Saturday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on the last Caturday of the year: Saturday, December 28, 2019. It is the fourth day of Christmas (“calling birds”), the sixth full day of Hanukkah, and the fourth and antepenultimate day of Coynezaa. It’s National Boxed Chocolates Day, and thanks to the largesse of readers, I am now in possession of my favorite boxed chocolates (and America’s best commercial chocolates): See’s.
It’s also Call a Friend Day, International Jewish Book Day, and National Card Playing Day.
Stuff that happened on December 28 includes:
- 169 BC – The menorah is lit to rededicate the Holy Temple of Jerusalem after two centuries of foreign rule and religious oppression and a seven-year revolt. The menorah burns for eight days without the sufficient fuel needed to do so, birthing the holiday Hanukkah.
I may be a secular Jew, but I don’t believe a word of it.
- 1836 – South Australia and Adelaide are founded.
- 1879 – Tay Bridge disaster: The central part of the Tay Rail Bridge in Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom collapses as a train passes over it, killing 75.
By all means read William McGonagall‘s poem on this incident, “The Tay Bridge Disaster.” McGonagall was one of the two worst poets in history (the other is Julia A. Moore, “the sweet singer of Michigan”), and this poem is a great specimen of his work.
- 1885 – Indian National Congress, a political party of India, is founded in Bombay Presidency, British India.
- 1895 – The Lumière brothers perform for their first paying audience at the Grand Cafe in Boulevard des Capucines.
- 1895 – Wilhelm Röntgen publishes a paper detailing his discovery of a new type of radiation, which later will be known as x-rays.
For this Röntgen won the first Nobel Prize in Physics, awarded in 1901.
- 1958 – “Greatest Game Ever Played”: Baltimore Colts defeat the New York Giants in the first ever National Football League sudden death overtime game at New York’s Yankee Stadium.
Here’s a 2.75-minute summary of that great game:
Finally,
- 1973 – The United States Endangered Species Act is signed into law by Pres. Richard Nixon.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1856 – Woodrow Wilson, American historian and politician, 28th President of the United States, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1924)
- 1882 – Arthur Eddington, English astronomer, physicist, and mathematician (d. 1944)
- 1902 – Mortimer J. Adler, American philosopher and author (d. 2001)
- 1903 – John von Neumann, Hungarian-American mathematician and physicist (d. 1957)
- 1934 – Maggie Smith, English actress
- 1944 – Kary Mullis, American biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2019)
- 1954 – Denzel Washington, American actor, director, and producer
- 1978 – Chris Coyne, Australian footballer and manager
- 1979 – Noomi Rapace, Swedish actress
Those who ceased to exist on December 28 include:
- 1937 – Maurice Ravel, French pianist and composer (b. 1875)
- 1945 – Theodore Dreiser, American novelist and journalist (b. 1871)
- 1983 – Dennis Wilson, American drummer, songwriter, and producer (b. 1944)
- 1984 – Sam Peckinpah, American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1925)
- 1993 – William L. Shirer, American journalist and historian (b. 1904)
- 2004 – Susan Sontag, American novelist, essayist, critic, and playwright (b. 1933)
The September 23 issue of The New Yorker has a free online review by Janet Malcolm of a new biography of Susan Sontag written by Benjamin Moser. It’s well worth a read to learn about this fiercely smart and deeply complex, self-deprecating woman. A quote:
“I loved Susan,” Leon Wieseltier said. “But I didn’t like her.” He was, Moser writes, speaking for many others.
- 2016 – Debbie Reynolds, American actress, singer and dancer (b. 1932) [As I noted yesterday, Reynolds died just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher.]
Speaking of Ravel, this is one of my favorite pieces by him: the “sunrise” (“Lever du Jour”) segment of his ballet Daphnis and Chloe Suite No. 2. Tell me if it doesn’t evoke all the emotions of watching the sun rise. In fact, it sounds like the sun rising, even thought that happens silently (the birds chirp, however, and you can hear them in the flutes). I’m no classical-music expert, but to me this is one of the most beautiful pieces of that music ever written. (Yes, others will disagree. Take a number. . . .. )
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is taking it easy:
A: The holidays are over.Hili: Not for everybody.
Ja: Święta się skończyły.
Hili: Jak dla kogo.
In Wloclawek, Leon and Mitek are cuddling again. They are best buddies! Mietek is recovering from his broken knee, and has completely healed from his abdominal injuries.
Leon: Is Christmas over already?
