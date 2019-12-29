The 1619 Project: Historians versus the New York Times

There’s no doubt that America has been marked in a big way, with many people still marginalized, by the presence of slavery in our history. I see this every week in Chicago, America’s most segregated city, where (except for Hyde Park, where I live), white and black communities are largely separated, with the latter having poorer schools, deficient government services, and, of course, lower incomes. This cannot be understood without apprehending the context in which black people came to America: as slaves.
And so I applaud the New York Times‘s “1619 Project”, described in Wikipedia and whose contents are at the NYT link just below. Its goal is to educate Americans about the legacy of slavery in America, and to produce materials to supplement secondary school history curricula. This is timely and needed: for example, a Southern Poverty Law Center survey showed this:
Only 8 percent of high school seniors surveyed could identify slavery as the central cause of the Civil War. Most didn’t know an amendment to the U.S. Constitution formally ended slavery. Fewer than half (44 percent) correctly answered that slavery was legal in all colonies during the American Revolution.
Clearly, a corrective is needed. And even the critics of the 1619 project applaud its aims and much of the material (essays, documents, and so on) used to set the historical record straight.
But the reception of the project by scholars and historians has not been unmixed. Scholars on both Right and Left have contested the project’s contention that virtually all American phenomena and institutions since 1619 (when the first African slaves arrived in America) have been profoundly shaped by slavery and racism. Particularly distressing to scholars is the Project’s notion that the American Revolutionary War was caused, in large part, by the colonist’s desire to preserve slavery, and the fear that continued subjugation by England would abolish it.
Another big bone of contention is the Project’s theme that racism is still “in America’s DNA”, and that progress in eliminating it, and bringing true equality to African-Americans, has not nearly been as profound as “progressivists” claim. (This criticism of progressivism is behind a lot of the opprobrium that Steve Pinker gets for his books Enlightenment Now and The Better Angels of Our Nature.) Further, scholars claim that many of the facts adduced in the 1619 Project are either wrong or distorted, though much of the criticism is based on how one interprets the facts. For instance, the paper’s view is that African-Americans fought their battle for equality almost completely alone, while others emphasize abolutionists and other white groups committed to equality and the end of slavery. (The North, after all, went to war to end slavery.)
Critics also claim that the New York Times is implicitly engaged in an ideological project that bends the truth to elevate minorities, while critics of the critics dismiss them as white historians whose judgment is clouded by their own race.
My own view is that both sides are partly right. Progress in freedom and rights for African Americans has been palpable and huge, even since I was born (n.b., I don’t believe that anything like near equality has been reached, and I think that correctives like affirmative action are still needed). Further, as I’ve written before, the Times is indeed becoming more woke, which is apparent to anyone who has eyes to see. And that wokeness means sticking to a narrative that often slops over into its journalism.
On the other hand, one has to question those who criticize the Project on factual grounds when they don’t really adduce facts as much cherry-picked anecdotes (the Times is also guilty of this). This is clear from the letter that five historians wrote to the paper nine days ago, questioning two aspects of the Project (the indictment as slavery as a major cause of the Revolutionary War and the contention that Lincoln wasn’t as much of an emancipationist as he was made out to be). The historians, as has been pointed out, are white, but they are also experts in the history of slavery and thus have historical credibility that many of the NYT writers don’t have.
The criticisms in the letter (which was apparently abridged) were answered by NYT editor Jake Silverstein, who basically bats them all aside. You can see the letter and the editor’s response by clicking on the link below:
It’s hard to know how to evaluate that exchange because the letter is short and anecdotal, and the paper’s response defensive and a bit arrogant. Fortunately, the to-and-fro has been evaluated at greater length in two fairly centrist places: the American Institute for Economic Research(AIER) and The Atlantic. Both evaluations conclude that the Times project is generally good but has problems, and that the difference between the paper and critical scholars are largely but not entirely unresolvable matters of interpretation. But the first piece, by historian Phillip Magness at the AIER, concludes that in general the critics are more right than the Times.
Magness evaluates the four criticisms of the historians against the Times‘s responses, giving a final judgment after each. I’ll present those contentions and Magness’s responses, which are indented below:
1.) Was the American Revolution fought in defense of slavery?
The [Magness’s] Verdict: The historians have a clear upper hand in disputing the portrayal of the American Revolution as an attempt to protect slavery from British-instigated abolitionism. Britain itself remained several decades away from abolition at the time of the revolution. Hannah-Jones’s argument nonetheless contains kernels of truth that complicate the historians’ assessment, without overturning it. Included among these are instances where Britain was involved in the emancipation of slaves during the course of the war. These events must also be balanced against the fact that American independence created new opportunities for the northern states to abolish slavery within their borders. In the end, slavery’s relationship with the American Revolution was fraught with complexities that cut across the political dimensions of both sides.
