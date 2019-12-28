Readers’ wildlife photos

I’ve put up a selection of bird and mammal photos from Ralph Burgess, sent on September 19. His IDs and notes are indented (I’ve added links and the common name).

Here are some pictures taken in Kruger Nation Park over the past couple of weeks.

Perhaps I could also make a case for you to elevate the Spotted Hyena to honorary cat status. They are phylogenetically closer to cats than dogs, but with an evolutionary niche and social structure somewhat convergent with canines.  They were notably curious and endearing animals when encountered in Kruger. They are highly intelligent with complex social structure, and their traditional reputation as sneaky or cowardly villains is unwarranted.  They are not primarily scavengers, and they actively fight lions to protect their own kills.  Fortunately, they are a successful species in modern Africa and not endangered, since public support for protecting them might be lacking; it was notable that I didn’t find any souvenirs (other than postcards) featuring hyenas in the tourist gift shops.

Spotted Hyena (Crocuta crocuta):

Southern ground hornbill (Bucorvus leadbeateri):

Lilac-breasted roller (Coriacias caudatus):

Cape starling (Lamprotornis nitens):

Saddle-billed stork (Ephippiorhynchus senegalensis):

Southern red-billed hornbill (Tockus rufirostris):

Kori bustard (Ardeotis kori):

Leopard (Panthera pardis):

Chacma baboon (Papio ursinus):

 African buffalo (Syncerus caffer) with red-billed oxpecker (Buphagus erythrorynchus):

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on December 28, 2019 at 8:00 am and filed under birds, mammals, photography, primates, Readers' wildlife. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

17 Comments

  1. gravelinspector-Aidan
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 8:19 am | Permalink

    Lilac-breasted roller (Coriacias caudatus):

    Wow, someone applied the paint pot to that one!

    Reply
    • JezGrove
      Posted December 28, 2019 at 8:38 am | Permalink

      Indeed! Beautiful photo, too.

      Reply
  2. Debra Coplan
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 8:20 am | Permalink

    Thrilling and gorgeous photos! I especially love the Cape Starling photo.
    Thank you so much!

    Reply
  3. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 8:38 am | Permalink

    Some breathtaking pics in this set

    Reply
  4. Lou Jost
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 8:48 am | Permalink

    Love the eyebrows of the hornbill!

    Reply
    • boudiccadylis
      Posted December 28, 2019 at 10:56 am | Permalink

      Me too.

      Reply
      • Reggie Cormack
        Posted December 28, 2019 at 1:03 pm | Permalink

        There must be a market for mascara for a Hornbill evening out

        Reply
  5. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 9:04 am | Permalink

    Well done! I especially like the first hornbill portrait.

    Reply
  6. merilee
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 9:08 am | Permalink

    Really beautiful shots, Ralph! Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  7. merilee
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 9:08 am | Permalink

    Really beautiful shots, Ralph! Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  8. paultorek
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 9:31 am | Permalink

    Wow! Thank you for these gorgeous photos.

    Reply
  9. Liz
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 9:36 am | Permalink

    Love the lilac-breasted roller. Extraordinary photographs.

    Reply
  10. rickflick
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 9:43 am | Permalink

    All very fine images. Especially love the Lilac-breasted roller. From an evolutionary point of view, how did that happen? Just amazing!

    Reply
  11. EdwardM
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 9:51 am | Permalink

    Spectacular! Love the eyelashes on the hornbill.

    Reply
  12. boudiccadylis
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 10:57 am | Permalink

    Its aging to think how much work the leopard went thru to get that food source safe.

    Reply
    • boudiccadylis
      Posted December 28, 2019 at 10:58 am | Permalink

      Amazing too

      Reply
  13. Mark R.
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 12:32 pm | Permalink

    This is a fantastic set of photos. Beautiful birds, nature red in tooth and claw, some primate parenting and a handsome and intimidating African buffalo- what’s there not to love?

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: