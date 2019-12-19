Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a chilly Thursday: the temperature is 18° F (-8° C) in Chicago, and it’s December 19, 2019—a week from Boxing Day. That means there are only six shopping days left until Coynezaa.

Big News of the Day: That, of course, is the fact that last night the House of Representatives impeached Donald Trump, only the third time that’s happened in American history. I watched a fair amount of the speechifying before the vote, but it was all predictable, and the important thing was the outcome, which was never in doubt. As we all knew, it was strictly along party lines. Here’s the breakdown from the New York Times:

Tulsi Gabbard was the one Democrat who voted “present” on both counts, Democrats Collin Peterson, Jeff Van Drew, and Jared Golden voted “no” on one or both counts, while no Republican defected. This reflects the polarization of Americans in general, who seem evenly divided on whether Trump should be left alone now or removed from office. Overall, the deep divide is dispiriting to anyone who hopes that Democrats and Republicans can find some common ground to move America forward.

That’s all I have to say, except the to reiterate my opinion that the best thing that could happen to America now would be for Trump to be out of office ASAP—but replaced not by Mike Pence (a disaster!) but by a Democrat. And this is for sure: if Trump is given the boot, it will be effected next November by the votes of citizens, not in January by the votes of Senators.

Oh, and Trump has of course been active on Twitter, but mostly retweeting Republican comments that he was unfairly railroaded. He also wrote this dignified statement:

SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

Stuff that happened on December 19 include:

1606 – The ships Susan Constant , Godspeed , and Discovery depart England carrying settlers who founded, at Jamestown, Virginia, the first of the thirteen colonies that became the United States.

, , and depart England carrying settlers who founded, at Jamestown, Virginia, the first of the thirteen colonies that became the United States. 1777 – American Revolutionary War: George Washington’s Continental Army goes into winter quarters at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.

1924 – The last Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost is sold in London, England.

Here’s the luxury car:

1945 – John Amery, British Fascist, is executed at the age of 33 by the British Government for treason.

1972 – Apollo program: The last manned lunar flight, Apollo 17, crewed by Eugene Cernan, Ronald Evans, and Harrison Schmitt, returns to Earth.

1983 – The original FIFA World Cup trophy, the Jules Rimet Trophy, is stolen from the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Let’s learn a bit about that trophy (for one thing, I wanted to), which has been stolen twice, the second time for good. From Wikipedia:

On 20 March 1966, four months before the 1966 FIFA World Cup in England, the trophy was stolen during a public exhibition at Westminster Central Hall. It was found just seven days later wrapped in newspaper at the bottom of a suburban garden hedge on Beulah Hill, Upper Norwood, South London, by a black and white mongrel dog named Pickles.

Pickles! D*gs have their uses. The second theft:

. . . The Brazilian team won the tournament for the third time in 1970, allowing them to keep the real trophy in perpetuity, as had been stipulated by Jules Rimet in 1930. It was put on display at the Brazilian Football Confederation headquarters in Rio de Janeiro in a cabinet with a front of bullet-proof glass. On 19 December 1983, the wooden rear of the cabinet was opened by force with a crowbar and the cup was stolen again. Four men were tried and convicted in absentia for the crime. The trophy has never been recovered, and it is widely believed to have been melted down and sold. Only one piece of the Jules Rimet Trophy has been found, the original base which FIFA had kept in a basement of the federation’s Zürich headquarters prior to 2015. . . . A replacement trophy was commissioned by FIFA for the 1974 World Cup. Fifty-three submissions were received from sculptors in seven countries. Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga was awarded the commission. The trophy stands 36.5 centimetres (14.4 in) tall and is made of 5 kilograms (11 lb) of 18 carat (75%) gold, worth approximately US$161,000 in 2018, with a base 13 centimetres (5.1 in) in diameter containing two layers of malachite. It has been asserted by Sir Martyn Poliakoff of Periodic Videos that the trophy is hollow; if, as is claimed, it were solid, the trophy would weigh 70–80 kilograms (150–180 lb) and would be too heavy to lift. Produced by Bertoni, Milano in Paderno Dugnano, it weighs 6.175 kilograms (13.61 lb) in total and depicts two human figures holding up the Earth.

Here it is: such a small trophy for such a big achievement!

1998 – President Bill Clinton is impeached by the United States House of Representatives, becoming the second President of the United States to be impeached.

