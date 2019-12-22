This year’s Miss America had a science demonstration as her talent

If you’re as ancient as I, you’ll remember the time when the Miss America pageants were a big deal. Everyone reserved the evening to watch the finals on television, often eating before the screen on t.v. tables (remember them?). And whoever won was given big-time publicity.
But times have changed, and I think for the better. It’s no longer acceptable to see women flaunt their bodies in swimsuits as a criterion for the crown, and many of the “talents” were laughable. Ratings and viewers for the show have plummeted, and it’s been decades since I watched it.
We can thus take it as both good news and a sign of the times that, as Dallas station WFAA reports below (click on the screenshot), a talent this year involved science, the swimsuit competition is gone, and the science performer, Camille Schrier, who was Miss Virginia, actually won, becoming Miss America for 2020. You can read about her victory below, and see the “experiment” that helped her nab the title.
From the report:
Camille Schrier, a biochemist from Virginia, says she hopes to “break stereotypes” about what it means to be Miss America in 2020.
The 24-year-old wowed the crowd at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, with a science experiment, a first for a Miss America winner.
She wins a $50,000 scholarship.
Schrier’s victory comes as the 99-year-old contest tries to change its image and focus on women’s accomplishments and not appearance.
Here’s Schrier’s demonstration when she won the Miss Virginia pageant.
She did a similar demonstration at the Miss America pageant, below, but here you can see her explanation of what she’s doing. More good news: it’s not just a “gee whiz” moment, for she describes exactly what’s happening. She also had some good answers to the panel’s questions:
Well, I could quibble: I’d call it a “demonstration” rather than an experiment, as does the New York Times in the text below (Schreier herself says it’s a “demonstration”, so the exaggeration isn’t her fault). But the important point is that it is a demonstration of scientific principles, and it sure isn’t baton-twirling! I could also quibble with the term “biochemist” applied to someone in the process of getting a Doctor of Pharmacy degree—perhaps “budding pharmacist” would be better. But that’s not important.
This excerpt from the Times article tells what happened above. The piece also tells you how you can do a similar demonstration at home:
When she walked onto the stage for the talent portion of the Miss America competition, Camille Schrier wore a simple white lab coat, stood in front of three flasks containing hydrogen peroxide and joked, “Don’t try this at home.”
Soon-to-be-Dr. Schrier (who is studying to obtain a doctor of pharmacy degree at the Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond) picked up a beaker of ominous yellow potassium iodide, dumped it into the peroxide and sealed her legacy as a Miss America who would be remembered for winning over the judges with science.
. . . The 24-year-old’s classic chemistry demonstration showed that hydrogen peroxide decomposition can be sped up to fantastic effect. But lower concentrations of hydrogen peroxide that are typically found in stores and used for cleaning cuts and scrapes can be safely used to reproduce the experiment at home.
. . .What Ms. Schrier demonstrated in her experiment was that semi-stable compounds like hydrogen peroxide need a little help to speed up the decomposition process at room temperature.
“You can imagine that it’s like trying to go over a hill,” Dr. Morris said. “It takes some energy to walk up the incline and you’ll sweat a little bit, but once you get past the top, you can keep going really easily.”
Adding a catalyst, such as potassium iodide, essentially bulldozes a path through the hill. The substance helps hydrogen peroxide form less stable compounds that can stroll through the newly opened path to the other side. Basically the catalyst helps produce water and oxygen, while releasing some heat.
Store-bought yeast also contains a chemical called catalase that can help break down hydrogen peroxide, although its effects are not as dramatic as potassium iodide. This means that adding yeast to a solution of hydrogen peroxide will break down the peroxide. The oxygen gas that’s released will form bubbles and try to escape.
Mixing in a little bit of dish soap in the reaction will create enough surface tension that oxygen bubbles will get trapped, Dr. Morris said.
“It helps you visualize what’s happening by creating foam.”
Schrier was celebrated by Virginia Tech, her alma mater.
The only question that remains, and I have no strong opinion about this, is whether the entire concept of a “Miss America” and the attending pageant is outmoded. After all, beauty is still part of it, and the ladies parade their evening gowns. But I’ll leave this one to the readers. In fact, let’s have a poll:
Beyond outmoded, IMO.
John Oliver takes apart Miss America pageants : https://youtu.be/oDPCmmZifE8
… I recall that an important criticism is the claim of “scholarships” and exactly how much money is distributed and exactly how so.
I voted “no opinion” because my thoughts are more in line with Oliver’s general conclusion. I’d vote to ditch it outright, STEM or no. There are better contests, like the Regeneron one (formerly sponsored by Westinghouse, maybe Intel)..
