Saturday: Hili dialogue

It's National French Fried Shrimp Day (not kosher!), and also many other days, including Anne and Samantha Day, honoring, for some reason, both Anne Frank and Samantha Smith, neither of whom was born or died on this day. Perhaps it's because they were two famous girls who died too young.
And that’s not nearly all: it’s Crossword Puzzle Day (I don’t do ’em, but see below), Don’t Make Your Bed Day (I cannot help but do that every morning; it’s a good orderly start to the day!), National Flashlight Day, International Dalek Remembrance Day, National Hamburger Day, National Kiwi Fruit Day (a friend of mine calls them “gorilla balls”—a perfect name), Short Girl Appreciation Day, and National Short Story Day (read Joyce’s The Dead, free online here). I suppose that the “short” bits come because it’s the shortest day of the year. Finally, in São Tomé and Príncipe, it’s São Tomé Day, commemorating the day in 1470 when Portuguese navigators first set foot on São Tomé (this is St. Thomas’s Day, accounting for the nation’s name). It was uninhabited then, but it’s not a good day to celebrate because it wasn’t long before the island became a slave depot and a place where sugar plantations were worked by slaves. Their descendants. Portuguese-speaking black people, still populate the island, where I used to work on flies.
Stuff that happened on December 21 include:
- 1620 – Plymouth Colony: William Bradford and the Mayflower Pilgrims land on what is now known as Plymouth Rock in Plymouth, Massachusetts.
- 1879 – World premiere of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House at the Royal Theatre in Copenhagen, Denmark.
- 1913 – Arthur Wynne’s “word-cross”, the first crossword puzzle, is published in the New York World.
Here’s a re-creation of that first crossword puzzle. Aficionados can try their skill:
- 1937 – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the world’s first full-length animated feature, premieres at the Carthay Circle Theatre.
Can you name all the dwarfs? There are two whose names are always forgotten. Go here after you rack your brains and give up.
- 1967 – Louis Washkansky, the first man to undergo a human-to-human heart transplant, dies in Cape Town, South Africa, having lived for 18 days after the transplant.
- 1988 – A bomb explodes on board Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, killing 270. This is to date the deadliest air disaster to occur in British soil.
Those who were born on this day include:
- 1603 – Roger Williams, English minister, theologian, and politician, 9th President of the Colony of Rhode Island (d. 1684)
- 1615 – Benedict Arnold, Rhode Island colonial governor (d. 1678)
- 1804 – Benjamin Disraeli, English lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1881)
- 1866 – Maud Gonne, Irish nationalist and political activist (d. 1953)
Maud Gonne, a feminist, actress, and, famously, the muse of William Butler Yeats, inspired a lot of poetry. Yeats proposed to her at least four times (and later to her daughter!), but was turned down every time. Here she is:
Two geneticists were born on this day in successive years:
- 1889 – Sewall Wright, American geneticist and biologist (d. 1988)
- 1890 – Hermann Joseph Muller, American geneticist and biologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1967)
I made a tweet!:
- 1917 – Heinrich Böll, German novelist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1985)
- 1937 – Jane Fonda, American actress, producer, and activist
- 1948 – Barry Gordon, American actor and voice artist; longest-serving president of the Screen Actors Guild (1988–95)
- 1948 – Samuel L. Jackson, American actor and producer
- 1969 – Julie Delpy, French model, actress, director, and screenwriter
Those who snuffed it on December 21 include:
- 1937 – Frank B. Kellogg, American lawyer and politician, 45th United States Secretary of State, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1856)
- 1940 – F. Scott Fitzgerald, American novelist and short story writer (b. 1896) [A great writer, though he couldn’t spell worth squat.]
- 1945 – George S. Patton, American general (b. 1885)
Patton, a four-star general, head of the Third Army in World War II, and a brilliant military leader (but a hot-headed one), was famously portrayed by George C. Scott in the eponymous movie. Patton died in 1945, age 60, after a car accident in Germany. Doesn’t he look formidable?:
He was famous for carrying an ivory-handled revolver, which many mistakenly think was a pearl-handled revolver. Here it is:
Patton was buried in Germany in a military cemetery with soldiers from his Third Army; he wanted to be interred with his men. Here’s his simple grave:
Two more scientists (both of whom nabbed a Nobel) were born on Decembr 21:
- 1988 – Nikolaas Tinbergen, Dutch-English ethologist and ornithologist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1907)
- 2009 – Edwin G. Krebs, American biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1918)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is bothering Andrzej, who’s trying to write:
A: Have you finished washing yourself?Hili: Why do you ask?A: Because you may be more comfortable on the sofa?Hili: I don’t think so.
A cartoon drawn and sent in by reader Dom:
