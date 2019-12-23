Reader Robin Jasper sent in some lovely picture of jaguars (Panthera onca). Her notes are indented:
My sister, Lori Way, has been bugging me for quite a while to send you some wildlife pics.
So …. Here are some of 11 different jaguars that we were able to observe on a recent trip to the Pantanal, in Brazil. My husband Wayne and I love to photograph wildlife, especially birds, and this was part of a bird photography trip to Brazil and Ecuador. However, the jaguars in the Pantanal stole the show! We were able to watch several from the safety of a small boat as they walked along the river’s edge, swam across rivers, and attempted to kill a capybara (that escaped at the last moment). It was awesome!
Just as a FYI, I am a retired professor of veterinary clinical pathology, and my husband Wayne retired from the US Marine Corps and is also a retired engineer.
And here are the big cats:
Wonderful cats. Be sure to see the jaguars of the Pantanal taking caiman. Sensational. YouTube obliges.
Jaguars aren’t like lions or leopards, they are usually impossible to see or photograph, except in the Pantanal. I’ve spent years in virgin rainforests and only saw one jaguar for one minute. Amazing to see eleven jaguars on one trip!!!!!! That has to be a record. Great photos too.
