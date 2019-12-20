Photos of readers

Remember that if you want to be featured here, send me one or two photos of you doing something characteristic, interesting, or weird. Today’s subject is reader David Andrews, who is pictured with a late dog:

That’s me and my since passed Scottish Deerhound “Ciaran.” I used to work in the building across from where Jerry did his PhD thesis, the building with the 2 rhinoceroses.*

 

*JAC: That’s the “Biolab” at Harvard, and you can see the rhinos here (last photo).

  1. Randall Schenck
    Very nice photo and I am sure, a great dog.

  2. merilee
    Lovely hound🐾🐾

  3. Mark R.
    That is one fine deerhound. 🐺

  4. Diana MacPherson
    Lovely deerhound.

  5. jblilie
    Nice one, David.

  6. Glenda Palmer
    I looked in on the Biolab at Harvard, as mentioned, to see the rhinos and discovered that your post on April 6, 2015 was very interesting at a couple of different levels. What a fun loving group and what great memories for you.

