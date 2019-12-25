Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Da Book

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “uncanny,” celebrates the holidays with a subtle advertisement:

 

LOL! There’s a Christmas note to the email:

Happy Christmas to all our readers! You can buy the new J&M book here.  Who says xmas is too commercial?

If you want to buy the boys a Christmas present, they’d love you to become a patron here. 

[JAC note: As I’ve mentioned, I wrote the book’s foreword this year, and would like you to buy it—not because I profit from it, which I don’t, but because I was tardy with my submission and so the book came out rather late to be purchased as a Christmas gift. It’s a very good collection, so you might want to support the artist and the strip’s message.]

 

 

5 Comments

  1. steve
    Posted December 25, 2019 at 11:10 am | Permalink

    Ordered.

    “A Merry Coynezaa to us all; FSM touch us with his noodly appendage, every one!”

    Reply
  2. GBJames
    Posted December 25, 2019 at 11:10 am | Permalink

    Some irony in the fact that you can’t order the book today because of Christmas.

    Reply
    • steve
      Posted December 25, 2019 at 11:13 am | Permalink

      Just ordered mine, lulu did say they could not guarantee delivery before December 24.

      Reply
      • GBJames
        Posted December 25, 2019 at 11:17 am | Permalink

        Ah. I misread the notice…. their offices are closed and so the live chat feature is celebrating the birth of our savior. But the money transaction machines are atheist.

        Reply
  3. DrBrydon
    Posted December 25, 2019 at 11:18 am | Permalink

    Jesus, always getting gypped out of presents because his birthday and Christmas are the same day.

    Reply

