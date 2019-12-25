Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Da Book

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “uncanny,” celebrates the holidays with a subtle advertisement:
LOL! There’s a Christmas note to the email:
Happy Christmas to all our readers! You can buy the new J&M book here. Who says xmas is too commercial?
If you want to buy the boys a Christmas present, they’d love you to become a patron here.
[JAC note: As I’ve mentioned, I wrote the book’s foreword this year, and would like you to buy it—not because I profit from it, which I don’t, but because I was tardy with my submission and so the book came out rather late to be purchased as a Christmas gift. It’s a very good collection, so you might want to support the artist and the strip’s message.]
Ordered.
“A Merry Coynezaa to us all; FSM touch us with his noodly appendage, every one!”
Some irony in the fact that you can’t order the book today because of Christmas.
Just ordered mine, lulu did say they could not guarantee delivery before December 24.
Ah. I misread the notice…. their offices are closed and so the live chat feature is celebrating the birth of our savior. But the money transaction machines are atheist.
Jesus, always getting gypped out of presents because his birthday and Christmas are the same day.