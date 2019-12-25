Holiday felid: Mog’s Christmas Calamity

Among all Christmas ads, this is my absolute favorite. It’s the ad for Sainsbury’s grocery chain that was aired in 2015. The YouTube description says, “Mog sets off a chain of unfortunate events which almost ruin Christmas for the Thomas family. Can she pull it all back to save the day?”
It’s a real heartwarmer, but I have one question: What kind of cat would think an egg was a Christmas treat?
Be sure to see this video about the Making of Mog Advertisement, including an appearance by Judith Kerr, Mog’s creator.
And, looking at this, I came across this year’s Sainsbury’s Christmas ad, also a real tear-jerker. (Can you spot the cat in it?)
These stories are about as believable as that one about the baby in a manger who grows up to be a hippy. 😎
According to Wikipedia Mog is a fictional character in a series of children’s books written by Judith Kerr. I don’t know about the egg though.
I liked that. Thank you for sharing. 🙂
JUDITH KERR the esteemed German-born British writer had an eccentric kitty named Mog who like peeled, boiled eggs – & she served as the template for the 17-book series of Mog stories. Kerr wrote a semi-autobiographical children’s book, When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit, which gave a child’s-eye view of the Second World War. Born in the Weimar Republic, of Jewish background, she came to Britain with her family in 1933 during the rise of the Nazis.
Anyone who wishes to know more about this characterful, strong, positive woman can click in the screenshot below – a marvellous interview appears – worth a read.
She died only in May at 95 years – planning books to come of course! A little, old lady with steel inside.
HERE IS THE INTERVIEW for those with small screens! Merry Chrimbo all!
Great Mog ad! Too bad we don’t have these sort of ads in the US.
Some of the Super Bowl ones approach this level of production and humor though they have been disappointing in recent years.