2.) Was Abraham Lincoln a racial colonizationist or exaggerated egalitarian?
The Verdict: Nikole Hannah-Jones [NYT writer] has the clear upper hand here. Her call to evaluate Lincoln’s record through problematic racial policies such as colonization reflects greater historical nuance and closer attention to the evidentiary record, including new developments in Lincoln scholarship. The historians’ counterarguments reflect a combination of outdated evidence and the construction of apocryphal exonerative narratives such as the lullaby thesis around colonization.
3.) Did slavery drive America’s economic growth and the emergence of American Capitalism?
The Verdict: This one goes conclusively to the five historians. Echoing other critics, the historians point to serious and substantive defects with Matthew Desmond’s thesis about the economics of slavery, and with the project’s overreliance on the contested New History of Capitalism literature. By contrast, the Times has completely failed to offer a convincing response to this criticism – or really any response at all.
4.) Did the 1619 Project seek adequate scholarly guidance in preparing its work?
The Verdict: The historians have a valid complaint about deficiencies of scholarly guidance for the 1619 Project’s treatment of the period between the American Revolution and the Civil War. This comparative lack of scholarly input for the years between 1775 and 1865 stands in contrast with the Times’ heavy use of scholars who specialize in more recent dimensions of race in the United States. It is worth noting that the 1619 Project has received far less pushback on its materials about the 20th century and present day – areas that are more clearly within the scholarly competencies of the named consultants.
Overall, the critics come out looking better than the paper, and perhaps this is because the paper is recruiting mainly journalists and those historians whose views conform to the NYT’s ideological bent. But everyone, including the critics, still praises the Project. My own view is that if the paper were less defensive and more willing to listen to criticism, it would not only give the Project more credibility, but emphasize the messiness of history and the subjective nature of some of its judgments. Although the editor says that he’s always open to constructive criticism, it doesn’t show in his defensive response. And in the article below, even Nikole Hannah-Jones has backed off on her claim that protection of slavery was a major cause in fomenting the American Revolution; now she says it is a contributing factor, which of course is true for some people at some time, but isn’t a sweeping historical conclusion.
The second article, by Atlantic staff writer Adam Serwer, is equally judicious though less knowledgable about history. Serwer is more concerned with the ideological battle between critics and the paper, though he comes to no conclusion about motivations, except to say, properly, that ideology has no place in this dispute, not to mention accusations of people of having this or that view only because they are black or white (both sides have been guilty of this).
What is most interesting in Serwer’s piece is his analysis of the idea that racial progress has been and will continue to be made, an issue that puts the two “sides” in stark contrast. (I note that this is one contention where, if you specify what you consider “progress” in advance, you can actually get quantiative data bearing on the issue.)
The most radical thread in the 1619 Project is not its contention that slavery’s legacy continues to shape American institutions; it’s the authors’ pessimism that a majority of white people will abandon racism and work with black Americans toward a more perfect union. Every essay tracing racial injustice from slavery to the present day speaks to the endurance of racial caste. And it is this profound pessimism about white America that many of the 1619 Project’s critics find most galling.
. . . The project’s pessimism has drawn criticism from the left as well as the right. Hannah-Jones’s contention that “anti-black racism runs in the very DNA of this country” drew a rebuke from James Oakes, one of the Wilentz letter’s signatories. In an interview with the World Socialist Web Site, Oakes said, “The function of those tropes is to deny change over time … The worst thing about it is that it leads to political paralysis. It’s always been here. There’s nothing we can do to get out of it. If it’s the DNA, there’s nothing you can do. What do you do? Alter your DNA?”
These are objections not to misstatements of historical fact, but to the argument that anti-black racism is a more intractable problem than most Americans are willing to admit. A major theme of the 1619 Project is that the progress that has been made has been fragile and reversible—and has been achieved in spite of the nation’s true founding principles, which are not the lofty ideals few Americans genuinely believe in. Chances are, what you think of the 1619 Project depends on whether you believe someone might reasonably come to such a despairing conclusion—whether you agree with it or not.
My own views are these. Yes, racism remains a tough problem, and is more pervasive than people realize. People may not consider themselves racists, but every time I drive through the ghettos of Chicago, or encounter the many black homeless people who sleep on the streets, I see the legacy of racism. There is work to be done.
