Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on December 23, 2019, a balmy 38º F (3º C) in Chicago right now, with highs predicted to be 54º F (12º C) on Thursday, and no snow this week. Note that we’re now only two days from the reputed birthday of the apocryphal Baby Jesus. It’s National Pfeffernüβe Day, celebrating the excellent German gingerbread cookie, but unless you’re German you can’t have any, for that’s cultural appropriation.

It’s the first full day of Hanukkah, which began last night, so fire up the menorah and make some latkes (one of my favorites, but you must have both sour cream and applesauce on hand). This shows only sour cream:

It is a secular holiday, HumanLight, founded in 2001, and described by Wikipedia this way:

HumanLight is a secular holiday that focuses on the “positive, secular human values of reason, compassion, humanity and hope”. While there are no universally accepted ways to commemorate the holiday, modern celebrations typically involve a communal meal among a family or group. The use of candles to symbolize reason, hope, compassion, and humanity has become widespread among those celebrating. Groups today also observe the holiday using charity work, gift exchanges, and other ideas associated with holidays and celebrations.

An admirable focus, but I don’t know anybody who celebrates it, and it’s a bit strange to create a secular holiday that happens to occur right around Christmas.

Finally, it’s Festivus, created on Seinfeld in 1997. I’m not sure how one is supposed to celebrate that, as I rarely watched the show. But I just found the way:

Google has a holiday theme today, and one that links to several “Happy Holidays” sites, avoiding singling out Christmas instead of Hanukkah, Festivus, or Coynezaa (click on screenshot):

News of the Day: Saudi Arabia has just sentenced five people to death for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on October 2, 2018 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Since this murder was surely done with the knowledge of (and probably at the request of) Saudi higher-ups like Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, this is the height of hyporcrisy. (As you remember, Khashoggi was a critic of the Saudi regime.)

Stuff that happened on December 23 include:

1572 – Theologian Johann Sylvan is executed in Heidelberg for his heretical Antitrinitarian beliefs.

1783 – George Washington resigns as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army at the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Maryland.

1815 – The novel Emma by Jane Austen is first published.

by Jane Austen is first published. 1919 – Sex Disqualification (Removal) Act 1919 becomes law in the United Kingdom.

This was a law removing many bars to women’s participation in civil society, including holding civil office and serving as jurors.

1947 – The transistor is first demonstrated at Bell Laboratories.

1954 – First successful kidney transplant is performed by J. Hartwell Harrison and Joseph Murray.

What they mean here is the first successful kidney transplant from one living person to another (from Wikipedia). They used identical twins to reduce the possibility of rejection:

A kidney transplant between living patients was undertaken in 1952 at the Necker hospital in Paris by Jean Hamburger, although the kidney failed after 3 weeks. The first truly successful transplant of this kind occurred in 1954 in Boston. The Boston transplantation, performed on December 23, 1954 at Brigham Hospital, was performed by Joseph Murray, J. Hartwell Harrison, John P. Merrill and others. The procedure was done between identical twins Ronald and Richard Herrick which reduced problems of an immune reaction. For this and later work, Dr. Murray received the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1990. The recipient, Richard Herrick, died eight years after the transplantation.

Sadly, Herrick was only 32 when he died.

1972 – The 16 survivors of the Andes flight disaster are rescued after 73 days, having reportedly survived by cannibalism.

This caused considerable debate, not just among the survivors, but among people judging them. To me it’s a no-brainer, and isn’t even cannibalism since what was eaten were flesh from corpses. If it’s either eat those or die, I see no moral dilemma, though of course people get squeamish at the thought.

2007 – An agreement is made for the Kingdom of Nepal to be abolished and the country to become a federal republic with the Prime Minister becoming head of state.

Notables born on this day include:

1745 – John Jay, American jurist and politician, 1st Chief Justice of the United States (d. 1829)

1805 – Joseph Smith, American religious leader, founder of the Latter Day Saint movement (d. 1844)

1908 – Yousuf Karsh, Armenian-Canadian photographer (d. 2002)

1929 – Chet Baker, American jazz trumpet player, flugelhorn player, and singer (d. 1988)

1952 – William Kristol, American journalist, publisher, and political activist/pundit

Those who had their demise on December 23 include:

1973 – Charles Atlas, Italian-American bodybuilder and model (b. 1892)

1979 – Peggy Guggenheim, American-Italian art collector (b. 1898)

1982 – Jack Webb, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1920)

2007 – Oscar Peterson, Canadian pianist and composer (b. 1925)[

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is pissed off, and shows it—she wants to impeach Andrzej!

Hili: Did you buy pâté? A: I forgot. Hili: Impeachment. (Photo: Paulina R.) In Polish:

Hili: Kupiłeś pasztet?

Ja: Zapomniałem.

Hili: Impeachment!

(Zdjęcie: Paulina R.)

From Jesus of the Day:

Also from Jesus of the Day via Diana MacPherson. I thought this was fake, but she sent this link, which shows that it’s apparently a real sign in California. And yes, cows have fallen from the cliffs there and hit cars.

A cartoon from reader Merilee. As we see, d*gs have owners and cats have staff:

Two tweets from reader Barry. Forget the sex comparison in the first one; just look how tenacious that fish is!

Barry wants to know if anything like this has happened with a cat. Not that I’m aware of, but I’m not sure that growth is genetically homologous to a real tail. Narwhal! What a great name.

Meet Narwhal, an adorable rescue puppy who was born with a ‘tail' on his head 🐶 pic.twitter.com/1e9nbxo7fe — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 14, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie via Ann German. The first shows her favorite animal:

Here’s an intriguing graph. The y-axis is total tax rate:

I plan to retweet this everyday until the end of the year. https://t.co/k3g6ljapCU — J.D. Scholten (@JDScholten) October 8, 2019

And four tweets from Matthew Cobb, starting with the daily barn egress at Marsh Farm. The fowl are quite excited today; do they know that Christmas is coming?

Look at this gorgeous tarantula. I used to have about six of these spiders as pets in graduate school, but not this species:

I don't normally post photos of pets, but the internet is lacking photos of purple spiders… Just look at her! If you don't think she is pretty you might want to check your pulse.

Sri Lanka ornamental tarantula (Poecilotheria sp. "Pascal Lesellier") pic.twitter.com/6Vk7BOlZkS — Gil Wizen (@wizentrop) December 22, 2019

Isn’t this duck release lovely? The ducklings are quite eager to get to the water (and Mom):

Speedy flotilla of the day. pic.twitter.com/8SEBm0xVR9 — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) December 22, 2019

And you absolutely must have the sound up on this one! Listen to the cockatoo meow!