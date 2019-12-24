Readers’ wildlife photos

Today’s Christmas Eve photos come from reader Mark Jones, who writes this:

A few photos left over from the summer/autumn. The dragonfly IDs are my best guess!

A Common Hawker (Aeshna juncea) in flight:

Some Common Darters (Sympetrum striolatum), although the last one may be a Ruddy Darter (Sympetrum sanguineum)?

And a couple of close ups of a European Garden Spider (Araneus diadematus) spinning its web.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on December 24, 2019 at 8:30 am and filed under insects, photography, Readers' wildlife, spiders. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

7 Comments

  1. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 24, 2019 at 9:06 am | Permalink

    All great! I have never been able to get a good picture of a dragonfly in flight. The only method I know is to ‘spray and pray’.

    Reply
  2. Lou Jost
    Posted December 24, 2019 at 9:15 am | Permalink

    Mark, have you looked at the high-speed video feature available in some cameras? You can extract good quality frames from them, so you can pick the one or two frames that are in focus as teh dragfonly passes. I’ve done this with hummingbirds; dragonflies would be harder but maybe possible.

    Reply
    • Lou Jost
      Posted December 24, 2019 at 9:39 am | Permalink

      oops, this was in response to Comment 1 from Mark.

      Reply
    • Mark Sturtevant
      Posted December 24, 2019 at 9:44 am | Permalink

      That is a good idea. In my best camera (Canon 5diii) I don’t see a high speed setting per se, which is a shame since even an iPhone can record in slo-mo. It does have different frame rates, up to 60/sec though, which is meant for viewing on television in some countries. I could certainly look into that.

      Reply
  3. Smokedpaprika
    Posted December 24, 2019 at 9:29 am | Permalink

    Very lovely!

    Reply
    • Jenny Haniver
      Posted December 24, 2019 at 9:47 am | Permalink

      Agreed.

      Reply
  4. Debra Coplan
    Posted December 24, 2019 at 9:49 am | Permalink

    Just beautiful!I love seeing the detail and the delicacy of these insects. Thank you!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: