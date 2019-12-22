Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s December 22, 2019, the last Sunday before Christmas, which itself marks the official beginning of Coynezaa: the six-day period during which a Jewish savior with the initials JC was born. Sundown today also marks the official beginning of Hanukkah, which ends on December 30—also the end of Coynezaa.. We thus have a fortuitous conjunction of three holidays this year, presaging the End Times.

Cuthbert the Goose says good morning (h/t: Matthew):

Cuthbert the Goose, the apparent star of the Marsh Hill Farm menagerie, has his own song on Apple Music, but I can’t be arsed to pay to hear it:

It’s National Date Nut Bread Day, a comestible far more common in my youth than now despite the toothsome nature of this food. It’s especially good when smeared with cream cheese. It’s also National Cookie Exchange Day, when you’re supposed to bake cookies and swap them with friends and co-workers. You might think that there would be a National Fruitcake Exchange Day as well, but as we all know there’s only one fruitcake in America, which circulates endlessly among people who don’t want it and “regift” it.

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates (?) the advent of winter, which began yesterday with the winter solistice and ends on March 19. When you click on the screenshot, you’ll see where Google takes you:

Stuff that happened on December 22 includes:

AD 69 – Vespasian is proclaimed Emperor of Rome; his predecessor, Vitellius, attempts to abdicate but is captured and killed at the Gemonian stairs.

1808 – Ludwig van Beethoven conducts and performs in concert at the Theater an der Wien, Vienna, with the premiere of his Fifth Symphony, Sixth Symphony, Fourth Piano Concerto (performed by Beethoven himself) and Choral Fantasy (with Beethoven at the piano).

1885 – Itō Hirobumi, a samurai, became the first Prime Minister of Japan.

Hirobumi was not a samurai of the fighting sort, but the caste that had been turned into diplomats. He was assassinated by a Korean nationalist in 1909; here’s a depiction of his death (from Wikipedia), with a reference to his concupiscence:

1894 – The Dreyfus affair begins in France, when Alfred Dreyfus is wrongly convicted of treason.

1944 – World War II: Battle of the Bulge: German troops demand the surrender of United States troops at Bastogne, Belgium, prompting the famous one word reply by General Anthony McAuliffe: “Nuts!”

1968 – Cultural Revolution: People's Daily posted the instructions of Mao Zedong that "The intellectual youth must go to the country, and will be educated from living in rural poverty."

1984 – "Subway vigilante" Bernhard Goetz shoots four would-be muggers on an express train in Manhattan section of New York, United States.

Goetz was jailed for only six months, but also given probation and community service. In a subsequent civil trial, he was ordered to pay $43 million to one of the guys he shot, which of course Goetz didn’t have. He declared bankruptcy and I’m not sure where he is now. But I remember well the people who defended his actions; this was a famous case.

1989 – Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate re-opens after nearly 30 years, effectively ending the division of East and West Germany.

1990 – Lech Wałęsa is elected President of Poland.

2001 – Richard Reid attempts to destroy a passenger airliner by igniting explosives hidden in his shoes aboard American Airlines Flight 63.

2010 – The repeal of the Don’t ask, don’t tell policy, the 17-year-old policy banning homosexuals serving openly in the United States military, is signed into law by President Barack Obama.

Notables born on this day include:

1639 – Jean Racine, French poet and playwright (d. 1699)

1858 – Giacomo Puccini, Italian composer and educator (d. 1924)

1862 – Connie Mack, American baseball player and manager (d. 1956)

1887 – Srinivasa Ramanujan, Indian mathematician and theorist (d. 1920)

1903 – Haldan Keffer Hartline, American physiologist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1983)

1912 – Lady Bird Johnson, American beautification activist; 38th First Lady of the United States (d. 2007)

1945 – Diane Sawyer, American journalist

1949 – Maurice Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2003)

1949 – Robin Gibb, Manx-English singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2012)

1962 – Ralph Fiennes, English actor

1970 – Ted Cruz, American lawyer and politician

Those who relinquished life on December 22 include:

1867 – Jean-Victor Poncelet, French mathematician and engineer (b. 1788)

1899 – Dwight L. Moody, American evangelist and publisher, founded Moody Publishers (b. 1837)

1939 – Ma Rainey, American singer (b. 1886)

1940 – Nathanael West, American author and screenwriter (b. 1903)

1942 – Franz Boas, German-American anthropologist and linguist (b. 1858)

1943 – Beatrix Potter, English children’s book writer and illustrator (b. 1866)

1979 – Darryl F. Zanuck, American director and producer (b. 1902)

1995 – Butterfly McQueen, American actress and dancer (b. 1911)

2014 – Joe Cocker, English singer-songwriter (b. 1944)

Remember when John Belushi and Joe Cocker did a Double Cocker Act on Saturday Night Live in 1976? What a good sport Cocker was to allow that! Here it is:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili sees a spider on the windowsill. She’s afraid of them, and won’t eat them, but this one she talks to:

A: What are you doing? Hili: I’m on the phone, talking with my spider friend.

In Polish:

Ja: Co robisz?

Hili: Rozmawiam przez telefon ze znajomym pająkiem.

A kitten GIF:

A squee from Jesus of the Day. Pity these pigs can’t look like this forever:

From Amazing Things. I’ll be getting plenty of this kind of exercise during Coynezaa:

A technological marvel:

The world's smallest snowman is etched from silicon and could sit comfortably on top of a single human hair. (Oh, and it has an even smaller gingerbread house on its head.) https://t.co/OJxrTttXFO pic.twitter.com/1YuMJR1uqx — Corey S. Powell (@coreyspowell) December 19, 2019

Two tweets from reader Barry. Could this be. . . toxoplasmosis?

Tom 🐱 & Jerry 🐭 This is just backwards 🙀 pic.twitter.com/39Y05bPSLT — ༻⋆≺ Martin 🏳️‍🌈 ≻⋆༺ (@KlatuBaradaNiko) December 21, 2019

And this is just obstinance:

Cat being so cat. Watch to the end https://t.co/nzckjECK1B — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 12, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie via Ann German. I hope Diana MacPherson will caption this one:

Well, it’s not that much vandalism:

Three tweets from Matthew, beginning with the morning rush hour at Marsh Farm Barn, which Matthew characterizes today as “sedate”:

Re the above: Matthew calls the next tweet the Anti Rush Hour. (It also shows that ducks are not stupid.)

I read the article, but I still don’t know where the money came from. Can people really be this stupid?

I bet the owner tried for years to share it, but no one ever replied to his emails… https://t.co/BSWhRTg3es — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) December 20, 2019