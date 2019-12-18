Live feed of House impeachment vote

The full vote apparently hasn’t yet taken place, but here’s a place to go to see the action in the House. Representatives are declaring their stands, and people are worked up.

Here, from the New York Times, is where members stand on the vote. It’s going to be pretty much this when the votes are tallied later today. Even if every Democrat or Republican who’s undecided or hasn’t responded votes against impeachment, Trump will still be impeached. You don’t get division along party lines more obvious than this.