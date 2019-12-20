I have a bunch of wildlife photos to share. These are all from last week, taken during a family trip to Manuel Antonio and Lake Arenal in Costa Rica. The wildlife there is just incredible. Feel free to post any that you think make the cut.

The highlight was the two toed sloth sighting. My wife and I spent a morning hiking around Manuel Antonio National park with our two young kids (aged two and one), and we were hoping to find a sloth. Unfortunately we didn’t, but still had an amazing time. When we got back to our rental house, this two toed sloth was just hanging out in a tree on the property.