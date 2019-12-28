I’ve put up a selection of bird and mammal photos from Ralph Burgess, sent on September 19. His IDs and notes are indented (I’ve added links and the common name).

Here are some pictures taken in Kruger Nation Park over the past couple of weeks.

Perhaps I could also make a case for you to elevate the Spotted Hyena to honorary cat status. They are phylogenetically closer to cats than dogs, but with an evolutionary niche and social structure somewhat convergent with canines. They were notably curious and endearing animals when encountered in Kruger. They are highly intelligent with complex social structure, and their traditional reputation as sneaky or cowardly villains is unwarranted. They are not primarily scavengers, and they actively fight lions to protect their own kills. Fortunately, they are a successful species in modern Africa and not endangered, since public support for protecting them might be lacking; it was notable that I didn’t find any souvenirs (other than postcards) featuring hyenas in the tourist gift shops.

Spotted Hyena (Crocuta crocuta):