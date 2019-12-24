Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning on the day before Christmas: Tuesday, December 24, 2019. It’s National Eggnog Day, and I’ll avoid the libation since I never had a version I enjoyed. It’s also the very last day you can buy holiday gifts, and I’m told that Amazon is still offering one-day shipping. Good luck with that! It’s also the second full day of Hanukkah, and only one day before the beginning of Coynezaa, honoring the birth of the prophet JC (peace be upon him).

It was extremely warm (for Chicago) yesterday, and will be warm through the whole week (today’s high will be about 51° F or 11° C), so we have zero chance of a white Christmas in Chicago. And although it will be even warmer tomorrow, we won’t approach the record for Chicago on Christmas Day, which was 64° F (18° C), set in 1982.

Riddle: When is a Ceiling Cat not a Ceiling Cat?

Answer: When it’s abed.

Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) has caught a bug, and will be recumbent at home today. Therefore, posting will be light. But it’s the holidays and everyone should be celebrating anyway.

Here are some of the Christmas Eve festivities around the world:

And a nice article on what the people working in Antarctica are having for Christmas dinner. (Pizza, for one thing.)

Stuff that happened on December 24 includes:

1737 – The Marathas defeat the combined forces of the Mughal Empire, Rajputs of Jaipur, Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab of Awadh and Nawab of Bengal in the Battle of Bhopal.

1777 – Kiritimati, also called Christmas Island, is discovered by James Cook.

1826 – The Eggnog Riot at the United States Military Academy begins that night, wrapping up the following morning.

Have a read about this drunken kerfuffle at West Point. Nineteen cadets were found guilty, and most of those were expelled.

1865 – Jonathan Shank and Barry Ownby form The Ku Klux Klan.

1871 – The Opera Aida opens in Cairo, Egypt.

1906 – Radio: Reginald Fessenden transmits the first radio broadcast; consisting of a poetry reading, a violin solo, and a speech.

1914 – World War I: The “Christmas truce” begins.

There’s a lot of misinformation about this truce, which was the fraternization of German and US/UK soldiers during World War I, but some of it is true. From Wikipedia:

In the week leading up to the 25th, French, German, and British soldiers crossed trenches to exchange seasonal greetings and talk. In some areas, men from both sides ventured into no man’s land on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to mingle and exchange food and souvenirs. There were joint burial ceremonies and prisoner swaps, while several meetings ended in carol-singing. Men played games of football with one another, creating one of the most memorable images of the truce. Fighting continued in some sectors, while in others the sides settled on little more than arrangements to recover bodies.

Here’s that “memorable” image from the Torygraph: a Christmas truce soccer game between Germans and Brits, with the photo from the Imperial War Museum (the Wikipedia article, by the way, is interesting):

1943 – World War II: U.S. General Dwight D. Eisenhower is named Supreme Allied Commander for the Invasion of Normandy.

1968 – Apollo program: The crew of Apollo 8 enters into orbit around the Moon, becoming the first humans to do so. They performed ten lunar orbits and broadcast live TV pictures.

And let us not forget Christmas Eve in Auschwitz in 1940. This tweet was forwarded by Matthew Cobb:

On the first Christmas Eve in #Auschwitz on 24 December 1940, the SS set up a Christmas tree on the roll-call square with electric lights. Beneath it, they placed bodies of prisoners who had died while working or frozen to death at roll call, Poles & Polish Jews. https://t.co/eUQL4awCQ5 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 24, 2019

Notables born on Christmas Eve include:

1809 – Kit Carson, American general (d. 1868)

1822 – Matthew Arnold, English poet and critic (d. 1888)

1905 – Howard Hughes, American businessman, engineer, and pilot (d. 1976)

1907 – I. F. Stone, American journalist and author (d. 1989)

1922 – Ava Gardner, American actress, most beautiful woman who ever lived (d. 1990)

1923 – George Patton IV, American general (d. 2004)

1946 – Jeff Sessions, American captain, lawyer, and politician, 44th Attorney General of Alabama and 84th Attorney General of the United States

1960 – Carol Vorderman, English television host

Those who turned toes up on Christmas Eve include:

