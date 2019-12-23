Reader Robin Jasper sent in some lovely picture of jaguars (Panthera onca). Her notes are indented:

My sister, Lori Way, has been bugging me for quite a while to send you some wildlife pics.

So …. Here are some of 11 different jaguars that we were able to observe on a recent trip to the Pantanal, in Brazil. My husband Wayne and I love to photograph wildlife, especially birds, and this was part of a bird photography trip to Brazil and Ecuador. However, the jaguars in the Pantanal stole the show! We were able to watch several from the safety of a small boat as they walked along the river’s edge, swam across rivers, and attempted to kill a capybara (that escaped at the last moment). It was awesome!