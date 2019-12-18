Photos of readers

Now this is a good reader’s contribution because llamas and sweaters. Reader Lee Beringsmith from Wheatland, California writes in:

My wife and I have a long time tradition, every New Years Day (which is also our wedding anniversary): we take a hike with some of our four-legged friends. This photo is from Jan 1, 2019, when we took two of our pack llamas, Pandora and Ember, with us . We raise llamas on our ranch in Northern California and enjoy any excuse to get out with them. Note we decided to wear our ugly llama sweaters to complete the look.

