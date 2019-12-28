The latest from The Far Side

Gary Larson, who has activated his Far Side cartoon site, is posting a spate of old but beloved cartoons. He doesn’t want other people posting them, and I will respect his wish to control his work. But I will put up a screenshot of the site, as you should go over there today (and regularly) to have a good guffaw. These cartoons, from Friday, include TWO about ducks (one of Larson’s favorite animals) and one about creationism; and they all have animals.

I’d advise you to bookmark the site and check it daily!

h/t: Peter N.

