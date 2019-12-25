It’s time to move the impeachment proceedings to the Senate

Many liberals think that Nancy Pelosi is being very clever for refusing to move Trump’s impeachment proceedings over to the Senate, who have the power to convict him, unless that body agrees to meet certain conditions for a trial. (hese conditions include the testimony of specified people.
In today’s New York Times’s conversation between liberal Gail Collins and conservative Bret Stephens, they discuss Pelosi’s temporizing. The upside is that, many Democrats think, this will make the Senate look bad and call attention to their not taking the proceedings seriously. (It is deeply disturbing that some Republicans, including Mitch McConnell, have already declared themselves “not impartial”). The downside is that Americans will grow weary of the proceedings and blame the Democrats for playing politics with the impeachment, hurting them in next year’s elections. (Until now, Nancy Pelosi has played it very well, even admonishing the Democrats who celebrated the two-count impeachment.)
Click on the screenshot to read the discussion:
An excerpt:
Gail: One of the very few pieces of good news from this saga is that Nancy Pelosi is the heroine. Not only do her fans think she has the right principles; we know she’ll work out a plan to move forward while keeping her party together. Without doing anything that history will judge as irresponsible.
Bret: Did you see that gesture she made to the members when some of them started cheering after the first article of impeachment passed? I felt like I had just witnessed a split-second rendition of “Mother Knows Best.”
Gail: Totally works for me. Go Nancy.
Bret: Pelosi is very sharp, but she has a quandary. If she tries to bottle up impeachment in the House on grounds that the Senate won’t call witnesses like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney, she’ll look hypocritical, for two reasons: First, the House went ahead with impeachment without waiting to hear from Bolton and Mulvaney. And second, she’ll be obstructing the very constitutional principles that Trump’s impeachment is supposed to vindicate. One Harvard Law professor, Noah Feldman, claims impeachment doesn’t actually happen until the House forwards the articles to the Senate. Whether that’s true or not, most Americans expect that impeachment in the House, if it is to mean anything, must mean some kind of trial in the Senate.
Gail: Only about six people in the country understand this issue. As far as public opinion goes, Trump’s wishes have come true: it’s all about whether you love him or hate him. But go on …
Bret: On the other hand, if Pelosi lets the Senate take over from here, Mitch McConnell will arrange an expedited trial leading to guaranteed acquittal, leading much of the public to conclude that the entire process was a waste of time.
Honestly, I’m not sure how she finesses it. What am I missing?
Gail: Mitch McConnell has already made it clear the Senate is not going to make any attempt at fair judgment. All Pelosi can do is draw as much attention as possible to the fact that the jury is fixed.
A handful of Republicans, like the ever-overestimated Susan Collins of Maine, are up for re-election in states that aren’t wildly pro-Trump and they could be in trouble. So in 2020 maybe the Democrats will win the presidency and control of both houses of Congress.
I know that’s not your ideal vision of the future. But it works for me.
I generally agree with Stephens (and Andrew Sullivan) on this one. Let’s get moving! Sullivan:
Despite near-insane attempts to describe a constitutional process as a “coup,” despite senior senators declaring they will violate their oath to be an impartial juror in the forthcoming trial, despite machinations from Mitch McConnell that he intends to turn the trial into a damp squib, the Constitution’s mechanisms just worked. We now need to believe in these mechanisms, in the cooling process of constitutional norms, which are now in operation. The Speaker should not step on her own smart strategy and play games with the articles of impeachment. Send them to the Senate now. Then hold the Senate responsible for what it does with them.
My view: Pelosi should stop playing politics with the impeachment issue (after all, that’s really what she’s doing, as her failure to move is meant to embarrass the Republicans, who have already embarrassed themselves by saying they’re not impartial). Although the Constitution says that the House of Representatives has the power of impeachment, while the Senate has the power to try impeachments and thus remove a sitting President, it doesn’t specify that the Senate has to do this, nor the House cooperate. But it’s my sense that this issue is one of checks and balances, and it wouldn’t meet the Founders’ expectations for an impeachment to occur followed by political conditions for a trial, or by a stalemate yielding nothing at all.
Of course Trump will not be convicted by the Senate: that’s a forgone conclusion. And no amount of testimony from specified witnesses will change that. All we can do is behave as the Constitution says we should, hope for the best, expect the worst, and realize (or so I think) that this process has damaged Trump’s and the Republicans’ chances in the 2020 elections. But others disagree.
So let’s take a poll!
Speaker Pelosi has played the impeachment issue adroitly up to this point, basically giving Trump enough rope to hang himself. So what now? My guess is that she holds off for a little while longer before naming managers as a bargaining position, betting that McConnell doesn’t have the votes to endorse a sham trial. I’m very happy to leave the decision in her capable hands, not those of the media and the commentariat, who are clamoring for spectacle (and ratings).
“I’m very happy to leave the decision in her capable hands, not those of the media and the commentariat, who are clamoring for spectacle (and ratings).”
Agreed, 100%.
Yes!!!!
Basically agree, though I’m not a super fan of Pelosi. Just a little more time for Republicans to decide whether they want, to quote Lewis Carroll’s Red Queen, Verdict first! Trial after!
Once they decide how much chutpah they have, even if it’s infinite, proceed.
I agree. But, I voted yes guessing she’d move soon anyway. She’s succeeded in getting some attention to the issues, and I don’t think there is much more to be gained. It could be, however, she wants to wait ’till 2020 so she can draw more attention to McConnell’s subterfuge and get the events out from under the holidays.
Mr McConnell is a shrewd and wily old tortoise, but I think he made a mistake by admitting he would coordinate with the WH. Maybe good to his base, but not the wider public.
I have this weird notion that US-ians are quite into “fair play”, and a jury in cahoots with the defendant should not go down well with them. I think Ms Pelosi is clever to withhold for a while to let it sink in. It appears Mr McConnell is squirming.
Also, the McGahn testimony can’t be too long to come in and a possible extra article of obstruction of Justice (a kind of slam dunk case) might be forthcoming, something the wily tortoise is not really keen on, methinks..
Hmmmm…I wonder if something new and juicy is found, they can reopen hearings in the House?
🐾🐾
I don’t know why Pelosi thinks she has any say in what the Senate does.
She doesn’t have a say though Pelosi’s over-inflated ego won’t allow her to admit that. That’s why she isn’t doing her constitutional duty and assigning Impeachment Managers and sending the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate. It’s not because she’s worried about “fairness”. She isn’t. But once Pelosi does that she loses control of both the impeachment process and the “orange man bad” narrative that democrats have been throwing around the last three plus years.
What the left wing don’t understand that Nancy has been smart and is a heroine
. . . does not understand is that Nancy has been smart and is a heroine to only slightly less than half of the country. Another forty five per sent thinks she has behaved badly and is not a hero, just the opposite.
Stephens’ claim that he knows what “most Americans” expectations are on impeachment is laughable.
What about this dream (although unlikely) scenario? Pelosi does not transmit the Articles to the Senate now, but keeps them in the desk drawer. In 2020, The Donald somehow wins re-election, but the Democrats retain the House and win a majority in the Senate. And now, the Articles of Impeachment are ready to be delivered….
I think the chances of Mr Trump not being re-elected are better than a substantial flip of the Senate. But that is just my outsider’s guess.
Also, two-thirds is needed to convict. Not going to happen.
Two thirds will never happen, but if a Senate majority established reasonable trial rules, then witnesses would be called, significant additional facts would become public, etc..
That said, it is at least conceivable that a current Senate majority of the Dems plus a few GOP votes (Romney and 3 more) could force this to take place now.
I have a hard time conjuring a scenario in which Trump wins reelection but the Dems take control of the senate. There isn’t much ticket-splitting these days, but what there is will likely go in the opposite direction: Independents and the thin sliver of responsible Republicans left in the Party are more likely to vote to dump Trump but keep their GOP senator rather than the other way round.
That was what I tried to say above, but it got misinterpreted (probably wholly my fault for not being clear) as a vote in the present Senate.
Since McConnell has as much as said the Senate trial will be a farce, why bother to send it over? Let Trump be impeached but not acquitted. It is like a strong Censure.
PS Nancy Pelosi for President. She’ll clean Trump’s clock.
✔️
I agree, plus Trump absolutely hates being impeached and not acquitted. Supposedly he was planning on having a nationwide rally spree telling the country he is acquitted and is a perfect president, fighting corruption. This puts a wrench in that scheme. It’s always a good thing when Trump is agitated and unraveling.
I have been liking this option too, but all strategies have significant costs. On the cost side is the American tendency to sympathize with the besieged one, which would be Trump. Remember his polls actually increased during the late stages of the hearings in the House.
We don’t yet know what could be revealed during the senate trial that would change public opinion. She should hold out awhile. Something overwhelming could come out.
Here is what Pelosi may be thinking. She knows that Trump will never be convicted, so that isn’t the issue. But, she also knows that Trump wants the acquittal to claim that he is innocent. Thus, for the trial to take place, Pelosi must send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. This is where her leverage comes in: McConnell must agree to call witnesses, such as John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney, who presumably will reveal more of Trump’s crimes. So, Trump will get his acquittal, but at a high price.
Pelosi may be rightfully accused of acting in a partisan manner. This is probably true, but so what? Everything in Washington these days is partisan. Pelosi believes that by delaying the sending of the impeachment articles to the Senate it will result in advantage for the Democrats. The Republicans would do absolutely the same thing if the roles were reversed. All that remains to be seen is if her political calculations work out.
Yes, the idea should be to get the ultimate pain out of the republicans. Most of them are beyond being shamed and do not care that they are almost working exclusively for Russia. The Ukraine story should be known by as many people as possible. If nothing else the Senate should have to vote on each of the requested witnesses and documents. Force them on the record as Trump puppets as much as possible. The people who are going to die in the next election are republicans. That is why so many of them are getting out. Between the house and Senate the number of republicans who have bailed or are going to is over 100.
“they are almost working exclusively for Russia.”
This seems like a dogmatic statement, rather than fact-based. Yesterday, the WSJ published a story on how US sanctions have led to construction halting on the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Russia relies heavily on petroleum exports.
If Trump wanted to support Putin, he would not interfere in their efforts to expand petroleum exports to Europe, and he would curtail US energy exports and production.
Whatever else can be said of Trump, the accusations of working for Russia seem unsupported by facts.
I suspect for Pelosi and Schumer it will be a matter of timing. Right now freedom of information suits are producing more information than anything because otherwise the democrats are stuck waiting for months on the courts. These Freedom of info actions have now shown the white house specifically withholding money from Ukraine (emails). That makes it very important to get testimony from the guy who wrote the emails. It would also be really nice if they could get testimony from Donald McGahn. If he can confirm what Muellers reports shows this adds considerably.
So if you just say screw it, send what you have to the Senate asap, you might be missing some good opportunity to improve your position. To makes comments such as, only 4 people in the country understand what is going on – that is stupid. And also, what is the point of that comment? No one knows or cares so just let Moscow Mitch keep shoveling shit.
You’ve made me change my mind from yes to no. I wasn’t thinking of new revelations that will likely emerge over the next month or so. There are investigations going on in the Southern District of New York re Giuliani and company that could add fuel to the fire. I’d like to see Giuliani indicted and tried along with a few more rapscallions and tie tRump even more tightly to the ledger of crimes already enumerated.
The matter of handing over his tax returns is also heading to the SCOTUS. I doubt Roberts is going to destroy years of precedent and all the lower courts decisions and rule in favor of he who thinks he’s king.
🤞for his taxes
Yeah, I just think, even if they cannot change the ultimate verdict in the Senate, they need to show as much as possible what this republican cult is going along with. If you cannot impeach a president for going to foreign governments to fix your election, what the hell is left.
One factor in play is that Trump apparently wants to have a trial in the Senate, possibly a real one with witnesses, so the conspiracy against him can be laid bare. Or something like that.
He would presumably like to have the trial completed, with himself exonerated of course, before his State of the Union speech on Feb 4, which Nancy has cordially invited him to give.
This sets up a bit of pressure on Trump to put pressure on McConnell to make something happen. If Trump is not happy with a sham trial, I don’t think anybody will be, so waiting a bit may be the best idea.
I voted “No”: Pelosi should wait to forward the articles to the Senate. Nothing was going to happen until after New Years in any case. This gives time for them to send voters a very important message: McConnell’s Senate is considering having a biased trial with NO WITNESSES. It also forces Trump to fall back on his argument that nothing happened and “the call was perfect”. This stuff tends to sound pretty lame when paired with the “biased trial with no witnesses” meme.
While most of us here follow the news pretty closely, many US voters do not or they listen to the Fox News false feed. It takes time for the real news to reach them and sink in, if it has any chance at all.
It also puts pressure on the few Republican Senators whose seats may be contested in 2020. They will get a chance to listen to their constituents. Supposedly the Dems only need to sway four of them to force McConnell to hold a fair trial with witnesses. There may be several of these Senators that plan to give him Trump a pass on removal from office but don’t want their names associated with a sham trial. Admittedly this is a slim chance but one worth waiting a few weeks for.
Spot-on analysis, Mr. Topping.
I agree. People on all fronts need more time to read, review, process, consider and digest the copious details, given the busy holiday season. Already one Republican senator is uncomfortable with their leadership’s position:
https://www.cnn.com/2019/12/25/politics/lisa-murkowski-senate-impeachment-trial/index.html
I voted no, and generally agree with the comments above. Pelosi knows what she’s doing; letting the Senate hand Trump a victory without witnesses called would not be a win for Democrats; holding up the trial keeps the pressure on and keeps the story of McConnell’s toadyism on the front page. A favorite quote from the chess grandmaster Nimzovitch: “The threat is stronger than the execution”. The meaning of which is: threatening a powerful play, like a pin or a check, will often force your opponent to make moves in response that weakens their position and gives you a further advantage, whereas actually executing that play (the pin, the check, etc.) often allows your opponent to directly and effectively counter that play, dissolving your advantage. Pelosi seems to me to be playing good chess.
I don’t think Nancy should sit on the Articles of Impeachment indefinitely, but I see no reason why she shouldn’t use what leverage she has in holding them back to exact some measure of fairness from that one-way son-of-a-bitch Mitch McConnell. All the Dems need is four senate Republicans to defect to check McConnell’s power to do a hose-job on the rules and procedures for the senate impeachment trial.
Plus, in some ways, a delay puts Republicans under the gun. This Giuliani-Parnas-Fruman investigation in the Southern District of New York is fixing to back up on Trump like a clogged White House toilet, all the way to Vienna and the extradition-fighting Ukrainian oligarch/Russian mafiya figure Dmytro Firtash. And, with oral argument scheduled before SCOTUS in March, the clock is ticking on Trump’s desperate, last-ditch efforts to shield his tax returns and Deutsche Bank records from disclosure.
I disagree. Use the Merrick Garland precedent and delay it until after the election. Maybe we’ll have a Democratic Senate, and if Trump gets reelected we can convict him.
I hadn’t thought of the parallel with Garland. Interesting angle.
My vote in the poll: The Democrats are the motive force behind the proceedings and they cannot now look good if they halt their own momentum because of a perceived bias in the next step in the proceedings. However you think of the merits of the allegations, justice delayed is justice denied. She cannot come out of this well by delaying the proceedings. And Trump will cash in on this with a drumbeat that will drown out any cry from the House.
“perceived bias”? There is nothing perceived about it. It’s blatant bias, have you not been listening to McConnell, Graham et al?
‘Perceived’ as in perceived by them, not by you or others. I was offering a dispassionate opinion.
I voted no for a delay. But sending the articles of impeachment right before Christmas would be bad timing. Hopefully Speaker Pelosi will send the impeachment to the Senate shortly after the New Year. The country has not had much experience with impeachment so I think starting the trial in the Senate just before Christmas would be a bad idea. I also wonder whether Chief Justice Roberts will control the proceedings including whether or not the prosecution and/or defense get to call witnesses. He supposedly presides over the trial and McConnell may have little say over how the trial proceeds. I hope that is the case.
Committed partisans (both Dem and Repub) aside, most Americans had no expectation of a fair trial in the Senate, nor any expectation of fair proceedings in the House. They are not stupid. They expected that, whatever the theatrics, the foregone conclusion was party-line impeachment by Dems in the House and party-line acquital by Repubs in the Senate. I suspect this has little impact on the numbers for or against Trump, but it may bring the low opinion of Congress still lower. Which party gets the most blame is a toss-up but I’d say Dems are likely to take more blame. And it gives Trump more narrative control. This leaves Dems going into the 2020 home stretch (as Yang said) with FAILED IMPEACHMENT as their spotlight trophy while Trump’s narrative lines are “totally vindicated as I said all along” and “look at the Dems’ big accomplishment of the past 2 years — a failed impeachment.” Could go either way, but I’d say outside of the Dem base, it probably favors Trump. So Pelosi should pass to the Senate and get it over with as soon as possible so Dems can start building a positive vision to nudge out the “failed impeachment” centerpiece of their narrative.
I voted yes for similar reasons. Whether she sends the articles to the Senate soon or delays them, she’ll be lauded and reviled in equal measure from all sides for her political acumen. In the end, Trump will still be in office, all pretense of fairness and due process in our government will be abandoned (probably for good) and the Democrats will have an election to try to win. Get it over with and get on with it.