That said, who can deny that there has been progress in race relations, even since I was a child. When I took the bus to college in Williamsburg, Virginia in 1967, the Greyhound station had two water fountains, two men’s rooms, and two women’s rooms. I didn’t realize until later why that was (the “white” and “colored” signs were removed three years earlier). Legal and moral progress has been made: it is no longer acceptable to act like George Wallace or usual racial slurs, and there are numerous legal strictures preventing discrimination. None of this was in place until the mid-1950s.
So yes, the Times should continue to emphasize the continuing effects of slavery, but it shouldn’t declare that civil rights are terribly fragile, when it’s pretty clear they aren’t. But the Times has apparently backed itself into a corner, to the point where the editor, acting like a scientist wedded to a defective theory, shows obvious confirmation bias in his response. The whole project would be better if the paper paid attention to its critics, and worked more closely with scholars of all stripes, of all colors, and of all ideologies.
I suspect that the anti-white “anti-racism” project may cause the very deterioration in race relations that they claim already exists. As they go to ever more absurd lengths for “equity” – eliminating punishments for various crimes because black people are more likely to commit them, eliminating single-family zoning across entire states because white people are more likely to own single-family homes, blaming white people for every social ill, etc. – I expect more and more backlash.
That could solve the current problem of the demand for racial oppression exceeding the supply.
It should come as no surprise to anyone that such a subject and project would be full of argument and hot discussion. I would also wish that people with opinion had a lot of background and study of the subject but that would be wishful thinking.
On the first question of slavery and it’s condition having influence on the revolutionary war, I do not see much of that. At times during the revolution the British did attempt to influence some slaves to join their side with promises of freedom, however I think their success was limited. We know that many African Americans fought on our side during the war and started not long after Washington took command of the army in Boston. George Washington at first apposed allowing this but soon gave in to more sensible minded in the military. Also there was no segregation thus the first and only integrated American army until Truman in the 1950s. That should tell us something about revolutionary times and all times since.
“This cannot be understood without apprehending the context in which black people came to America: as slaves.”
I agree that CONTEXT is needed, but my context goes back a little farther.
Professor James Scott in “Against the Grain” argues that slavery, as typified by the Jewish captivity in Babylon, was the norm and the basis of “civilization”. Others have noted that Athens was 80-90% populated by slaves, as were other “Great” civilizations.
To fast forward to more recent history, estimates are that of some 15,000,000 blacks that were taken as slaves to the Americas less than 500,000 were sold into North America. A similar number (more or less) were taken to Muslim lands, most of whom were captured and enslaved by other Africans, and similar numbers of Europeans were taken by Muslim slavers from as deep into Europe as Iceland.
Without extending the litany of civilization’s sins, I think we can conclude that civilization is not, and has never been, an UNALLOYED GOOD, but I would argue that it is yet preferred, certainly by me at least, to humans in a “state of nature”.
I make no argument that society as it stands is “good” and should remain static (nor do I think the universe gives a damn about what I think).
I think sentiments behind projects like the “1619 Project” bear an uncomfortable likeness to the sentiments behind Mao’s “Cultural Revolution” and are, for many, a naive belief that by tearing things down we can clear ground for some great flowering of true “justice”. I also think they bear a distinct resemblance to Micky Mouse in “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice”.
People who applaud the 1619 Project and its ilk should be careful what they wish for.
Hear! Hear! The historical norm of slavery is so little understood and even rarely said.
“..I don’t believe that anything like near equality has been reached, and that correctives like affirmative action are still needed..”
‘The North, after all, went to war to end slavery.’
If we accept this statement as true, then it follows that presidential candidate Abraham Lincoln and the national Republican Party were–during the run-up to the election of 1860–lying to the electorate concerning their political motives. The Republican platform had little to say about slavery except to deprecate the African slave trade and denounce the ‘Lecompton constitution’ of Kansas as a fraud upon the people of that territory, part of the Democrats’ program of pushing slavery into the territorial lands of the American West.
In his public statements, Lincoln the candidate steadfastly opposed slavery’s extension and wished the peculiar institution would dry up and blow away where it existed in the U.S. But he ran for president on the pledge that he would ‘preserve the Union;’ and after his election, and southern secession, he went to war in order to restore the Union, never for a moment accepting that the so-called Confederacy was anything more than one section of the U.S. in rebellion against the others.
Privately, Lincoln wished for abolition (in addition to emancipation–which he justified as a ‘war measure’ and as an emergency executive power implied by the Constitution), at least in time and with compensation. As he famously wrote in a letter, ‘if slavery is not wrong, nothing is wrong,’ and Abraham Lincoln did not want to conclude that ‘nothings wrong’! Still, over and against northern abolitionists, he and many moderate Republicans consistently recognized slavery’s constitutional right to exist–by virtue of where that founding document’s silently left it in 1789. This festering wound on the nation’s body could only be changed through a constitutional amendment. And it was: with the passage and ratification of the 13th Amendment in 1865.
