Today we have some nice photos by Liz Strahle, whose IDs and notes are indented. Liz says this:
Attached are some wildlife pictures I took in the last couple of months. These were in New Jersey. I am pretty confident about the peregrine falcon (immature) and not as sure about the lesser scaup.
Black Vulture (Coragyps atratus):
Mallards (Anas platyrhynchos):
Red-bellied Woodpecker (Melanerpes carolinus):
Wood Duck (Aix sponsa):
House Sparrow (Passer domesticus):
Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus):
Peregrine Falcon (Immature) (Falco peregrinus):
Lesser Scaup (Aythya affinis):
Herring Gull (Larus argentatus):
Bald Eagles (Immature) (Haliaeetus leucocephalus):
Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis):
What wonderful bird photos. I particularly like the picture of the house sparrow; the colors and the patterns are beautiful!
Nice photos Liz! Thanks for sharing them!
Red-bellied woodpecker: Who names these things??
Oh, now you’ve done it.
There is the cock of the rock, bush tit, blue footed booby….
Very nice pictures! Thank you much for sharing them.
Any idea what the bald eagles are doing in the air?
I’m not sure. Maybe playing or fighting? It looked like a scuffle for a bit but then they were soaring next to each other. What are they doing?
The one on the right looks like a juvenile. Perhaps parent/child.