Holiday felid: Mog’s Christmas Calamity

Among all Christmas ads, this is my absolute favorite. It’s the ad for Sainsbury’s grocery chain that was aired in 2015. The YouTube description says, “Mog sets off a chain of unfortunate events which almost ruin Christmas for the Thomas family. Can she pull it all back to save the day?”

It’s a real heartwarmer, but I have one question: What kind of cat would think an egg was a Christmas treat?

Be sure to see this video about the Making of Mog Advertisement, including an appearance by Judith Kerr, Mog’s creator.

And, looking at this, I came across this year’s Sainsbury’s Christmas ad, also a real tear-jerker. (Can you spot the cat in it?)