2001 – A record high barometric pressure of 1085.6 hPa (32.06 inHg) is recorded at Tosontsengel, Khövsgöl, Mongolia.

Those born on this day include:

1915 – Édith Piaf, French singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1963)

1918 – Professor Longhair, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1980)

1924 – Cicely Tyson, American actress [She’s still alive at 95.]

1934 – Al Kaline, American baseball player and sportscaster

1940 – Phil Ochs, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)

1944 – Richard Leakey, Kenyan paleontologist and politician

1963 – Jennifer Beals, American model and actress [Who remembers “Flashdance”?]

1972 – Alyssa Milano, American actress and television personality

1980 – Jake Gyllenhaal, American actor and producer

Notables who “passed” (I hate that word) on December 19 include:

1848 – Emily Brontë, English novelist and poet (b. 1818)

1946 – Paul Langevin, French physicist and academic (b. 1872)

1953 – Robert Andrews Millikan, American physicist and eugenicist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1868)

2012 – Robert Bork, American lawyer, judge, and scholar, United States Attorney General (b. 1927)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili found an insect:

Hili: Look, there is a fly. A: What fly? Hili: A dead fly.

In Polish:

Hili: Popatrz tam jest mucha.

Ja: Jaka mucha?

Hili: Martwa mucha.

And Mietek had an accident! Malgorzata reports:

Mietek managed to break his kneecap (patella). I’m sending you the picture. A cat?! He is barely out from the previous disaster and now this!

From Jesus of the Day:

Seth Andrews put this on his Facebook page:

And a contribution from reader j.j.:

I hope that virulent anti-Semitism is still rare in the black community, for, historically, Jews and African-Americans have always been on the same side:

Joan Terrell is an elected member of the Jersey City Board of Education, she says that the murders of the Jews in Jersey City may be justified. @jcps_district pic.twitter.com/H5o0yqpcnO — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 17, 2019

From reader Barry, a lovely caterpillar:

I'll be needing one big enough to ride, thank you. pic.twitter.com/fEIdZ1ToqV — SusanMaxwellSchmidt (@RealiTeeChick) December 16, 2019

Two cat tweets from Heather Hastie. First, a cat gets its forever home (I wish it were true of this tweet!):

Feline wrestling, which, like human wrestling, is not aggression but play:

Kittens and $2 thrifts store find = Priceless pic.twitter.com/VUVqGtHaHA — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) December 14, 2019

And a passel of tweets from Matthew Cobb. First, the good morning egress from Marsh Farm barn (I’ve tweeted them to see if they’ll mention me on my birthday). Note the black cat

And Matthew emitted these two tweets himself:

Two young Englishmen about to make the big time https://t.co/o1GdRD6AtO — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) December 18, 2019

Matthew links to the speech itself: Jean Moulin was a big hero and organizer of the French Resistance during World War II, and on this day in 1964, his ashes were interred in the Pere Lachaise Cemetery in Paris. Matthew, of course, wrote a book on the French Resistance. His take on the tweet:

Malraux invokes the spirit of the Resistance in this weird shaman-like speech, full of powerful images. He calls on French youth to follow Moulin’s example, which they did less than 4 years later, but not in the way he intended. I linked to a video extract in which, even if you don’t understand it, you can hear the rhythms.

Malraux’s magnificent, shamanesque speech on Moulin’s entry into the Panthéon seems like a key turning-point of post-war French history. A failed appeal to French youth, less than 4 years before May 68. “Entre ici, Jean Moulin, avec ton terrible cortège” https://t.co/hs8Bq8WY0Q https://t.co/aUbY7F3m11 — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) December 19, 2019

Now here’s a real find!

This video of Trump praising Pelosi and saying W Bush should've been impeached for lying is so great I can't stand it.

pic.twitter.com/50tjXyJAzP — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 18, 2019

The disappearing act is at the end, and these little guys are fast!

Neither Matthew nor I ever get tired of looking at murmurations:

What a spectacle 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Xp6Dbkxm91 — Yorks Wildlife Trust (@YorksWildlife) December 17, 2019

And a closeup of a murmuration:

A stunning morning for my last shoot of the year for @RSPBEngland I’m going to miss these Starlings! pic.twitter.com/50zFwkepE5 — Nicholas Rodd (@NicholasRodd) December 18, 2019