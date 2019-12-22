Don’t forget, when you’re not busy over the holidays, to send me your good wildlife photos. Today’s batch is from William Savage, who’s supplied some information and the IDs (indented):
Here are some photos from a year or so back, taken on a holiday in Florida. I’ve done my best with the Latin binomials!
American Brown Pelican (Pelecanus occidentalis):
Tricolored Heron (Egretta tricolor):
Great Egret (Ardea alba):
Black Vulture (Coragyps atratus):
American Alligator (Alligator mississippiensis):
Grasshoppers. (I’ve no idea what species they are, but I know what they’re doing!)
Sunset in the Florida Keys:
The juxtaposition of pelican, egret, and heron is delightful. The unusual coloration of the heron is interesting. This is now my go-to picture page for distinction between heron and egret – I always have failed to do so, as they fly off.
Wonderful. That heron is brilliant!
Very fine pictures! The grasshopper is the Eastern lubber grasshopper (Romalea microptera). Folks should know these are close to the size of a house mouse.
Beautiful!
Tres jolie!