It’s time to resume posting photos and stories of readers, so by all means send me one or two snaps, preferably with a story behind the picture. Today we feature Gary Maxwell from California, who sent a cool selfie with a bird. His narrative is below:

I never thought I had a photo suitable for your Photos of Readers feature, until I remembered this one from my camera roll from 2017. Here’s the story behind it.

I’m a computer engineer by trade, but my love of nature and wildlife has taught me to take notice of anything that happens outside of human activity, and gardening has been an excellent way to observe plant and animal diversity and behavior.

The Chestnut-backed Chickadee (Poecile rufescens) is common here in the suburban areas of the SF Bay Area. They stay around all year, visit bird feeders regularly, and have always entertained this human observer. I had never observed their flocking behavior before this day, so it isn’t clear to me if this was a random foraging flock or a recently fledged nest of youngsters. (This happened on May 7.) They immediately caught my attention due to their “Chickadee chatter” and their flying extremely close to me while I tended to my garden.

This one alighted on my shoulder as the rest of the flock flew off. I looked at her, she looked back at me with no concern, and allowed me to fetch my smartphone out of my pocket and fumble with it while I launched the photo app in selfie mode. She obliged this one photo before she flew off to rejoin her flock. I’d like to think she was thanking me for keeping the bird feeder full of sunflower and peanut chips over the winter, but I’m sure she was just taking a short rest. I’m grateful she stayed around long enough for me to snap a photo so I could re-live the moment and ultimately share it with you and your readers.