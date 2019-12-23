Photos of readers

Today’s reader is John O’Neall, clearly an ailurophile. His notes are indented:

I hesitated very little before I picked this of me engaged in a favorite and quite typical activity. At my age, this is considered exercise, especially getting back up. It’s too bad people say cats don’t like to have their tummies rubbed or to be rubbed against the grain. Benny loves it — obviously.

Since retirement, I have re-become a student, but without formal courses. That’s where I’ve learned all the biology I know— from WEIT, Darwin and more. This is a pic of my desk. Benny does not think it’s study time. The two books are on quantum mechanics and quantum field theory (I was a physicist prior to 1973 and many, many things have happened since then); the magazine, an article about Denisovans by Jean-Jacques Hublin, a colleague of Svanta Pääbo in Leipzig.

John has several websites:

Travels with Siv: http://sjoneall.net/
Natural universe: https://natural-universe.net
DEVA Europe: http://deva-europe.org/
O’Neall Genealogy: http://homepages.rootsweb.com/~joneall/
SIv’s sketches: http://siv-sketches.net/

  1. Ken Kukec
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 2:28 pm | Permalink

    At my age, this is considered exercise, especially getting back up.

    Looks to me you could knock out 20 one-armed push-ups while you’re down there, John, you put your mind to it.

    Reply
  2. merilee
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 2:32 pm | Permalink

    The left arm, not to squish Benny. Although knowing kitties, he’d probably like to get on your back while you’re doing the push ups🙀

    Reply
  3. BobTerrace
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 2:41 pm | Permalink

    Yes, the getting back up. Oy!

    Reply
  4. rickflick
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 3:36 pm | Permalink

    Nice to see you’ve become a student. So much to learn…so little time. 😎

    Reply
  5. Jenny Haniver
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 3:46 pm | Permalink

    May I commend this excellent essay by Isaac Disraeli(my favorite English prose stylist) to your attention: “The Progress of Old Age in New Studies” https://www.gutenberg.org/files/21615/21615-h/21615-h.htm#THE_PROGRESS_OF_OLD_AGE_IN_NEW_STUDIES.
    I’m no spring chicken and t’s something I frequently refer to.

    Reply
  6. nonpersonne
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 4:00 pm | Permalink

    Bravo to becoming a student after retirement! That’s my dream. And I love the boo-boo kitty.

    Reply
  7. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 4:03 pm | Permalink

    Looks like you have an interesting and fulfilling retirement.

    As for getting back up, I find that groaning loudly seems to help.

    Reply
    • merilee
      Posted December 23, 2019 at 4:06 pm | Permalink

      It’s virtually impossible without the sound effects. Bill Cosby had a very funny routine on this years ago. I also read that it makes sense to look around to see what else you can do while you’re down.

      Reply
      • darwinwins
        Posted December 23, 2019 at 5:23 pm | Permalink

        You know you’re getting old when you stoop to tie your shoelaces and wonder what else you could do while you’re down there.

        George Burns

        Reply
        • merilee
          Posted December 23, 2019 at 6:18 pm | Permalink

          That’s the one!

          Reply
  8. Mark R.
    Posted December 23, 2019 at 5:04 pm | Permalink

    Nice kitteh and nice reading materials; it’s never too late to learn.

    Judging from your interest in the Denisovans and the Leipzig lab, may I recommend David Reich’s 2018 book Who We Are and How We Got Here. The subtitle sums it up nicely: Ancient DNA and the new science of the human past. I found the book immensely interesting and easy to grasp for a genetic amateur like myself. I also enjoy science books with maps and charts and diagrams.

    Reply
    • merilee
      Posted December 23, 2019 at 6:19 pm | Permalink

      I ditto Mark’s recommendation of the Reich book. It’s excellent!

      Reply