1524 – Vasco da Gama, Portuguese explorer and politician, Governor of Portuguese India (b. 1469)

1863 – William Makepeace Thackeray, English author and poet (b. 1811)

1873 – Johns Hopkins, American businessman and philanthropist (b. 1795)

1914 – John Muir, Scottish-American geologist, botanist, and author, founded Sierra Club (b. 1838)

1984 – Peter Lawford, English-American actor (b. 1923)

1994 – John Boswell, American historian, author, and academic (b. 1947)

Boswell (we called him “Jeb”) lived across the hall from me sophomore year at William & Mary, and already was a star headed for academic success. He later became a renowned professor of history at Yale, specializing in homosexuality and religion. He was gay, but back in college you kept such things under wraps. Boswell died of AIDS in the Yale infirmary on this day in 1994. He was only 47 years old.

Other deaths on Christmas Eve:

2008 – Harold Pinter, English playwright, screenwriter, director, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1930)

2016 Richard Adams, English author (b. 1920)

Do you remember the ending of Adams’s great book Watership Down, when Hazel dies. It’s sad but beautiful:

It seemed to Hazel that he would not be needing his body any more, so he left it lying on the edge of the ditch, but stopped for a moment to watch his rabbits and to try to get used to the extraordinary feeling that strength and speed were flowing inexhaustibly out of him into their sleek young bodies and healthy senses. “You needn’t worry about them,” said his companion. “They’ll be all right—and thousands like them. If you’ll come along, I’ll show you what I mean.”

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is helping prepare for the holidays. (Note her tongue is out.)

Hili: It’s tidied up, we can start the holiday. A: Who did the tidying up? Hili: It’s not important, the important thing is who was overeeeing it. (Photo: Paulina R.)

In Polish:

Hili: Posprzątane, możemy zaczynać święta.

Ja: Kto posprzątał?

Hili: Nie ważne, ważne kto pilnował.

(Zdjęcie: Paulina R.)

In Wloclawek, Leon wishes people a good holiday:

Leon: Merry Christmas!

A cartoon by Jim Benton, sent in by Mark Sturtevant:

From Jesus of the Day:

Also from Jesus of the Day: a fantastic invention:

A tweet from reader Barry, who describes it like this: “I love how the cat knows that, despite the bounty, something’s not right.” Indeed!

The cat is very beautiful; does anybody know what breed it is?

Also from Barry, a tweet about Ohio’s new “can’t-penalize-religious-answers” law:

OHIO SCIENCE EXAM QUESTION 1. Our State's opioid crisis is caused by: [scrawled in write-in answer: "DEMONS!!!"] QUESTION 2. Doctors recommend this antidote for overdoses: [scrawled in write-in answer: "PRAYER!!!"] GRADE: A+ — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) November 14, 2019

Six tweets from Dr. Cobb. It’s a busy Christmas Eve rush hour at Marsh Farm Barn. Cuthbert and all the fowl are looking forward to a good feed tomorrow!

And this is just awesome:

Monster cats!!

.@NuclearAnthro Not as good as giant military cats, but cats in dollhouses are pretty good, too. pic.twitter.com/Avup8c1fTV — Nathan Taylor (@nataylor) December 23, 2019

I’m not British enough to understand the humor here, but explanations are welcome:

This map will help you understand the regional name variations for Father Christmas in the UK. Thanks to Tracy Kemp for showing it to me. pic.twitter.com/z1cRo0KWmD — Peter Laws (@revpeterlaws) December 23, 2019

Live and learn (I sure didn’t know this!):

.@xkcdComic asks: Which would dump more energy in your eye, a supernova as far away as the Sun or an H-bomb pressed directly against your eyeball? Ha! Supernova wins, and it's not even close. https://t.co/6CN9QTK0mD pic.twitter.com/41PXhf10zq — Corey S. Powell (@coreyspowell) December 23, 2019

And Matthew’s new book will soon be out; I’m reading a proof copy. It’s good!

But I have one of these now pic.twitter.com/7bZCIKaaQA — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) December 23, 2019