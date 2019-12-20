Readers’ wildlife photos

We have a new contributor today: Samuel Kornstein, who sent this just a few days ago. His notes are indented, and he has a great wildlife photography site here.

I have a bunch of wildlife photos to share. These are all from last week, taken during a family trip to Manuel Antonio and Lake Arenal in Costa Rica. The wildlife there is just incredible. Feel free to post any that you think make the cut.

The highlight was the two toed sloth sighting. My wife and I spent a morning hiking around Manuel Antonio National park with our two young kids (aged two and one), and we were hoping to find a sloth. Unfortunately we didn’t, but still had an amazing time. When we got back to our rental house, this two toed sloth was just hanging out in a tree on the property.

Referring to the photos on his website, he added this:

Photography has been a side hobby of mine for the past ten years or so, and these are some of my favorites.

Agouti [JAC: probably the Central American agouti, Dasyprocta punctata]:

Black iguana [Ctenosaura similis]:

Yellow-throated toucan  [Ramphastos ambiguus]:

Brown pelicans [Pelicanus occidentalis]:

Green iguana [Iguana iguana]:

Scarlet macaw [Ara macao]:

Panamanian white-faced capuchin [Cebus imitator]:

Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth [Choloepus hoffmanni]:

 

12 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted December 20, 2019 at 8:00 am | Permalink

    Beautiful set!

    Favorite might be the toucan pics.

    Today is the day I find out if the word cappuccino is related to capuchin:

    “’Cappuccino’ comes from Latin Caputium, later borrowed in German/Austrian and modified into kapuziner. It is the diminutive form of cappuccio in Italian, meaning “hood” or something that covers the head, thus cappuccino literally means “small capuchin”. ”

    Source :https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cappuccino

    And from Google Define :

    Capuchin :
    “a South American monkey with a cap of hair on the head which has the appearance of a cowl.”

    Italian origin – “cappa -> cappuccino” meaning hood, cowl.

    Reply
    • Dominic
      Posted December 20, 2019 at 8:05 am | Permalink

      …& I thought monks used to balance coffee on their heads! 🙂

      Reply
  2. Dominic
    Posted December 20, 2019 at 8:04 am | Permalink

    Lizard skin is so beautiful… thanks for sharing!

    Reply
  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 20, 2019 at 8:26 am | Permalink

    Fantastic pictures! Thank you much for sharing.

    Reply
  4. Yakaru
    Posted December 20, 2019 at 8:32 am | Permalink

    Holy heck! Stunning! I hope everyone takes another look at the pelicans — work of art!

    Reply
  5. Hempenstein
    Posted December 20, 2019 at 8:43 am | Permalink

    Costa Rica. The wildlife there is just incredible.

    I’ve never been there, but from what I gather the attitude/outlook of the whole country is incredible, too.

    Reply
    • merilee
      Posted December 20, 2019 at 8:54 am | Permalink

      Manuel Antonio is incredible! The beach, too. Hiking with a one- and two-year old must have its challenges. I think my guys were 11 and 13 when we were there.

      Reply
  6. merilee
    Posted December 20, 2019 at 8:44 am | Permalink

    All beautiful.

    Reply
  7. rickflick
    Posted December 20, 2019 at 8:47 am | Permalink

    Costa Rica! I’d love to go. Very nice imagery, Samuel.

    Reply
  8. Charles Sawicki
    Posted December 20, 2019 at 8:50 am | Permalink

    Great pictures!

    Reply
  9. Terry Sheldon
    Posted December 20, 2019 at 8:54 am | Permalink

    Great stuff. Thanks for sharing!!

    Reply

