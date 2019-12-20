We have a new contributor today: Samuel Kornstein, who sent this just a few days ago. His notes are indented, and he has a great wildlife photography site here.
I have a bunch of wildlife photos to share. These are all from last week, taken during a family trip to Manuel Antonio and Lake Arenal in Costa Rica. The wildlife there is just incredible. Feel free to post any that you think make the cut.
The highlight was the two toed sloth sighting. My wife and I spent a morning hiking around Manuel Antonio National park with our two young kids (aged two and one), and we were hoping to find a sloth. Unfortunately we didn’t, but still had an amazing time. When we got back to our rental house, this two toed sloth was just hanging out in a tree on the property.
Referring to the photos on his website, he added this:
Photography has been a side hobby of mine for the past ten years or so, and these are some of my favorites.
Agouti [JAC: probably the Central American agouti, Dasyprocta punctata]:
Black iguana [Ctenosaura similis]:
Yellow-throated toucan [Ramphastos ambiguus]:
Brown pelicans [Pelicanus occidentalis]:
Green iguana [Iguana iguana]:
Scarlet macaw [Ara macao]:
Panamanian white-faced capuchin [Cebus imitator]:
Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth [Choloepus hoffmanni]:
Today is the day I find out if the word cappuccino is related to capuchin:
“’Cappuccino’ comes from Latin Caputium, later borrowed in German/Austrian and modified into kapuziner. It is the diminutive form of cappuccio in Italian, meaning “hood” or something that covers the head, thus cappuccino literally means “small capuchin”. ”
Source :https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cappuccino
And from Google Define :
Capuchin :
“a South American monkey with a cap of hair on the head which has the appearance of a cowl.”
Italian origin – “cappa -> cappuccino” meaning hood, cowl.
…& I thought monks used to balance coffee on their heads! 🙂
