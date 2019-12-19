New forward-sloping toilet created to reduce throne time of employees

I don’t have anything against capitalism, though I like some socialism mixed in with it, but, by god, this invention is capitalism gone awry. It’s reported by Wired UK, and you can see it by clicking on the screenshot:
An excerpt:
We all appreciate the little things in life, and that includes spending five minutes on the toilet scrawling through Twitter on company time. But those days may be at risk with the StandardToilet, a seat that claims to drastically reduce toilet time.
Approved by the British Toilet Association (BTA), a members organisation that campaigns for better toilet facilities, the StandardToilet sits at a downward angle of 13 degrees. After around five minutes of sitting, this will cause strain on the legs, similar to a low level squat thrust, but “not enough to cause health issues,” reassures Mahabir Gill, founder of StandardToilet. “Anything higher than that would cause wider problems. Thirteen degrees is not too inconvenient, but you’d soon want to get off the seat quite quickly.”
It was inspired by a series of annoyances. As a consulting engineer for 40 years, Gill sometimes discover workers asleep on the toilet, and in his free time, was increasingly annoyed by queues for public toilets. The final straw came while he was shopping in a department store the morning after a particularly heavy night out, and in desperate need for a toilet, could only find locked cubicles. Thus, the idea for the StandardToilet was born.
Here, as shown by CBS News, is the nefarious new invention: the sloping toilet (the “StandardToilet” label is the company that makes it). To wit:
Well, by god, this is too damn much! There is something petty and nasty about installing sloping toilets so that your workers get uncomfortable after five minutes on the throne. But of course the company has a “good” reason:
However, the toilet isn’t entirely about curtailing bathroom breaks. The 13% downward slope of the toilet has health benefits, the company told CBS MoneyWatch. In its email, the company said the design “helps in reduction of risk in swollen hemorrhoids.”
What an altruistic reason: the company is concerned with its employees’ hemorrhoids!
If you’re going to go this route, why not just install an ejecting toilet seat that flings the user off after five minutes, and warn them of that? (If you want to be helpful, provide a timer.) After all, some people can endure leg pain better than others and will be prone to stay on the throne.
Trump will probably suggest filling the water with snakes and gators (again).
But any time saved will be lost by needing to flush it 15 times.
This really seems a solution in search of a problem. Does this guy think people actually want to spend extra time in a public toilet? I don’t like waiting in line either, but in the spirit of Hanlon’s razor (don’t attribute to malice what can be explained by incompetence), I would not attribute a row of locked stalls as people intentionally taking their time/going slow.
Yeah I wonder what his work Environment is like if he is going to realize so much productivity gain from not pooping as much.
They could just remove the magazine racks.
You can remove the magazines but that doesn’t help with the cell phone aka ‘network connected computer device able to access billions of porn videos’.
Make all loos faraday cages.
I beg to differ. If you’re Larry Craig you definitely like to spend time in public toilets.
Wait until someone slides off that toilet, cracks a kneecap, and sues the bastards.
The jury will not look kindly on a company that forces those torture-toilets on its employees.
Them existing at all is a flagrant violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which is why they will not be coming soon to the US (unless someone with a lot of money and little sense pays his legal department’s warnings no mind).
So yeah, don’t even need to wait for an incident. As soon as these things are installed it’s lawsuit city.
It would be amusing if the attorney for the plaintiff had them reenact the event in the court room. 😎
From the “killing two birds with stone department,” I heard that it’s good for the quads, which I need since I just had knee replacement . . . .
“but, by god, this invention is capitalism gone awry.”
This is a feature of capitalism not a bug. Capitalism plus human nature inevitably leads to this toilet. It doesn’t need a tweak it needs to be disrupted and it surely will be IMO. Sooner than most would imagine possible I figure.
I can’t imagine getting any push-back on this. Y’all agree, right?
You know, if you really want to insure a quick trip to the toilet, don’t put stalls around them. Just toilets only right there in public. In the old days in the military, you would see bathrooms like this. Wide open for all to view.
Better yet, if you are familiar with the toilets in the far east. Often just a hole in the floor with a place on both sides for your feet. You will certainly minimize your time in these places. A bear in the woods has a better deal.
“..a bear in the woods has a better deal.”
Pity the cleaning staff.
For Sale: Toilet Seat Shims
Whole thing sounds like dark humor in a dystopian novel.
Yeah like it’s the loo next to Room 101.
I’ve heard of lawyers doing similar things with chairs clients sit in. Evidently, the front legs are shorted about 1″. This makes for subliminal discomfort and encourages people to move along. Interesting.
I seem to recall that many years ago McDonalds installed seats in their “restaurants” that were only comfortable for a short period of time so that they could accelerate the customer throughput.
Sixty years ago a university friend of mine worked in summer for the railway up in remote
Hornpayne, Ontario. Nothing to sit down on but blocks of ice. (This preceded much air conditioning.) Apparently this gave railway employees the world record for hemorrhoids.
That could be an inventor’s idea for a new, similar torture e.g. hollow seats containing a frigid fluid.
Or a new horror movie: “Invasion of the Hemorrhoidal Maniacs”
I’m told that I got the genes for this stuff from my mother’s ancestry.
I doubt the downward slope makes much difference, despite the claim.
Why would attorneys do that? Seems it would reduce their billable hours.
My wife told me that I will never develop haemorrhoids.
Apparently I am a perfect arsehole!
Are you the butt of all her jokes?
And I have been told that I never need to worry about a heart attack, as I am unqualified.
Ah, love
I may get some crap for this, but it seems likely that time on the loo has spiraled upward as people extend their #2 time in order to idly surf the web on their phones.
I recall a similar affront to people’s enjoyment of life from Australia many years ago. People were spending too much time on telephones in phone booths. It seems there was a tight limit on call handling capacity. Some creative engineer came up with the idea of adding weight to the handset to tire the arm of users and shorten calls. It seems to have worked.
I honestly like this design as a step in the right direction. I don’t think it should be used to shorten time spent on the toilet, but I have read many times that the 90 degree angle we sit at is the least conducive to successful bowel movements. We are maximizing the strain on our organs and for some that have trouble, an angle would help. In fact, a position that is closer to standing may be the most natural position for a human to comfortably (physically) have a bowel movement.
Easy sit facing the wall and sleep with your head on the water tank.
Pants around the ankles.
That would be the tricky part.
I wonder if these toilets are also installed in the executive washroom.
Never did I imagine that anyone would be tempted to dawdle in a public toilet stall. I can’t get out fast enough.