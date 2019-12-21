Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, December 21, and in the West all creatures are turning home again for the holidays. Today is the Winter Solstice: the shortest day of the year, which means it’s also the beginning of Yule. I will be reducing the frequency of posts, and eliminating science posts, over the holidays since few people are reading then. (Of course, my intentions never pan out exactly the way I say.)

It's National French Fried Shrimp Day (not kosher!), and also many other days, including Anne and Samantha Day, honoring, for some reason, both Anne Frank and Samantha Smith, neither of whom was born or died on this day. Perhaps it's because they were two famous girls who died too young. Here's a tweet I emitted this morning (h/t: Matthew):

Anne Frank was just one of millions. Here's another. https://t.co/F6pB5THpuu — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) December 21, 2019

And that’s not nearly all: it’s Crossword Puzzle Day (I don’t do ’em, but see below), Don’t Make Your Bed Day (I cannot help but do that every morning; it’s a good orderly start to the day!), National Flashlight Day, International Dalek Remembrance Day, National Hamburger Day, National Kiwi Fruit Day (a friend of mine calls them “gorilla balls”—a perfect name), Short Girl Appreciation Day, and National Short Story Day (read Joyce’s The Dead, free online here). I suppose that the “short” bits come because it’s the shortest day of the year. Finally, in São Tomé and Príncipe, it’s São Tomé Day, commemorating the day in 1470 when Portuguese navigators first set foot on São Tomé (this is St. Thomas’s Day, accounting for the nation’s name). It was uninhabited then, but it’s not a good day to celebrate because it wasn’t long before the island became a slave depot and a place where sugar plantations were worked by slaves. Their descendants. Portuguese-speaking black people, still populate the island, where I used to work on flies.

Stuff that happened on December 21 include:

1620 – Plymouth Colony: William Bradford and the Mayflower Pilgrims land on what is now known as Plymouth Rock in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Pilgrims land on what is now known as Plymouth Rock in Plymouth, Massachusetts. 1879 – World premiere of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House at the Royal Theatre in Copenhagen, Denmark.

at the Royal Theatre in Copenhagen, Denmark. 1913 – Arthur Wynne’s “word-cross”, the first crossword puzzle, is published in the New York World.

Here’s a re-creation of that first crossword puzzle. Aficionados can try their skill:

1937 – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the world’s first full-length animated feature, premieres at the Carthay Circle Theatre.

Can you name all the dwarfs? There are two whose names are always forgotten. Go here after you rack your brains and give up.

1967 – Louis Washkansky, the first man to undergo a human-to-human heart transplant, dies in Cape Town, South Africa, having lived for 18 days after the transplant.

1988 – A bomb explodes on board Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, killing 270. This is to date the deadliest air disaster to occur in British soil.

Those who were born on this day include:

1603 – Roger Williams, English minister, theologian, and politician, 9th President of the Colony of Rhode Island (d. 1684)

1615 – Benedict Arnold, Rhode Island colonial governor (d. 1678)

1804 – Benjamin Disraeli, English lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1881)

1866 – Maud Gonne, Irish nationalist and political activist (d. 1953)

Maud Gonne, a feminist, actress, and, famously, the muse of William Butler Yeats, inspired a lot of poetry. Yeats proposed to her at least four times (and later to her daughter!), but was turned down every time. Here she is:

Two geneticists were born on this day in successive years:

1889 – Sewall Wright, American geneticist and biologist (d. 1988)

1890 – Hermann Joseph Muller, American geneticist and biologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1967)

I made a tweet!:

Two renowned geneticists were born on this day in successive years: Sewall Wright in 1889 and H. J. Muller in 1890. Wright was an evolutionary geneticist, and Muller a "classical" geneticist who won the Nobel Prize. pic.twitter.com/4SjIeIgiyf — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) December 21, 2019

1917 – Heinrich Böll, German novelist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1985)

1937 – Jane Fonda, American actress, producer, and activist

1948 – Barry Gordon, American actor and voice artist; longest-serving president of the Screen Actors Guild (1988–95)

1948 – Samuel L. Jackson, American actor and producer

1969 – Julie Delpy, French model, actress, director, and screenwriter

Those who snuffed it on December 21 include:

1937 – Frank B. Kellogg, American lawyer and politician, 45th United States Secretary of State, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1856)

1940 – F. Scott Fitzgerald, American novelist and short story writer (b. 1896) [A great writer, though he couldn’t spell worth squat.]

1945 – George S. Patton, American general (b. 1885)

Patton, a four-star general, head of the Third Army in World War II, and a brilliant military leader (but a hot-headed one), was famously portrayed by George C. Scott in the eponymous movie. Patton died in 1945, age 60, after a car accident in Germany. Doesn’t he look formidable?:

He was famous for carrying an ivory-handled revolver, which many mistakenly think was a pearl-handled revolver. Here it is:

Patton was buried in Germany in a military cemetery with soldiers from his Third Army; he wanted to be interred with his men. Here’s his simple grave:

Two more scientists (both of whom nabbed a Nobel) were born on Decembr 21:

1988 – Nikolaas Tinbergen, Dutch-English ethologist and ornithologist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1907)

2009 – Edwin G. Krebs, American biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1918)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is bothering Andrzej, who’s trying to write:

A: Have you finished washing yourself? Hili: Why do you ask? A: Because you may be more comfortable on the sofa? Hili: I don’t think so.

In Polish:

Ja: Umyłaś się już?

Hili: Dlaczego pytasz?

Ja: Bo może na sofie byłoby ci wygodniej?

Hili: Nie sądzę.

From Cats on Catnip: From Merilee, who calls this “Truckers’ Paradise”:

A cartoon drawn and sent in by reader Dom:

Two tweets from reader Barry. He says about this first one, “I don’t know what this is or what it’s for, but it’s pretty cool.” Any guesses? (I have no idea.)

This is amazing 😍 pic.twitter.com/SZpol87rs9 — Physics & Astronomy Zone🔭 (@ZonePhysics) November 19, 2019

And another one with a comment: “You’re not a dog person, but this is funny: ‘You will feed me and you will feed me now.’ Notice a little detail: The dog really slams or flings down the food bowl. He doesn’t drop it.”

The dogs name is Boomer… pic.twitter.com/wcg5agyoar — Matt Lipton (@mattliptoncomic) November 16, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. The first one I dub “Lounge lizards”:

Poor baby polar bear!

Me when my alarm goes off on Monday morning. 📹: https://t.co/dOz71Lqqe8 pic.twitter.com/G15KEHe2BV — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) October 7, 2019

And a quartet of tweets from Matthew. The first is, as usual, the morning rush hour at Marsh Farm, but today features donkeys:

Matthew sent this to me saying, “The future beckons.” Of course he means my future!

This lady moved to a Greek island and devoted her life to stray cats ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4HomS3B6l7 — The Dodo (@dodo) December 20, 2019

I’ll be interested in seeing if this meets my criteria for “a new species”:

My god, ANOTHER new primate species in the Amazon, that's the third of 2019 https://t.co/nVaCA646NK — Rowan Hooper (@rowhoop) December 20, 2019

Finally, a weevil with strong sexual dimorphism. Would you care to guess which one is the male?