Country musicians choose the one song that best represents their genre

Although Ken Burns has now removed the free episodes of his “Country Music” series from his website, there are still extra features you can watch.
One of them is a half-hour clip of country musicians, producers, and writers being asked to name the one song that they think best represents country music. At first Burn’s crew just asked people to name their favorite song, but found that it worked better to ask people if (like Carl Sagan) they were going to send one country song into space for aliens to hear, which song would best represent the genre. To me that means not the “best” country song, but the one that best combines all the elements that define country music.
There was far more unanimity of opinion than I expected, but if you have some time, go listen to their answers (click on the screenshot below). If I were to name one song, I suppose my choice would be “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” by Hank Williams, and indeed, several people chose that one.
But there was another song that blew all the others away. Try to guess; I’ll put the answers below the fold. I’m sad to say that before I saw Burns’s documentary, I’d never even heard of that song.
And, if you know at least a little about country music, put your choice in the comments.
So click on the screenshot, watch the video, and then click “more” to go below the fold.
The winner: He Stopped Loving Her Today, sung by George Jones.
I would vote for “The Highwayman”, with all four of the original singers — only one of whom is left now: Willie Nelson.
Kris Kristofferson is also still very much alive.
I’d cast my vote for “The Highwayman”, sung by four of Country/Western’s greatest.
Off topic, as it’s new but Lainey Wilson’s “Dirty Looks” seems to encapsulate the wit of Country lyrics: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_2iCOUj7464
“Standing Outside the Fire” by Garth Brooks?
It is one of the first country songs I was introduced to and liked.
“Chicken in a bread pan picking out dough, Granny does your dog bite? No, child, no!”
I don’t mean the Charlie Daniels song either. Cain’t stand that loudmouth song. Singers, don’t be a loudmouth. We can hear you, you got a microphone for cryin out loud.
Unless it’s opera. I can get behind a loudmouth opera singer. Don’t get in front of them though if you value your hearing.
It was no stretch to predict it would be a sad song.
Blue Eyes Cryin’ in the Rain – Willie Nelson
“He Stopped Loving Her Today” is the answer I expected as it seems the big one most country music people point to but I always thought “Do You Believe Me Now” by Vern Gosdin was a much better song and more iconic.
LYRICS: A 3- to 6-minute mini-soap opera.
MUSICAL QUALITY: Doesn’t really matter much.
WHO’S THE ARTIST: Does, especially sex appeal. If pic is going into space, maybe not really.
Sorry, couldn’t resist.
My submission for the song that epitomizes country is Towns Van Zandt’s “Poncho and Lefty”. It leaves out country women, but the bond between the two main characters defines country relationships in a way that is unique and special.
You never even called me be my name.
John Prine is one of the best country writers – all that intelligence, but not typical of the genre. My favourite JP might be “Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore“, thus I must go for Hank’s lonesome whippoorwil of course.
I vote for “Folsom Prison Blues”
But country encompasses so many kinds of music. “Simple Man” was not considered country when written, but would fit right in these days. And it is a great song, even though Skynyrd fandom is out of favor these days.
Patsy Cline/ Willie Nelson’s “Crazy” should be on the list as well.
I vote for Patsy Cline’s “If You Got Leaving On Your Mind.”
I have to agree with Leslie Fish (Comment number 1 and 2), which, after looking it up, hits the nail on the head x 4 (or 5 or more including the guy who wrote the song and the many who performed it) before it got to the 4 who were all, each of them, legendary country singers, song writers, and performers!
I loved the one suggestion that any Kris Kristofferson song would work and second ‘Sunday Morning Coming Down’ as the song to go into space. I heard that song first sometime between ’68 and ’72 on a KC, MO FM station that played nothing but great music. I didn’t even realize until years later that Kris was considered a country musician. Loved the song the first time I heard it and it’s only gotten better as I’ve gained more age and life experience.
This one, mentioned in the video, has to be a strong contender.
Did you know that Dolly Parton wrote I Will Always Love You and Jolene in the same day?
L
Apparently so: https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/dolly-parton-2-songs-one-day/
I can’t decide but I would pick something performed in the 1050s or earlier, preferably as early as possible. Perhaps Roy Acuff singing Wabash Cannonball.” He performed it throughout his career but I’m referring to this 1940 version
George Jones classic who’s going to fill their shoes, it would make people research the other artists that he brings up in the song and learn more about the genre.
Crazy by Patsy Cline
I’d suggest it as the incumbent’s campaign tune for next year’s presidential election, but Ross Perot used it already – with less justification, although we didn’t know that back in ’92!
Of course it would be George Jones
Not much of a country and western fan here. I like a few, and George Jones, and Hank Williams are the best at it. My favorite is kind of a western that my father used to mumble while drinking home brewed beer. If I can classify it with the genre, I submit: “Twilight on the Trail” from the 1930s. I don’t know who first sang it, but I found several versions. Here’s one from 1936.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=30&v=7pJh1JY0XfM&feature=emb_logo
Hers’a good one. But you have to squint to see the tiny letters that say who it’s from. I don’t know whose idea it was to have tiny letters on a huge white background. How is anyone supposed to know who they are?
I’d have to agree. It’s a song that goes from sad, where she leaves him and he wishes that she’d come back, to dark where we find him at the funeral home ( and ” First time I’ve seen him smile in years ) , to peace where all of his pain and heartache are over and he can finally rest.
I don’t have a song in mind along the suggested parameters , I would just mention one of the more recent songs I like is Bruises by Train. It nicely captures a simple story and sweet sentiments. I always feel good hearing it.