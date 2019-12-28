Country musicians choose the one song that best represents their genre

Although Ken Burns has now removed the free episodes of his “Country Music” series from his website, there are still extra features you can watch.

One of them is a half-hour clip of country musicians, producers, and writers being asked to name the one song that they think best represents country music. At first Burn’s crew just asked people to name their favorite song, but found that it worked better to ask people if (like Carl Sagan) they were going to send one country song into space for aliens to hear, which song would best represent the genre. To me that means not the “best” country song, but the one that best combines all the elements that define country music.

There was far more unanimity of opinion than I expected, but if you have some time, go listen to their answers (click on the screenshot below).  If I were to name one song, I suppose my choice would be “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” by Hank Williams, and indeed, several people chose that one.

But there was another song that blew all the others away. Try to guess; I’ll put the answers below the fold. I’m sad to say that before I saw Burns’s documentary, I’d never even heard of that song.

And, if you know at least a little about country music, put your choice in the comments.

So click on the screenshot, watch the video, and then click “more” to go below the fold. 

The winner: He Stopped Loving Her Today, sung by George Jones.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on December 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm and filed under music. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

31 Comments

  1. Leslie Fish
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 2:05 pm | Permalink

    I would vote for “The Highwayman”, with all four of the original singers — only one of whom is left now: Willie Nelson.

    Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted December 28, 2019 at 6:38 pm | Permalink

      Kris Kristofferson is also still very much alive.

      Reply
  2. Leslie Fish
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 2:07 pm | Permalink

    I’d cast my vote for “The Highwayman”, sung by four of Country/Western’s greatest.

    Reply
  3. JezGrove
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 2:12 pm | Permalink

    Off topic, as it’s new but Lainey Wilson’s “Dirty Looks” seems to encapsulate the wit of Country lyrics: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_2iCOUj7464

    Reply
  4. Liz
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 2:13 pm | Permalink

    “Standing Outside the Fire” by Garth Brooks?

    It is one of the first country songs I was introduced to and liked.

    Reply
  5. Roger
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 2:18 pm | Permalink

    “Chicken in a bread pan picking out dough, Granny does your dog bite? No, child, no!”

    Reply
    • Roger
      Posted December 28, 2019 at 5:20 pm | Permalink

      I don’t mean the Charlie Daniels song either. Cain’t stand that loudmouth song. Singers, don’t be a loudmouth. We can hear you, you got a microphone for cryin out loud.

      Reply
      • Roger
        Posted December 28, 2019 at 5:25 pm | Permalink

        Unless it’s opera. I can get behind a loudmouth opera singer. Don’t get in front of them though if you value your hearing.

        Reply
  6. Peter
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 2:23 pm | Permalink

    It was no stretch to predict it would be a sad song.

    Reply
  7. Bruce Swanney
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 2:25 pm | Permalink

    Blue Eyes Cryin’ in the Rain – Willie Nelson

    Reply
  8. Tom B
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 2:30 pm | Permalink

    “He Stopped Loving Her Today” is the answer I expected as it seems the big one most country music people point to but I always thought “Do You Believe Me Now” by Vern Gosdin was a much better song and more iconic.

    Reply
  9. phoffman56
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 2:41 pm | Permalink

    LYRICS: A 3- to 6-minute mini-soap opera.

    MUSICAL QUALITY: Doesn’t really matter much.

    WHO’S THE ARTIST: Does, especially sex appeal. If pic is going into space, maybe not really.

    Sorry, couldn’t resist.

    Reply
  10. Tom Besson
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 2:41 pm | Permalink

    My submission for the song that epitomizes country is Towns Van Zandt’s “Poncho and Lefty”. It leaves out country women, but the bond between the two main characters defines country relationships in a way that is unique and special.

    Reply
  11. OG
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 2:49 pm | Permalink

    You never even called me be my name.