This dramatic sneeze of a deer was posted on Facebook by Beth:
A clever d*g photo from Jesus of the Day:
From Amazing Things:
Again we have a full set of tweets from Matthew. First, Smudge the Cat is impeding the rush hour at Marsh Farm Barn:
At last!: the daily flight of the fowl from Marsh Farm Barn to the outside world. The birds get a lovely breakfast today:
And a special view of Marsh Farm ducks ducking:
Two “big cat” tweets. First, a jaguar on a camera trap:
Is this really the world’s biggest cat? See below the tweet for the answer.
Well, it’s the rarest subspecies of big cat in the world, not species. It is the Amur leopard (Panthera pardus orientalis), a subspecies of leopard that has a population of about 90 individuals.
This is your cat on drugs:
And this is your cat at the barber:
It’s very sad that this species is now extinct; read more about it here (it hasn’t been seen in over a decade).
This tweet will take you to an amusing thread of bad places people had to sleep when visiting others at Christmas:
And another brain dump by the loon that we have to call our “President”:
Awwww, Mitek and Leon are so sweet together.
Also, fun fact: In German x-rays are called Röntgenstrahlen (Röntgen rays), we even use the name as a verb.
The 1958 Baltimore Colts must have been around the time I started paying attention to football. Hard to remember much at 8 years old. It was a different kind of football with little money and not that many teams. I remember the names – Johnny Unitas, Alan Ameche, Raymond Berry, Lenny Moore & Gino Marchetti.
Re: Trump’s nuts rant about wind energy:
As Mary McCarthy said of that other grande dame of American letters, Lillian Hellman: “Every word [he] says is a lie, including ‘and’ and ‘the’.”
Lillian’s a saint(sage compared to DT.
There’s no denying her writing talent, and she and Dash Hammett stood tall during the Red Scare, but by nearly all accounts Ms. Hellman possessed a disagreeable personality.
You’re probably right, Ken, but could she possibly have been as disagreeable as our man?
That would like being north of the north pole or denser than a black hole or what comes after eternity. The Donald, in this respect anyway, is incomparable. 🙂
So wind spews “fumes” and coal is “clean”.
Right. Got it.
I saw what he did there! A stable genius of thought control, he is.
Where is Lewis Carroll when we need him?
I spent some months working with a motorbiking geologist from Dundee, who named his consultancy company “Topaz Geoscience”. Most people thought it was due to some personal dedication to aluminium fluorosilicates – geologists do things like that. But, no, it was a paean to the king of poets, William Topaz McGonagall.
Why this son of a weaver was named for a mineral, I don’t know.
From Wiki, on his stage acting, playing MacBeth : “Convinced that the actor playing Macduff was jealous of him, McGonagall refused to die in the final act.” – Ah, you’ve got to love attitude like that. True Dundonian “Awa bile yer heid” (*) character.
More character : “Throughout his life McGonagall campaigned against excessive drinking, appearing in pubs and bars to give edifying poems and speeches, which proved popular.” That would be a very … interesting use of the word “popular”. “He read his poems while the crowd was permitted to pelt him with eggs, flour, herrings, potatoes and stale bread. For this, he received fifteen shillings a night.” Fifteen bob would have been on the order of a week’s wages for a factory worker at the time. A very particular meaning of “popular”, indeed.
The worst poetry in the world is, of course, by Paula Nancy Millstone Jennings (a thinly veiled reference to a schoolfriend of DNA and a Real Poet with a probability about 1:2^276709.
(* In English, with a plummy accent : “Please be so kind as to go away and boil your head. Have a nice day. Don’t let the door hit your arse as you leave.”)
As always, the Hili dialogue is wonderful. I read and watch them most every day.
PCCE, I respectively request you leave the trump stuff out of these entries to keep the flavor happy/fun/informative/truthful and not depressing/idiotic.😁
I did not realize you were forced to watch? Carry on.
Wrong side of the bed this morning?
Speaking as a classical music professional, you are not wrong about Daphnis and Chloe!
Seeing the 10×8 portrait of Sontag (I’d bet it was one of Avedon’s) makes me sad for selling my 10×8 camera and its entourage of gear. In my book that’s real photography. Many happy hours spent under the red light breathing in the delicious fumes. Obviously not too good for my bone marrow and hence the need to sell it rather than leaving it as yet another problem for someone else.
Ironies abound with Sontag and photography, among them: she penned “On Photography” and she certainly liked being photographed, but confessed that she didn’t own a camera. She was the lover of the famous celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz, who published candid photographs of Sontag as she died of cancer.
