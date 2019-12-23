Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Robin Jasper sent in some lovely picture of jaguars (Panthera onca). Her notes are indented:

My sister, Lori Way, has been bugging me for quite a while to send you some wildlife pics.

So …. Here are some of 11 different jaguars that we were able to observe on a recent trip to the Pantanal, in Brazil. My husband Wayne and I love to photograph wildlife, especially birds, and this was part of a bird photography trip to Brazil and Ecuador. However, the jaguars in the Pantanal stole the show! We were able to watch several from the safety of a small boat as they walked along the river’s edge, swam across rivers, and attempted to kill a capybara (that escaped at the last moment). It was awesome!

Just as a FYI, I am a retired professor of veterinary clinical pathology, and my husband Wayne retired from the US Marine Corps and is also a retired engineer.

And here are the big cats:

  1. Debra Coplan
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 8:04 am | Permalink

    Thank you for these thrilling photos! Really exciting…

  2. Charles E. Jones
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 8:09 am | Permalink

    WOW!

    What exceptional photos of big cats!

  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 8:14 am | Permalink

    Great pictures. What a cat…

  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 8:16 am | Permalink

    Superb! Those are simply amazing.

  5. Frank Bath
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 8:40 am | Permalink

    Wonderful cats. Be sure to see the jaguars of the Pantanal taking caiman. Sensational. YouTube obliges.

  6. jblilie
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 8:47 am | Permalink

    Excellent photos, lucky you! 🙂

  7. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 8:58 am | Permalink

    Gorgeous, powerful photos

  8. rickflick
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 9:01 am | Permalink

    It’s great to see them close up, but not in a zoo.

  9. Janet
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 9:14 am | Permalink

    Robin, thank you for sharing these terrific photos. How wonderful to see those big cats at close range.

  10. Terry Sheldon
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 9:22 am | Permalink

    Great photos of magnificent animals. Thanks!!

  11. merilee
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 9:49 am | Permalink

    Beautiful photos!

  12. Lou Jost
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 10:09 am | Permalink

    Jaguars aren’t like lions or leopards, they are usually impossible to see or photograph, except in the Pantanal. I’ve spent years in virgin rainforests and only saw one jaguar for one minute. Amazing to see eleven jaguars on one trip!!!!!! That has to be a record. Great photos too.

  13. Charles Sawicki
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 10:22 am | Permalink

    Thanks! Very beautiful photos!

  14. Jenny Haniver
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 11:13 am | Permalink

    Wow!

  15. Barb
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 12:32 pm | Permalink

    Wonderful photos… Impressive teeth.
    Such a beautiful animal!

  16. Ken Kukec
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 12:55 pm | Permalink

    Wow! That is all: Wow.

