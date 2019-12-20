Friday: Hili dialogue (with Leon and Mietek)

Well, the Christmas holidays start in earnest at the end of today: it’s Friday, December 20, and few people will be going to work next week. Although the temperature in Chicago is cold today (29° F, -2° C), the weather is predicted to be extraordinarily warm early next week, with highs of almost 50° F (10° C)! We will not have a white Christmas, that’s for sure.

It’s National Sangria Day, an odd time of year to celebrate a chilled wine beverage, as well as National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day (I own none), Dot Your i’s Day (I’m not sure if that apostrophe should be in there, but I am punctilious about dotting that letter), Sacagawea Day (she is reported to have died on this day in 1812; see below), and International Human Solidarity Day.

Stuff that happened on December 20 includes the following:

1606 – The Virginia Company loads three ships with settlers and sets sail to establish Jamestown, Virginia, the first permanent English settlement in the Americas.

1803 – The Louisiana Purchase is completed at a ceremony in New Orleans.

1860 – South Carolina becomes the first state to attempt to secede from the United States.

1924 – Adolf Hitler is released from Landsberg Prison.

1946 – The popular Christmas film It’s a Wonderful Life is first released in New York City.

Have a look at Mental Floss’s article, “25 Wonderful Facts about It’s a Wonderful Life“, which include the report that Cary Grant was originally set to star as George Bailey. And here’s the very famous ending, beginning with George’s return to his “real” life. I defy you not to tear up, even if, like me, you’ve seen this a gazillion times:

1955 – Cardiff is proclaimed the capital city of Wales, United Kingdom.

1987 – In the worst peacetime sea disaster, the passenger ferry Doña Paz sinks after colliding with the oil tanker Vector in the Tablas Strait in the Philippines, killing an estimated 4,000 people (1,749 official).

2007 – Elizabeth II becomes the oldest monarch of the United Kingdom, surpassing Queen Victoria, who lived for 81 years, seven months and 29 days.

She’s now 93, and still rules the UK (and New Zealand!).

Notables born on this day were few, and include:

1629 – Pieter de Hooch, Dutch painter (d. 1684)

1881 – Branch Rickey, American baseball player and manager (d. 1965)

1901 – Robert J. Van de Graaff, American physicist and academic, invented the Van de Graaff generator (d. 1967)

1946 – Uri Geller, Israeli-English magician and psychic [JAC: “Faker” is more appropriate than “psychic”]

Those who bought the farm on December 20 include:

1812 – Sacagawea, American explorer (b. 1788)

The Shoshone woman who guided Lewis and Clark was reported to have died in 1812 of a fever, but also in 1884.

1968 – John Steinbeck, American novelist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1902)

1971 – Roy O. Disney, American banker and businessman, co-founded The Walt Disney Company (b. 1893)

1976 – Richard J. Daley, American lawyer and politician, 48th Mayor of Chicago (b. 1902)

1996 – Carl Sagan, American astronomer, astrophysicist, and cosmologist (b. 1934)

2009 – Brittany Murphy, American actress (b. 1977)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is trying to be clever:

Hili: Life is a riddle. A: What riddle? Hili: I’ll give you three guesses.

In Polish:

Hili: Życie jest zagadką.

Ja: Jaką zagadką? Hili: Zgadnij trzy razy.

Yesterday we learned that little Mietek broke his patella, and is in a cat cast. Today we have a picture sent in and captioned by Elzbieta. It shows Leon taking care of the injured kitten (nobody knows how he broke his patella; his staff noticed he was walking funny). The caption:

“The best nurse”:

Speaking of ugly Christmas sweaters, here are two doozies, especially the one on the right (from Jesus of the Day):

From the Cole and Marmalade cat site:

Matthew found this New Yorker cartoon:

And go see the header cartoon on today’s Far Side site. Flies!

Two tweets from reader Barry. Firsts, a guy playing fetch with a beluga whale. This is amazing!

No big deal; just a guy playing fetch with a beluga whale… 😮 pic.twitter.com/PdSNgVABIu — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) November 7, 2019

A nice man helps a beaver carry an unwieldy stick across the road. This reaffirms my faith in humanity.

Only in Canada 🍁 man helps carry beaver's stick, lol… pic.twitter.com/ldRFaWO79L — *•.¸♡ Ꮆяєтє ♡¸.•* (@Gr3Te4rights) November 12, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. LaserCat doesn’t want his sleep interrupted:

Interrupting sleep time might not be smart pic.twitter.com/KjRIIwFZVc — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) December 15, 2019

This is the cutest cat picture of the month:

And four tweets from Dr. Cobb, beginning with the daily egress of fowl from Marsh Farm barn. The ducks and chickens are flying as Cuthbert, the dominant goose, presides.

LOOK AT THESE MONSTERS! Males can weigh between 1000 and 2500 pounds.

Among pinnipeds, the Stellar sea lion is inferior in size only to the walrus and the two species of elephant seals.

*Insert line from ‘Jaws’ here* pic.twitter.com/XTV7iX0xjZ — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) December 19, 2019

Only in Japan would somebody create this awesome room.

The automatic translator says this: “When you open the outlet … ? A small friend lives in my room. The third dwarf series. “Kubito’s secret base” All handmade miniature works. The production period is about 4 months. The making will continue to the comments section! ↓”

But a better translation is needed.

When you open the outlet … ? A small friend lives in my room. The third dwarf series. “Kubito’s secret base” All handmade miniature works. The production period is about 4 months. The making will continue to the comments section! ↓

This is what our “President” said two days ago in Michigan. Sound up to hear the inanity!

Crowd stares in silence as Trump explains lack of water in showers and dish washers. pic.twitter.com/RB3aI635Lj — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 19, 2019