he sent a batch which weren’t labeled. However, you can recognize the animals, including Deets the Wonder Dog. The landscapes are taken on his property.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And three landscapes. Stephen called the first one “sad”, presumably because his fishing float is grounded for the winter.

 

 

12 Comments

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted December 30, 2019 at 8:05 am | Permalink

    Very nice photos from Idaho, particularly Deets and the Mule deer.

    Reply
  2. Michael Fisher
    Posted December 30, 2019 at 8:34 am | Permalink

    Lovely pictures Stephen. I haven’t seen any photos of Hitch for a very long time – is he OK?

    Reply
    • Michael Fisher
      Posted December 30, 2019 at 8:35 am | Permalink

      Over two years ago I think

      Reply
    • Stephen Barnard
      Posted December 30, 2019 at 8:43 am | Permalink

      He’s doing well. He recently had surgery for a hernia and had some kidney issues due to a leptospirosis infection, but appears to be fully recovered.

      Reply
  3. rickflick
    Posted December 30, 2019 at 8:40 am | Permalink

    You’re in a wonderful place. Great for taking these diverse images of nature. I can hardly wait for spring, when leaves are out, the breeding begins, and feathers turn bright!

    Reply
  4. Debra Coplan
    Posted December 30, 2019 at 8:53 am | Permalink

    Thank you for such wonderful photos.
    I love seeing Deets. He looks ready for action.

    Reply
  5. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted December 30, 2019 at 9:10 am | Permalink

    Lovely – the set almost speaks to the viewer.

    Reply
  6. darwinwins
    Posted December 30, 2019 at 9:33 am | Permalink

    Every time Stephen posts I vow to pack it up and move to a ranch in Idaho.

    Reply
  7. DrBrydon
    Posted December 30, 2019 at 9:47 am | Permalink

    Deets!!

    Reply
  8. Smokedpaprika
    Posted December 30, 2019 at 10:02 am | Permalink

    Your photos are always brilliant, Stephen. Thanks. I’d love to have a companion like Deets.

    Reply
  9. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 30, 2019 at 10:18 am | Permalink

    Excellent! Good to see your work again.

    Reply
    • Glenda Palmer
      Posted December 30, 2019 at 11:56 am | Permalink

      Loved all your photos but the mallard and the sunny winter landscape really resonated with me.

      Reply