Lincoln always had high respect for the Constitution. Except when he didn’t. Like that time he suspended habeus corpus in order to silence media critics.
A couple of months before reading the “1619 Project”, by chance I had ordered Orlando Patterson’s “Slavery and Social Death”, totally unaware of his importance in this field and the high status accorded that book.
One of the appendices to his book contains pages of listings showing where slavery has existed throughout history. Now, it’s one thing to know the bromide that slavery has existed everywhere, etc, and to actually see a detailed listing.
So, it was a shock to me to see the degree to which the NYTimes’s project sought to fuse slavery to the foundation of the United States as something nearly proprietary. (Or understand why some people say it’s US’s “original sin”.)
It seems to me, from other reading, that it’s almost the opposite: The United States was one of the few places in which slavery was in disrepute, and many wanted to see it abolished and were already acting to do so concretely, at nearly its inception. (In fact, I understand that slavery by the 17th century was already being deeply question throughout the West.)
The “1619 Project” various claims strike me too often as significant overreach. And the work is riddled with certain factual errors, parsing of information, that even I could detect (not a good thing if I can see them!).
BTW,I understand that there is a significant counter-argument/essays being prepared by the National Association of Scholars (or a group with a name close to that).
With the rise of Trump, a symptom not a cause, I can understand the pessimism. Thanks for the links to the critics. I could use a different perspective.
Clearly the 1619 project plays pretty loose with facts.
I think a larger question is the agenda. The fact that they do not start in 1776 and address it as a problem with the USA might be a clue. They focus on English importation of Black slaves, and ignore the fact that the Spanish and Portuguese had, by 1619, been importing African slaves to the new world for nearly a century. Even the slaves that arrived in Virginia in 1619 were captured from a Portuguese ship off the coast of Mexico. It is not entirely clear what particular status was held by those 1619 Africans after arriving in Jamestown.
From my viewpoint, the 1619 project is another in a continuing series of attempts to stoke racial division. They do not want young Black kids to believe that hard work, good choices, and self discipline can lead them to success. The message instead is that they are each personally oppressed, and that it is the unchanging nature of White people in particular to generate that oppression. More importantly, that they should see evidence of that oppression everywhere, and that they will not be permitted to thrive.
Amplifying such a message does a terrible disservice to Black kids, and to society as a whole.
I used the term “they”, but I don’t really know who they are, or even if they are deliberately trying to sow disorder and disharmony. It could be a strategy promoted by Maoists or something like that, or perhaps it is just Zinn-type leftism moving along under it’s own momentum.
I do suspect that the increasing attacks on Jewish folks are a result, not particularly of the 1619 project, but of the philosophy which promotes it.
The 1619 project strikes me as having two preeminent goals, both political. First, to redefine the United States as first and last a structurally racist country. Second, to implicate all white people as being guilty of racism, or of profiting from it by descent, and thus being racist. I don’t see either of those being true. To the authors America in 2019 is no different from America in 1619.
As a Brit, I grew up believing that one (of many) causes of the War of Independence was the British insistence on curbing the colonies’ westward expansion in breach of agreements previously negotiated with the native Americans.
There were many causes of the American revolution. The argument I find convincing is that the British victory in the Seven Years War (aka the French and Indian War)left the colonists less in need of military protection provided by Britain and at the same time resentful of the taxes levied on them for that protection. But this was mainly felt in the Northern colonies where the independence movement started. The Southern colonies were initially indifferent and perhaps worried about disruption of their export markets. It is entirely possible that the Southern colonies warmed to the independence idea because of the incidents mentioned that raised their fear that Britain would interfere with slavery in its colonies.
I am prepared to be corrected by Historian. 🙂
I’ve yet to see a challenge to slave-holding from the Crown in the 1770s, and, given the power of the Caribbean planters’ lobby, it seem unlikely. While not approved as part of the final Declaration, this was in the draft:
Your comment raises the very big question of what caused the American Revolution. My view is as follows, understanding that there are other interpretations. As you note, the impetus to revolution began after the French and Indian War when the Crown tried to impose various taxes on the colonies to help pay for the war as well as the administration of the vast territory acquired from France. Up to this time, the colonial elites in most of the colonies, through the colonial assemblies, pretty much ran the show. Interference by the Crown was not onerous. The elites now viewed this as changing, and they didn’t like it one bit. Fearing that their power was being undermined, they at first resisted by producing a flood of propaganda, all extolling the virtues of liberty (for themselves of course, but still a radical notion for the time). When this didn’t work, they resorted to violence.
