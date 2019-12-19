Today we have the second and last batch of Joe Dickinson’s photos from Peru (the first batch is here). Joe’s notes and IDs are indented.

I continue with more monkey business. Same species (and individuals) as at the end of the previous post.

The wooly monkey (genus Lagothrix):

I include this shot just to show how close we were able to get. We were in one of the small skiffs used for side trips from the main river boat.

Spider monkey (genus Ateles):

I believe this is a grey throated (or dark throated) hawk, but I can’t find anything more specific. They were quite common.

Not strictly wildlife (or a great photo), but we visited a manatee rescue center where we were able to see that rare animal (Trichechus inunguis). You can see the horizontally flattened paddle-like tail. As with whale flukes, this clearly is used in vertical propulsion strokes rather than side to side like fish. This reflects the fact that aquatic mammals are derived from land mammals that flexed the spine up and down when running.

Also not really wild, guinea pigs (Cavia porcellus) are raised as food. Some in our group gave it a try, but I can’t get past a passage in a travel memoir that I read years ago describing a guinea pig roasted whole as looking like “the victim of a forest fire”.

This chinchilla (Chinchilla lanigera, I think) was living in a somewhat lower class ancient Inca house (judging from the rather crudely fitted stonework compared to the extraordinary work on things like temples and some higher class houses).

Also probably not wild, these alpacas (Vicugna pacos) were wandering free near one of the Inca sites we visited.

And this alpaca clearly is not wild, but very cute.

And a llama (Lama glama), wild or domestic I don’t know, wandered by in time to give me an excuse for including Machu Picchu in a set of purported wildlife photos.

And another “ringer” just because I really like this photo. This is at Otavalo, Ecuador, photographed during a post trip excursion connected to a visit to the Galapagos a few years ago.