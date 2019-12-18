Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a chilly Wednesday, December 18 (temperature in Chicago: 23° F or -5° C). It’s one week till Christmas and seven shopping days until the beginning of Coynezaa.

The big news, of course, is that it’s Impeachment Day in Congress, as the House of Representatives votes today on the impeachment of Donald Trump, and he will be impeached, becoming only the third U.S. President to suffer that fate. It was a day later, on December 19, 1998, that Bill Clinton became the second President to be impeached (do you know the first one?) As we noted yesterday, Trump responded “vigorously” with a 5+-page letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi comparing his impeachment to the Salem Witch Trials (in fact, he said the witches got more of a hearing than he did).

Stuff that happened on December 18 includes:

1271 – Kublai Khan renames his empire “Yuan” (元 yuán), officially marking the start of the Yuan dynasty of Mongolia and China.

1777 – The United States celebrates its first Thanksgiving, marking the recent victory by the American rebels over British General John Burgoyne at Saratoga in October.

1865 – US Secretary of State William Seward proclaims the adoption of the Thirteenth Amendment, prohibiting slavery throughout the USA.

1898 – Gaston de Chasseloup-Laubat sets the first officially recognized land speed record of 39.245 mph (63.159 km/h) in a Jeantaud electric car.

1917 – The resolution containing the language of the Eighteenth Amendment to enact Prohibition is passed by the United States Congress.

1932 – The Chicago Bears defeat the Portsmouth Spartans in the first NFL playoff game to win the NFL Championship.

1932 – The Chicago Bears defeat the Portsmouth Spartans in the first NFL playoff game to win the NFL Championship.

Here are some big-time Bears fans: Bill Swerski's "Superfans" celebrating Thanksgiving. These are, of course, parodies of how Chicago sport fans are supposed to talk and act. This is from 1991's Saturday Night Live; Chris Farley, the big dude on the left, died from drug use and atherosclerosis six years later (he was 33). And, as you see below, Farley died on this day: December 18. Remember Farley's turn as motivational speaker Matt Foley, who lived in a van down by the river?

2015 – Kellingley Colliery, the last deep coal mine in Great Britain, closes.

2018 – List of bolides: A meteor exploded over the Bering Sea with a force over 10 times greater than the atomic bomb that destroyed Hiroshima in 1945. On December 18, 2018 at 23:55 GMT[3]

Notables born on this day include:

1886 – Robert Moses, American urban planner (d. 1981)

The biography of Robert Moses by Robert Caro, The Power Broker, which won the Pulitzer Prize for Nonfiction in 1974, is one of the finest biographies I've ever read.

Here’s Klee’s Cat and Bird from 1928:

Those who kicked off on December 18 include:

A nice sunrise is the best medicine ever.

The Far Side cartoons are coming back in 2020 on a new website.

Now this is really cool, and I hope the explanation is correct. But perhaps it’s just a pleiotropic effect of the male expressing genes that are adaptive in the female:

Male wasps cannot sting, but they still pretend they can. It can be a pretty effective scare tactic! Most people aren’t crazy enough to hold onto an animal that looks like it can sting. Male wasps, bees, and ants don’t have stingers because that tool evolved from an ovipositor. pic.twitter.com/PbmWDuWedO — Megan “Wasp Lady” Asche (@MCAsche) December 16, 2019

