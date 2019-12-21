Proprietor’s wildlife photos (more penguins)

I still have some penguin videos from my trip to Antarctica. Here are two from one of my favorite species, the chinstrap penguin (Pygoscelis antarcticus). Both videos were made at Orne Harbor.

First, tobogganing (not the same as an earlier video):

And the noisy rookery in the same place (some day I have to learn how to move the camera). The males are calling to the females:

A gentoo penguin (Pygoscelis papua) having a nice scratch in the middle of its perambulation on Greenwich Island:

Also on Greenwich, a gentoo tobogganing and then standing up to walk. They travel in their bellies only when there is smooth snow to glide on. (In all these videos, the background howling is the wind.)

And gentoos, having exited the water after fishing, head for their communal rookery at Vernadsky Research Base in Antarctica, a Ukrainian station. Note the “caution: skuas” sign!