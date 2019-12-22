Don’t forget, when you’re not busy over the holidays, to send me your good wildlife photos. Today’s batch is from William Savage, who’s supplied some information and the IDs (indented):

Here are some photos from a year or so back, taken on a holiday in Florida. I’ve done my best with the Latin binomials! American Brown Pelican (Pelecanus occidentalis):

Tricolored Heron (Egretta tricolor):

Great Egret (Ardea alba):

Black Vulture (Coragyps atratus):

American Alligator (Alligator mississippiensis):

Grasshoppers. (I’ve no idea what species they are, but I know what they’re doing!)

Sunset in the Florida Keys: