Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s now Monday, December 30, 2019: the Sixth Day of Christmas (Geese a’-Laying), but, more important, the last day of both Hanukkah and of Coynezaa—the day on which Our Savior J.C. was born and, today, becomes officially old.

And oy, it’s National Bicarbonate of Soda Day, presumably meant to help you recover from holiday overeating. But it’s also Bacon Day (not kosher) and Falling Needles Family Fest Day, marking the senescence of the Christmas tree and symbolizing the enroaching decrepitude of our Savior J.C.

News of the Day: The Chinese scientist who created the two CRISPR babies has been sentenced to three years in jail (see the link, h/t: Matthew). He’s also been fined $425,000 and is banned for research on reproduction for life.

Stuff that happened on December 30 include:

1066 – Granada massacre: A Muslim mob storms the royal palace in Granada, crucifies Jewish vizier Joseph ibn Naghrela and massacres most of the Jewish population of the city.

1916 – Russian mystic and advisor to the Tsar Grigori Yefimovich Rasputin was murdered by a loyalist group led by Prince Felix Yusupov. His frozen, partially-trussed body was discovered in a Moscow river three days later.

With wife and daughter. As you may remember, he was a hard man to kill. First he was poisoned with both wine and cakes, and then shot. That didn’t do him in, so he was shot again and thrown into the river.

1922 – The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics is formed.

1965 – Ferdinand Marcos becomes President of the Philippines.

2006 – Former President of Iraq Saddam Hussein is executed.

Yes, my birthday marks the execution of two loons.

Notables born on this day include:

AD 39 – Titus, Roman emperor (d. 81)

1865 – Rudyard Kipling, Indian-English author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1936)

1910 – Paul Bowles, American composer and author (d. 1999)

1928 – Bo Diddley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)

1931 – Skeeter Davis, American singer-songwriter (d. 2004)

Davis, of course, was famous for her monster hit “The End of the World“, released in 1962 and produced by Chet Atkins. It made it to #2 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and country charts, thus being one of the first country crossover songs. (It was also recorded by The Carpenters.) It was played at both Atkins’s funeral (2001) and Davis’s funderal at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville (2004).

1935 – Sandy Koufax, American baseball player and sportscaster

1942– Michael Nesmith, American musician and songwriter

1945 – Davy Jones, English singer-songwriter and actor (d. 2012) [ JAC note : two Monkees were born on my birthday]

: two Monkees were born on my birthday] 1946 – Patti Smith, American singer-songwriter and poet

1949 – Jerry Coyne, superannuated evolutionary biologist, your host

1959 – Tracey Ullman, English-American actress, singer, director, and screenwriter

1965 – Heidi Fleiss, American procurer

1975 – Tiger Woods, American golfer

1984 – LeBron James, American basketball player, producer and businessman

Those whose lives were quenched on December 30 include:

1916 – Grigori Rasputin, Russian mystic (b. 1869) [see above]

1970 – Sonny Liston, American boxer (b. 1932)

1979 – Richard Rodgers, American playwright and composer (b. 1902)

2004 – Artie Shaw, American clarinet player, composer, and bandleader (b. 1910)

2006 – Saddam Hussein, Iraqi general and politician, 5th President of Iraq (b. 1937)

2012 – Carl Woese, American microbiologist and biophysicist (b. 1928)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, I am happy that Hili sent me birthday wishes!

Hili: Do you still have that delicious bacon in the fridge? A: Why do you ask? Hili: I will eat it to celebrate Jerry’s birthday. (Photo: Paulina R.)

And in Wloclawek, Leon is engaged in his usual activity: waiting for noms.

Leon: I could eat something.

Reader Rick tells me I'm featured on Anu Garg's "A Word A Day" section of today's Wordsmith

I’ll Follow the Sun (cat version):

An oldie but a goodie from Literary Jokes and Puns (h/t: vanewimsey):

From Jesus of the Day:

A tweet from reader Barry. Is this a therapy fish or a therapy human?

Tweets from Dr. Cobb, beginning with the daily egress of fowls from the Marsh Farm Barn. Sadly, I got no shout-out, though I asked. But there are four flying ducks (and a partridge in a pear tree):

And now a peacock has joined the menagerie:

Matthew and I both think this one is real, though I suppose it could be bogus:

This frog just ate a firefly! pic.twitter.com/XimVne99Mk — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) December 28, 2019

I wonder if the cat does this to anyone who sings?:

This cat attacks her mom every time she sings 😂 pic.twitter.com/OkekvUYGBR — The Dodo (@dodo) December 29, 2019

Another lovely cat/staff interaction:

I used to communicate with my cat like this. Except instead of stretching out a hand/paw, I would tap my finger and she would tap her tail in response. We played this game a lot. [via @imgur] pic.twitter.com/B6qWsQvoQC — 𝕣𝕙𝕪𝕞𝕖𝕤 𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕙 𝕡𝕒𝕡𝕒𝕪𝕒 (@ziyatong) December 28, 2019

The battle of Wtaerloo, with this key from Matthew:

Je viens découvrir ceci : tour Waterloo en un GIF. pic.twitter.com/qA7U2gWIEK — étagèresetlivres (@etagereslivres) December 22, 2019

A lot going on in these videos. First, an obstreperous young goat. And then a humorous mongoose/hornbill video. Make sure the sound is up for the second: