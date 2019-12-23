Photos of readers

Today’s reader is John O’Neall, clearly an ailurophile. His notes are indented:

I hesitated very little before I picked this of me engaged in a favorite and quite typical activity. At my age, this is considered exercise, especially getting back up. It’s too bad people say cats don’t like to have their tummies rubbed or to be rubbed against the grain. Benny loves it — obviously.

Since retirement, I have re-become a student, but without formal courses. That’s where I’ve learned all the biology I know— from WEIT, Darwin and more. This is a pic of my desk. Benny does not think it’s study time. The two books are on quantum mechanics and quantum field theory (I was a physicist prior to 1973 and many, many things have happened since then); the magazine, an article about Denisovans by Jean-Jacques Hublin, a colleague of Svanta Pääbo in Leipzig.

John has several websites: