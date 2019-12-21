Caturday felid trifecta: A history of the world according to cats, cats vs. ducks, cat barks like dog until caught and then meows (and lagniappe)

As usual, we have three items today. The first, well, it speaks for itself. Unfortunately, the story of “Unsinkable Sam,” the cat who supposedly survived three ship sinkings, may be apocryphal.  And they mispronounce “Felis” as “Fee-leese”! (There are other mispronunciations as well.) Really, this is from TED? I guess the rest of it is pretty accurate.

 

**********

Here are my two favorite animals in an unfortunate interaction:

And speaking of alter-cat-ions between felids and ducks, here’s what is apparently a play fight,  That drake sure is persistent! They both go for the neck, but the drake wins.

**************

I may have put this up before, but it’s just plain weird. Why is the cat making that noise?

*************

Lagniappe: At Marsh Farm, Smudge the Cat wishes us a happy Caturday:

h/t: Rick, Orli

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on December 21, 2019 at 9:00 am and filed under Caturday felids.

