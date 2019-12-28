Saturday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on the last Caturday of the year: Saturday, December 28, 2019. It is the fourth day of Christmas (“calling birds”), the sixth full day of Hanukkah, and the fourth and antepenultimate day of Coynezaa. It’s National Boxed Chocolates Day, and thanks to the largesse of readers, I am now in possession of my favorite boxed chocolates (and America’s best commercial chocolates): See’s.

It’s also Call a Friend Day, International Jewish Book Day, and National Card Playing Day.

Stuff that happened on December 28 includes:

169 BC – The menorah is lit to rededicate the Holy Temple of Jerusalem after two centuries of foreign rule and religious oppression and a seven-year revolt. The menorah burns for eight days without the sufficient fuel needed to do so, birthing the holiday Hanukkah.

I may be a secular Jew, but I don’t believe a word of it.

1836 – South Australia and Adelaide are founded.

1879 – Tay Bridge disaster: The central part of the Tay Rail Bridge in Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom collapses as a train passes over it, killing 75.

By all means read William McGonagall‘s poem on this incident, “The Tay Bridge Disaster.” McGonagall was one of the two worst poets in history (the other is Julia A. Moore, “the sweet singer of Michigan”), and this poem is a great specimen of his work.

1885 – Indian National Congress, a political party of India, is founded in Bombay Presidency, British India.

1895 – The Lumière brothers perform for their first paying audience at the Grand Cafe in Boulevard des Capucines .

. 1895 – Wilhelm Röntgen publishes a paper detailing his discovery of a new type of radiation, which later will be known as x-rays.

For this Röntgen won the first Nobel Prize in Physics, awarded in 1901.

Here’s a 2.75-minute summary of that great game:

Finally,

1973 – The United States Endangered Species Act is signed into law by Pres. Richard Nixon.

Notables born on this day include:

1856 – Woodrow Wilson, American historian and politician, 28th President of the United States, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1924)

1882 – Arthur Eddington, English astronomer, physicist, and mathematician (d. 1944)

1902 – Mortimer J. Adler, American philosopher and author (d. 2001)

1903 – John von Neumann, Hungarian-American mathematician and physicist (d. 1957)

1934 – Maggie Smith, English actress

1944 – Kary Mullis, American biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2019)

1954 – Denzel Washington, American actor, director, and producer

1978 – Chris Coyne, Australian footballer and manager

1979 – Noomi Rapace, Swedish actress

Those who ceased to exist on December 28 include:

1937 – Maurice Ravel, French pianist and composer (b. 1875)

1945 – Theodore Dreiser, American novelist and journalist (b. 1871)

1983 – Dennis Wilson, American drummer, songwriter, and producer (b. 1944)

1984 – Sam Peckinpah, American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1925)

1993 – William L. Shirer, American journalist and historian (b. 1904)

2004 – Susan Sontag, American novelist, essayist, critic, and playwright (b. 1933)

The September 23 issue of The New Yorker has a free online review by Janet Malcolm of a new biography of Susan Sontag written by Benjamin Moser. It’s well worth a read to learn about this fiercely smart and deeply complex, self-deprecating woman. A quote:

“I loved Susan,” Leon Wieseltier said. “But I didn’t like her.” He was, Moser writes, speaking for many others.

2016 – Debbie Reynolds, American actress, singer and dancer (b. 1932) [As I noted yesterday, Reynolds died just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher.]

Speaking of Ravel, this is one of my favorite pieces by him: the “sunrise” (“Lever du Jour”) segment of his ballet Daphnis and Chloe Suite No. 2. Tell me if it doesn’t evoke all the emotions of watching the sun rise. In fact, it sounds like the sun rising, even thought that happens silently (the birds chirp, however, and you can hear them in the flutes). I’m no classical-music expert, but to me this is one of the most beautiful pieces of that music ever written. (Yes, others will disagree. Take a number. . . .. )