My viewpoint is part of the debate as to whether the American Revolution was conservative or radical. Certainly, strong arguments can be made on both sides, particularly when the debaters take the time to define radical and conservative. I take the position that its essence was conservative because in contrast to most subsequent revolutions (French, Russian, and Chinese) the goal of the revolutionaries was not to overthrow the existing political and social structure, but rather to preserve it from outside attack. Also, in contrast to the other revolutions, the people who started the revolution maintained power to its conclusion. Of course, their continual spouting off about liberty did plant the seeds for the subsequent democratization of American society.
I have not seen persuasive evidence for me to concur that the Revolution was fought primarily to preserve and defend slavery. But, I think it probable that the Southern slaveholders viewed it as a bonus when independence was achieved. Now they had more control over the institution with the removal of potential interference by an outside entity. Slaveholders lived in constant fear of slave revolts right up to emancipation, so they wanted to have control as to how they would be prevented and suppressed.
Just a short comment on question 2 and 3. Lincoln as most agree was against slavery and made that clear during the campaign for office. Regarding additional freedoms, Lincoln was changing during his presidency but pushed the popular idea of sending the freed people back to Africa or some place such as the Dominican. The economics of slavery was fast becoming a loser. By the early 1800s in eastern Virginia many of the planter, slave owners were going broke. Jefferson was totally broke and in debt when he died. Madison was also broke and Monroe. In his younger days Jefferson hoped slaves could be freed but did not see a place in society for them. Ship them back was the thought. As he got older and more in debt he saw no way to free his slaves. He was in a catch 22 and owed so much on borrowed money he did not own his slaves any longer. After he died they were all sold to pay debt.
There is so much to discuss here. Many, many volumes and articles have been written on the topics under debate. Therefore, to write a comment of manageable length, I will limit my remarks to Lincoln and his views on race.
To understand Lincoln and race, one must recognize that Lincoln’s views on race evolved over time. Particularly in the last years of his presidency. For much of his political life, Lincoln belonged to the Whig party, which was led by the Kentuckian and slaveholder, Henry Clay until his death in 1852. It is no exaggeration to say that Lincoln idolized Clay. Also, Lincoln was a product of his time (the decades preceding the war) in which all white people were racist to a degree with only a handful of abolitionists being the exception. What is often lost in the discussion about slavery is that white people could have been both racist and anti-slavery. They were not mutually incompatible. Lincoln was such a person. For much of his career he endorsed the fantastical notion that colonization, i.e., the deportation of freed blacks to Africa, could “solve” the problem of slavery and the presence of African-Americans in the United States. Henry Clay was the founder of the American Colonization Society that managed to send a handful of former slaves to Liberia. What is little remembered today is that as late as December 1862, with the Emancipation Proclamation pending, in a message to Congress, Lincoln still endorsed colonization.
I first became aware many decades ago of Lincoln’s attitudes toward race by reading an essay by the great mid-twentieth century historian Richard Hofstader in his book “The American Political Tradition and the Men Who Made It.” He noted that above all else Lincoln was a politician, hungering to win political office, often not very successfully. This was illustrated in the famous Lincoln-Douglas debates of 1858, with Lincoln trying to win Douglas’ Senate seat in Illinois. In the course of these debates, Hofstadter pointed out, Lincoln tailored his remarks to which part of the state he was in. One such debate was held in Charleston, Illinois, located in the southern part of the state where much of the population was sympathetic to the South. At this debate, Lincoln stated this:
“I will say then that I am not, nor ever have been, in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and black races, [applause]-that I am not nor ever have been in favor of making voters or jurors of negroes, nor of qualifying them to hold office, nor to intermarry with white people; and I will say in addition to this that there is a physical difference between the white and black races which I believe will forever forbid the two races living together on terms of social and political equality. And inasmuch as they cannot so live, while they do remain together there must be the position of superior and inferior, and I as much as any other man am in favor of having the superior position assigned to the white race.”
This is clearly a racist statement. It is undeniable, but it aligned with the views of many in the North. Simultaneously, Lincoln believed that slavery was a moral evil and that it would disappear someday, presumably through colonization. It is because he opposed slavery that he also opposed its extension in the federal territories. By the last year of his life, Lincoln began to consider the possibility of extending certain rights to freed blacks, such as voting, particularly if they had served in the Union army. It is a mere parlor game, nothing more than speculation, to assert what Lincoln would have done if he lived.
I will stop here leaving much unsaid, but the gist of my views on Lincoln are stated above. To read the Charleston, IL debate go here:
https://www.nps.gov/liho/learn/historyculture/debate4.htm