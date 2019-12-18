Readers’ wildlife photos

Today we have some nice photos by Liz Strahle, whose IDs and notes are indented. Liz says this:

Attached are some wildlife pictures I took in the last couple of months. These were in New Jersey.  I am pretty confident about the peregrine falcon (immature) and not as sure about the lesser scaup.

Black Vulture (Coragyps atratus):

Mallards (Anas platyrhynchos):

Red-bellied Woodpecker (Melanerpes carolinus):

Wood Duck (Aix sponsa):

House Sparrow (Passer domesticus):

Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus):

Peregrine Falcon (Immature) (Falco peregrinus):

Lesser Scaup (Aythya affinis):

Herring Gull (Larus argentatus):

Bald Eagles (Immature) (Haliaeetus leucocephalus):

Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis):

8 Comments

  1. Rik G
    Posted December 18, 2019 at 8:11 am | Permalink

    What wonderful bird photos. I particularly like the picture of the house sparrow; the colors and the patterns are beautiful!

    Reply
  2. jblilie
    Posted December 18, 2019 at 8:21 am | Permalink

    Nice photos Liz! Thanks for sharing them!

    Reply
  3. Hempenstein
    Posted December 18, 2019 at 9:47 am | Permalink

    Red-bellied woodpecker: Who names these things??

    Reply
    • Mark Sturtevant
      Posted December 18, 2019 at 10:01 am | Permalink

      Oh, now you’ve done it.
      There is the cock of the rock, bush tit, blue footed booby….

      Reply
  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 18, 2019 at 10:01 am | Permalink

    Very nice pictures! Thank you much for sharing them.

    Reply
  5. rickflick
    Posted December 18, 2019 at 10:21 am | Permalink

    Any idea what the bald eagles are doing in the air?

    Reply
    • Liz
      Posted December 18, 2019 at 10:29 am | Permalink

      I’m not sure. Maybe playing or fighting? It looked like a scuffle for a bit but then they were soaring next to each other. What are they doing?

      Reply
      • rickflick
        Posted December 18, 2019 at 11:53 am | Permalink

        The one on the right looks like a juvenile. Perhaps parent/child.

        Reply

