Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s now Monday, December 30, 2019: the Sixth Day of Christmas (Geese a’-Laying), but, more important, the last day of both Hanukkah and of Coynezaa—the day on which Our Savior J.C. was born and, today, becomes officially old.
And oy, it’s National Bicarbonate of Soda Day, presumably meant to help you recover from holiday overeating. But it’s also Bacon Day (not kosher) and Falling Needles Family Fest Day, marking the senescence of the Christmas tree and symbolizing the enroaching decrepitude of our Savior J.C.
News of the Day: The Chinese scientist who created the two CRISPR babies has been sentenced to three years in jail (see the link, h/t: Matthew). He’s also been fined $425,000 and is banned for research on reproduction for life.
Stuff that happened on December 30 include:
- 1066 – Granada massacre: A Muslim mob storms the royal palace in Granada, crucifies Jewish vizier Joseph ibn Naghrela and massacres most of the Jewish population of the city.
- 1916 – Russian mystic and advisor to the Tsar Grigori Yefimovich Rasputin was murdered by a loyalist group led by Prince Felix Yusupov. His frozen, partially-trussed body was discovered in a Moscow river three days later.
Here’s the bizarre fellow:
With wife and daughter. As you may remember, he was a hard man to kill. First he was poisoned with both wine and cakes, and then shot. That didn’t do him in, so he was shot again and thrown into the river.
- 1922 – The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics is formed.
- 1965 – Ferdinand Marcos becomes President of the Philippines.
- 2006 – Former President of Iraq Saddam Hussein is executed.
Yes, my birthday marks the execution of two loons.
Notables born on this day include:
- AD 39 – Titus, Roman emperor (d. 81)
- 1865 – Rudyard Kipling, Indian-English author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1936)
- 1910 – Paul Bowles, American composer and author (d. 1999)
- 1928 – Bo Diddley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)
- 1931 – Skeeter Davis, American singer-songwriter (d. 2004)
Davis, of course, was famous for her monster hit “The End of the World“, released in 1962 and produced by Chet Atkins. It made it to #2 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and country charts, thus being one of the first country crossover songs. (It was also recorded by The Carpenters.) It was played at both Atkins’s funeral (2001) and Davis’s funderal at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville (2004).
- 1935 – Sandy Koufax, American baseball player and sportscaster
- 1942– Michael Nesmith, American musician and songwriter
- 1945 – Davy Jones, English singer-songwriter and actor (d. 2012) [JAC note: two Monkees were born on my birthday]
- 1946 – Patti Smith, American singer-songwriter and poet
- 1949 – Jerry Coyne, superannuated evolutionary biologist, your host
- 1959 – Tracey Ullman, English-American actress, singer, director, and screenwriter
- 1965 – Heidi Fleiss, American procurer
- 1975 – Tiger Woods, American golfer
- 1984 – LeBron James, American basketball player, producer and businessman
Those whose lives were quenched on December 30 include:
- 1916 – Grigori Rasputin, Russian mystic (b. 1869) [see above]
- 1970 – Sonny Liston, American boxer (b. 1932)
- 1979 – Richard Rodgers, American playwright and composer (b. 1902)
- 2004 – Artie Shaw, American clarinet player, composer, and bandleader (b. 1910)
- 2006 – Saddam Hussein, Iraqi general and politician, 5th President of Iraq (b. 1937)
- 2012 – Carl Woese, American microbiologist and biophysicist (b. 1928)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, I am happy that Hili sent me birthday wishes!
Hili: Do you still have that delicious bacon in the fridge?A: Why do you ask?Hili: I will eat it to celebrate Jerry’s birthday.(Photo: Paulina R.)
Hili: Czy w lodówce jest jeszcze ten pyszny bekon?
Ja: Dlaczego pytasz?
Hili: Zjem go, żeby uczcić urodziny Jerrego.(Zdjęcie: Paulina R.)
And in Wloclawek, Leon is engaged in his usual activity: waiting for noms.
Leon: I could eat something.
Reader Rick tells me I’m featured on Anu Garg’s “A Word A Day” section of today’s Wordsmith (I don’t know that site); to wit:
I’ll Follow the Sun (cat version):
An oldie but a goodie from Literary Jokes and Puns (h/t: vanewimsey):
From Jesus of the Day:
A tweet from reader Barry. Is this a therapy fish or a therapy human?
Tweets from Dr. Cobb, beginning with the daily egress of fowls from the Marsh Farm Barn. Sadly, I got no shout-out, though I asked. But there are four flying ducks (and a partridge in a pear tree):
And now a peacock has joined the menagerie:
Matthew and I both think this one is real, though I suppose it could be bogus:
I wonder if the cat does this to anyone who sings?:
Another lovely cat/staff interaction:
The battle of Wtaerloo, with this key from Matthew:
Blue = FrenchSolid block = infantryDiagonal block = cavalry“tour” in tweet = “tout”
A lot going on in these videos. First, an obstreperous young goat. And then a humorous mongoose/hornbill video. Make sure the sound is up for the second:
To wash away that Skeeter Davis aftertaste, here’s birthday boy, the gunslinger himself, Bo Diddley:
I remember when I first heard the Bo Diddley beat. It borrowed for “Willie and the Hand Jive” in 1958 (written by Johnny Otis and covered by many thereafter).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxU995zbfno
Hi Jerry. Google UK search today for Jerry Coyne is interesting!