Some may recall the very intelligent individual who asked the black hole announcement panel an interesting question at their press conference on the black hole image this year. That scientist won the Regeneron science talent search for evaluation of exoplanet data – no Y-chromosome required :
https://www.societyforscience.org/regeneron-sts/sts-awards/
I’m not a big fan, but the “science” demo probably has value in catching the attention of children and encouraging some to learn more about lab science as they mature, and perhaps get hooked on science.
Bit of a stretch there, Rick. How many children are in that audience do you suppose?
Not many, I would think. But for the parents there – it would signal that science degrees are good choices in the path to being chosen as a beauty queen.
I don’t know… seems a bit like arguing that baseball games are useful for their exposure of children to Newtonian physics.
I agree. It’s a bit of a stretch. I think the only real message it sends is if you’re going to do science you ought to be pretty when you do so so be sure to put on your fake eyelashes and lipstick first. Cynical maybe but it’s exactly what I took away as a kid. Actually, I took away that it was very important to be pretty but I stupidly thought that if I was smart, I could get a high paying job and make myself pretty through plastic surgery. I didn’t understand that smart and money don’t always go together.
Or that plastic surgery is going to make you pretty. 😀
I was being a bit tongue-in-cheek. I agree with you.
I don’t think you’re being cynical, Diana. I think the message is pretty clear… If you want to get ahead, girls, make sure you are pretty while you do your science.
A precise illustration of the problem
I’d argue the changes to the “rules” as demonstrated by the winner – a very intelligent winner, with a very delightful demo – are entirely designed to serve the Miss America Pageant itself.
This point is what I posted Rober’s video for – I can guarantee that kids – Y chromosome or not – enjoy this presentation.
Mark Rober’s elephant toothpaste video with Science Bob : https://youtu.be/Kou7ur5xt_4
I work in a lab and two of my colleagues have pageant backgrounds. One of them told me a rather amusing story about her first big pageant as an 18 year old. For their final question, the gal in front of her was asked something schmaltzy. She got up, prepared to say something nice and was asked “What mistakes did the US administration in the handling of missing Malaysia flight 370?”. Ouch!
–
I do think that pageantry can offer some good life skills; public speaking, looking presentable, diplomacy, etc. But the beauty aspect is outmoded, I think.
Well, it is also a first degree, and many students go into college feeling that they should be preparing for a profession; my first degree was in Secondary Education. I’ve taught many Pharmacy students, with more than a few going on to careers as scientists.
Pharmacology is pretty clearly a branch of chemistry and pharmacy is the application of pharmacology. I personally don’t see a need to restrict “biochemist” to use only for research professionals.
I suspect the idea of Miss America, Miss Universe or other type shows are on the way out. Times have changed and they really make no sense. They can dress them up with things such as this example but really, are we now hunting the globe searching for good looking female science contestants?
The business, if that is what it is, has always been a shady one. Donald Trump was big in this so called business so that should tell us something. Are we next going to see them starting a Mr. America event of this type and will bathing suits be allowed?
Oh, hell yes, the Miss America contest is “outmoded.” Among your readership here, I’d be surprised if more than a few outliers thought otherwise.
Haven’t watched one myself since ’83, and that was by happenstance. My wife and I were flipping around the channels and chanced across the announcement of the final 10, and there were two black chicks in it, so we watched the rest of the way out, hoping one of ’em would win. (As it turned out, the fetching Vanessa Williams did, and the other black gal — who was Miss New Jersey, though whose name I cannot recall — finished second, or “first runner-up” as Bert Parks used to call it. She wound up finishing the term as the reigning Miss American when Vanessa had to resign because that scumbag Bob Guccione published some racy photos of her.)
Anyway, it’s great to see the display of such skills by Ms. Virginia, even if it’s from someone you’d just as soon didn’t exist — you know, like finding out your mother-in-law knows plumbing so can come over to unclog your sinks and toilets. 🙂
Oh yes and you’ll recall Vanessa Williams’s Penthouse scandal that caused her to relinquish her title which is the icing in the sexist cake that a contestant had to be pure from such villainy as the naked body.
Oh and I do have to say that the only time o took interest in a competition like this is when the contestant did a comedy routine for her talent. I remember she walked out on stage with her hair all over the place pulling a toy dog on wheels. I loved her instantly! Finally a funny woman! A woman with wit and humour! If you’re a woman in the 80s or even a woman of today, being funny can be a brave choice. I don’t remember who she was or what beauty contest it was but she was actually very good.