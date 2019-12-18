Photos of readers

Now this is a good reader’s contribution because llamas and sweaters. Reader Lee Beringsmith from Wheatland, California writes in:

My wife and I have a long time tradition, every New Years Day (which is also our wedding anniversary): we take a hike with some of our four-legged friends.  This photo is from Jan 1,  2019, when we took two of our pack llamas, Pandora and Ember, with us . We raise llamas on our ranch in Northern California and enjoy any excuse to get out with them. Note we decided to wear our ugly llama sweaters to complete the look.

Can you beat that one? Even if you can’t, send it your reader’s photos (maximum two) illustrating something interesting about you.

10 Comments

  1. darrelle
    Posted December 18, 2019 at 2:24 pm | Permalink

    Nope, can’t beat this one.

    Brings to mind the children’s book Is Your Mama A Llama?, a favorite of my kids when they were tiny people.

    Reply
  2. merilee
    Posted December 18, 2019 at 2:25 pm | Permalink

    Wonderful🐾🐾

    Reply
  3. Charles Sawicki
    Posted December 18, 2019 at 2:25 pm | Permalink

    Nice picture!

    Reply
  4. Janet
    Posted December 18, 2019 at 2:37 pm | Permalink

    So Awesome!!! I love your llamas and your sweaters and your smiles
    . You two should win the Photos of Readers award. Surely there is a POR award?

    Reply
  5. smokedpaprika
    Posted December 18, 2019 at 2:38 pm | Permalink

    I love it!

    Reply
  6. GBJames
    Posted December 18, 2019 at 2:41 pm | Permalink

    Nice!

    Reply
  7. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted December 18, 2019 at 2:43 pm | Permalink

    Because because Because because BECAUSE!

    Fun fact : Llamas are categorized as native species in the United States. It changed a really long time ago.

    Reply
    • ThyroidPlanet
      Posted December 18, 2019 at 2:44 pm | Permalink

      Oh no – I erred.

      I think it’s Alpacas.

      Llamas -I don’t know.

      Reply
  8. Randall Schenck
    Posted December 18, 2019 at 3:49 pm | Permalink

    That’s a picture worth saving. Very colorful.

    Reply
  9. Kevin Henderson
    Posted December 18, 2019 at 3:58 pm | Permalink

    Matching sweaters. Excellent. Reminds of the million times my son has watched The Emperor’s New Groove.

    Reply