    Reply
  12. Michael Fisher
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 3:10 pm | Permalink

    John Prine is one of the best country writers – all that intelligence, but not typical of the genre. My favourite JP might be “Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore“, thus I must go for Hank’s lonesome whippoorwil of course.

    Reply
  13. max blancke
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 3:19 pm | Permalink

    I vote for “Folsom Prison Blues”

    But country encompasses so many kinds of music. “Simple Man” was not considered country when written, but would fit right in these days. And it is a great song, even though Skynyrd fandom is out of favor these days.

    Patsy Cline/ Willie Nelson’s “Crazy” should be on the list as well.

    Reply
  14. mike cracraft
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 3:45 pm | Permalink

    I vote for Patsy Cline’s “If You Got Leaving On Your Mind.”

    Reply
  15. Kenneth H Smet
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 3:47 pm | Permalink

    I have to agree with Leslie Fish (Comment number 1 and 2), which, after looking it up, hits the nail on the head x 4 (or 5 or more including the guy who wrote the song and the many who performed it) before it got to the 4 who were all, each of them, legendary country singers, song writers, and performers!

    Reply
  16. dogugotw
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 3:49 pm | Permalink

    I loved the one suggestion that any Kris Kristofferson song would work and second ‘Sunday Morning Coming Down’ as the song to go into space. I heard that song first sometime between ’68 and ’72 on a KC, MO FM station that played nothing but great music. I didn’t even realize until years later that Kris was considered a country musician. Loved the song the first time I heard it and it’s only gotten better as I’ve gained more age and life experience.

    Reply
  17. whyevolutionistrue
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 4:23 pm | Permalink

    This one, mentioned in the video, has to be a strong contender.

    Reply
  18. Jenny Haniver
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 4:28 pm | Permalink

    I can’t decide but I would pick something performed in the 1050s or earlier, preferably as early as possible. Perhaps Roy Acuff singing Wabash Cannonball.” He performed it throughout his career but I’m referring to this 1940 version

    Reply
  19. Jeff courson
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 5:05 pm | Permalink

    George Jones classic who’s going to fill their shoes, it would make people research the other artists that he brings up in the song and learn more about the genre.

    Reply
  20. Marou
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 5:21 pm | Permalink

    Crazy by Patsy Cline

    Reply
    • JezGrove
      Posted December 28, 2019 at 5:41 pm | Permalink

      I’d suggest it as the incumbent’s campaign tune for next year’s presidential election, but Ross Perot used it already – with less justification, although we didn’t know that back in ’92!

      Reply
  21. WDB
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 5:31 pm | Permalink

    Of course it would be George Jones

    Reply
  22. rickflick
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 5:37 pm | Permalink

    Not much of a country and western fan here. I like a few, and George Jones, and Hank Williams are the best at it. My favorite is kind of a western that my father used to mumble while drinking home brewed beer. If I can classify it with the genre, I submit: “Twilight on the Trail” from the 1930s. I don’t know who first sang it, but I found several versions. Here’s one from 1936.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=30&v=7pJh1JY0XfM&feature=emb_logo

    Reply
  23. Roger
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 5:44 pm | Permalink

    Hers’a good one. But you have to squint to see the tiny letters that say who it’s from. I don’t know whose idea it was to have tiny letters on a huge white background. How is anyone supposed to know who they are?

    Reply
  24. Jeff Tappan
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 6:24 pm | Permalink

    I’d have to agree. It’s a song that goes from sad, where she leaves him and he wishes that she’d come back, to dark where we find him at the funeral home ( and ” First time I’ve seen him smile in years ) , to peace where all of his pain and heartache are over and he can finally rest.

    Reply
  25. Mark sturtevant
    Posted December 28, 2019 at 6:39 pm | Permalink

    I don’t have a song in mind along the suggested parameters , I would just mention one of the more recent songs I like is Bruises by Train. It nicely captures a simple story and sweet sentiments. I always feel good hearing it.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: