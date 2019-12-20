Photos of readers

Remember that if you want to be featured here, send me one or two photos of you doing something characteristic, interesting, or weird. Today’s subject is reader David Andrews, who is pictured with a late dog:

That’s me and my since passed Scottish Deerhound “Ciaran.” I used to work in the building across from where Jerry did his PhD thesis, the building with the 2 rhinoceroses.*

*JAC: That’s the “Biolab” at Harvard, and you can see the rhinos here (last photo).