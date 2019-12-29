If you’ve got some good wildlife photos lying around, think about sending them to me! Today we have some photos by reader William Savage, taken when he used to live in Arizona. His notes and IDs are indented.

These photos were taken in the yard of the house where we lived in Tucson, AZ, during the years when we crossed the Atlantic and lived in America. Identifications added, together with a few notes.

Cactus Wrens (Campylorhynchus brunneicapillus) were in the garden all the time and nested in the mature Cylindropuntia sp.). This one was having a drink. I believe it is the largest wren in the world. ) were in the garden all the time and nested in the mature chollas .). This one was having a drink. I believe it is the largest wren in the world.

Costa’s Hummingbirds (Calypte costae) were also ubiquitous and greatly enjoyed the food we put out for them. I was always amazed that they showed no fear of humans at all, often flying right up to your face and peering at you to see what you were.

Gambels’ Quail (Callipepla gambelii) were everywhere. You heard their distinctive calling from dawn to dusk. This one is a female; perhaps one of those who nested every year in a large pot right beside our front door, filled with penstemon flowers (Penstemon parryi).

An American Goldfinch (Spinus tristis) in one of our Velvet Mesquite trees (Prosopis velutina). These were also common visitors and are no relation to the European Goldfinches (Carduelis carduelis c. britannica) we get in our garden now, which have more red and white on them than gold.