[1] A guy with too much money, Perry Marshall, pays for a Google Ad to whine a little about you & promote his $10 million Evolution 2.0 Prize. The Discotute used to do the same thing – just shows you haven’t lost your touch.
[2] Ace troll & ‘science writer’ John Horgan’s silly 2015 SciAm review of Faith vs Fact still on the first Google results page. That’s a bad sign – you need to elope with a bad girl heiress Jerry & sink this old stuff to page 10 with some juicy scandal!
The Horgan review is down on the second page on DuckDuckGo … which is surprising. Perhaps all the duck posts are having an effect?
Wouldn’t it be a St. Petersburg river for Rasputin?
Errrr, I think it should. I was paying vague attention to one of the Mad Polish Art/ historian woman’s programmes not long ago which mentioned “this was where Rasputin got dumped in the river”, and she’s done “Art Lover’s guide to St.Petersberg”, but not one to Moscow, I think.
The cat’s following the sun brings us to this ditty from 1964 – the Beatles:
Frog & ‘lightning bug’ – this version is better, one can see the frog’s spine & veins from 0:34 onwards:
“1066 – Granada massacre: A Muslim mob storms the royal palace in Granada, crucifies Jewish vizier Joseph ibn Naghrela and massacres most of the Jewish population of the city.”
I had never heard of this before. It’s odd because I’m often told how peaceful and tolerant Muslim Spain was and it only became bad for Jewish people after the Catholics took over. The odd part is that it’s usually atheists telling me that.
There were, I’ve read, periods of accommodation and cooperation followed by some of this horror.
I see our host got a shoutout at FFRF today.
Happy 70th Dr. Coyne. I mentioned the Septuagenarial Coyneza to my dad whilst “helping” him split firewood yesterday. He said, “He’s (PCC{E}) one of those younger prodigies, isn’t he?” 👴
(Not to brag, but clarifying here: Whereas I’m fairly adept at splitting some types of wood, my dad [91 years young] was quick to show me techniques of dealing with {rural Kansan} hedge, locust and cedar.)
I wood knot have guessed there’d be techniques by species.
Neil Innes has died at 75. He was responsible for a lot of Monty Python music and known as the 7th Python, The Bonzo Dog Band, and The Rutles.
I remember the Ruttles. I don’t think I’ve ever seen the programme repeated, which makes me think there’s something naughty going on with the rights.
But the author suggests how to make the ducks pay for their crimes against humanity etc : Mr Cook.
Yes Professor, two Monkees were born on the same day three years apart. And of course they share your birthday. So my birthday gift to you are these videos:
Nesmith is a great songwriter. Here is a song he wrote made famous by Linda Ronstadt, but sung by him:
Different Drum:
And the song that went to #21 on Billboard originally recorded with Nesmith’s band The First National Band.
Joanne:
And here is Davy singing with the cast from “Oliver!” on the same Ed Sullivan show that featured The Beatles on February 9th, 1964. He’s playing the Artful Dodger for which he was nominated for a Tony.
Ed Sullivan
And here’s Davy singing his signature song, a number one hit for the Monkees for four weeks in December 1967. He happened to be in the audience and was invited up to the stage.
Davy with U2
Enjoy these two talented Monkees and happy birthday!
Michael Nesmith’s mother invented Liquid Paper.
The story I’d heard was that he had a digestive problem, which resulted in insufficient stomach acid to convert the potassium cyanide they used (in both servings) into hydrogen cyanide.
That sounds like it could work – salt of a weak acid added to a strong acid throws down the weak acid. But is that necessary for the toxicity of cyanide salts, and can people survive without stomach acid?
Stomach acidity is considered relevant to cyanide poisoning as a form of suicide. If you suffer from achlorhydria, don’t expect that potassium cyanide pill to do you much good. Carry the acid itself. It’s not a common disease, but at several percent prevalence it’ll be on most doctor’s “I’ve seen that” list. More so, geriatric specialists.
If I were more into Agatha Christie, I’d wonder what her “poisons file” has about this delightful topic.
Oh ho, what’s this?
Now there’s a useless factoid for a tie-breaker in Trivial Pursuits, or something.
A compilation of old Tom and Jerry cartoons featureing ducks, “The Best of Little Quacker”
Although Jerry’s the mouse, Tom spends his time here unsuccessfully trying to snag the ducks.
A very happy birthday Jerry, and a massive thank you for all the work you put into this site, it really is appreciated. The content is endlessly informative, interesting, and varied. Where else can you get excellent content on penguins, free speech, evolution, politics, cats, philosophy, music etc. all in one place? It’s an incredible resource, and it’s free too!
I have learned so much from this site and your books, and had much fun in the process. Your writing has broadened my intellectual horizons over the last few years, and I’m very grateful for that. Thanks!
Love the mongoose (geese?)😻
Happy Birthday, Jerry. As on a few years older than you, I can comment that it’s not so bad when one considers the alternative. As others have commented, thank you for your website. It is my morning reading when imbibing my morning caffeine and very much appreciated. I hope you have a great day!