Another Sontag irony: she really, really, really wanted to be known as a novelist. To her, her essays were not nearly as important as her novels. She was one of those people who regard novels (and specifically novels, not short stories or any other form of imaginative prose) as the highest form of literature.
Here’s a very short essay (less than a page) by her from the NYRB, 1973 titled simply “Photography.” https://www.nybooks.com/articles/1973/10/18/photography/
I checked Moser’s biography out of the library and it was so heavy that I almost needed a dolly to get it home (that’s hyperbole, but it is damned heavy in more ways than one.) Haven’t finished it yet but it’s engrossing. I’ve read a number of reviews and listened to interviews with Moser. I’ll also be interested in what people have to say about Janet Malcolm’s New Yorker piece since she ignites controversy.
Oy!
The Tay Bridge Disaster poem is such a clinker,
I could not read much of the stinker.
If ever again upon it my eyes do dwell,
I think I will turn and run like hell.
This is a blog post on “the importance of bad poetry” https://overgrounder.wordpress.com/2014/01/03/drab-bards-or-the-importance-of-bad-poetry/. I must say that though I used to own “The Stuffed Owl,” I wasn’t as enthralled as the author if this post. But it does provide food for thought – lessons on what not to do.
Woodrow Wilson has left some sound recording. I’m not sure if he was the first president to leave a record of his voice, but this is pretty early.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=11&v=Ho49eDPzFEo&feature=emb_logo
He’s not a really dynamic speaker based on this example, but the contrast with our current POTUS is obvious.
There is also a recording of Theodore Roosevelt, which I believe is from his 1912 campaign running for president as a third party candidate for the Progressive Party (Bull Moose).
A recording of William Howard Taft from 1912 is also available. He speaks about the need for the world to settle conflicts peaceably. He was president at the time, but he lost the 1912 race to Woodrow Wilson (as did TR).
https://www.c-span.org/video/?96805-44/william-howard-taft-audio-recording
Good find. Thanks.
TR was also the first President to take an airplane ride…
Here is a recording of William McKinley giving a campaign speech in 1896 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6ZUneyU7Vo.
And here is “the oldest film footage of a U.S. President” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gAesU_GOe_4. McKinley’s swearing in ceremony. The notes say that Grover Cleveland administered the oath to McKinley, March 4, 1897 so he was the first US President to be captured on film. I’l take it on ‘faith’ since the footage is very grainy and not taken close-up. With the horsemen wearing plumed Trojan-style helmets, the parade looks very European — Italian.
Very cool. That’s not too long after the very first motion picture film made in 1888:
https://publicdomainreview.org/collection/roundhay-garden-scene-1888
The film of McKinley’s inaugural parade was fascinating. But, Grover Cleveland did not swear in McKinley. Chief Justice Melville Fuller did it, per Wikipedia. Also, I did not see (unless I missed it), the actual swearing in of McKinley. The video just shows a drawing with Cleveland standing next to McKinley, which also appears on the Wikipedia page.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_inauguration_of_William_McKinley
Appreciate the corrections. I went by the Youtube description. I knew that was a drawing but I thought it was to represent what took place, when in actuality your correction makes it a representation what did NOT take place.
We have an eighteen-year-old cat that we thought was going to give up the ghost on Christmas day. She was just lying on the floor, wouldn’t come when called, complained when moved, couldn’t walk right. She finally got up, and went under our daughter’s bed. We thought we’d have to take her to the vet the next day. Wrong. She was high off her a** from catnip. My daughter had gotten her a new toy, and I don’t know if that had Hindu Kush or Maui Wowie in it, but she was paralyzed, as grandma used to say.
For anyone who’s not aware, a “windmill” is a grist mill that is powered by wind. A wind turbine is not a mill.
Yeah but a wind turbine isn’t a worthy adversary for a great hero like Herr Drumpf. To go down in history ya gotta tilt at windmills.
Is Mietek already out of his cast? I thought it was on the right hind leg, but maybe I’m wrong. At any rate, love seeing Hili every day and Leon and Mietek as often as they appear! Best wishes for a happy, healthy 2020 to all of them and their respective staffs. And PCC(E) and readers!
I do believe I’ve had that exact same sneeze. I feel the poor deer’s pain, which is mostly abject embarrassment.
That has to be a classic. Too bad deer don’t watch Youtube, they’d be chortling over it forever.
A seal with hiccups:
Navity scene? I guess it’s alright if the dog can’t spell.
I’m with you on the Hanukkah myth; don’t believe a word.