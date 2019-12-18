Now this is a good reader’s contribution because llamas and sweaters. Reader Lee Beringsmith from Wheatland, California writes in:
My wife and I have a long time tradition, every New Years Day (which is also our wedding anniversary): we take a hike with some of our four-legged friends. This photo is from Jan 1, 2019, when we took two of our pack llamas, Pandora and Ember, with us . We raise llamas on our ranch in Northern California and enjoy any excuse to get out with them. Note we decided to wear our ugly llama sweaters to complete the look.
Can you beat that one? Even if you can’t, send it your reader’s photos (maximum two) illustrating something interesting about you.
Nope, can’t beat this one.
Brings to mind the children’s book Is Your Mama A Llama?, a favorite of my kids when they were tiny people.
Wonderful🐾🐾
Nice picture!
So Awesome!!! I love your llamas and your sweaters and your smiles
. You two should win the Photos of Readers award. Surely there is a POR award?
I love it!
Nice!
Because because Because because BECAUSE!
Fun fact : Llamas are categorized as native species in the United States. It changed a really long time ago.
Oh no – I erred.
I think it’s Alpacas.
Llamas -I don’t know.
That’s a picture worth saving. Very colorful.
Matching sweaters. Excellent. Reminds of the million times my son has watched The Emperor’s New Groove.