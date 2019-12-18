Live feed of House impeachment vote

The full vote apparently hasn’t yet taken place, but here’s a place to go to see the action in the House. Representatives are declaring their stands, and people are worked up.
Here, from the New York Times, is where members stand on the vote. It’s going to be pretty much this when the votes are tallied later today. Even if every Democrat or Republican who’s undecided or hasn’t responded votes against impeachment, Trump will still be impeached. You don’t get division along party lines more obvious than this.
I’ve been watching while I work, as a matter of civic responsibility, but it is tedium personified. Is there a cable channel dedicated to sausage-making tout court?
Yeah, what we have is mostly grandstanding now. Nobody’s mind is going to be changed.
I was watching some of this earlier and there was a guy yelling about how nothing has been proven, nothing to see here, move along now. You know, the only defense the GOP has to offer. Screams and cries. Unfair! No QPQ! Get on with the business of the congress! They make the same non-points over and over, louder and louder. I can only take so much of that. I heard the vote would come this evening, after more venting.
Yeah I was watching then too. It annoyed me so I stopped watching.
For the good of our mental health.
Yeah it just depresses me. Of all the things going wrong in the world this douche exacerbates everything and distracts us with his shenanigans. The methane being released from the arctic has really terrified me and this doofus is sitting there enacting environmentally dangerous legislation, distracting the world from important issues, and destroying democracy in America.
That’ll do it to ya.
These are sentiments definitely worth stating twice. A comment not made in jest.
Yeah, the Republicans avoid the facts — avoid any discussion of that “hand grenade” Rudy Giuliani (and his indicted chucklefuck partners Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman), of their “drug deal” with Gordon Sondland and Mick Mulvaney, of the shanking of Masha Yovanovitch, of the testimony of Alexander Vinman and William Taylor and David Holmes, et al. — as though the facts just tested positive for an STD.
Today’s GOP — where integrity is considered as a character flaw.
You managed to get GOP and integrity into the same sentence! I didn’t think it possible. 😎
I like ‘Chucklefuck’. It sounds like a rejected name for Stickle Bricks.
Since I had to go to the dentist I skipped all of this. The hearings were worth watching but when it is just politicians it is gaslight time. The republicans have nothing to say so they just stall and hope for a midnight vote. I can watch the evening shows on MSNBC if I need any further information.
I see Gates got some probation and 45 days in prison, which he can do on weekends. And he continues to work for the prosecutors. I also see Manafort is having some health issues in prison. Still waiting to see what Stone gets and also Flynn.
This is the oath the senators take for the impeachment process:
The form of oath administered to each Senator, as set forth
under Rule XXV, is as follows:
I solemnly swear (or affirm, as the case may be) that
in all things appertaining to the trial of the
impeachment of —— ——, now pending, I will do
impartial justice according to the Constitution and
laws: So help me God.”
Any senator who states beforehand how he or she intends to vote (either for or against) puts them in violation of the oath they will take. But do they care? No.
Yes, before the trial I might say that I hope he fries in hot oil before being removed from office. However, after listing to all the evidence at trial I might just say guilty.
Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of the party.
The good men (and women) — including Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson, Jennifer Horn, and George (husband of Kellyanne) Conway (among a number of others) — have bid the Grand Old Party adieu to form the never-Trump super PAC “the Lincoln Project” to oppose Trump and his lackeys in 2020.
I applaud the Democrats for undertaking this very difficult process, but it had to be done. The Great Pretender has earned a sound public rebuke. Even though the Senate might not vote against him, it will still be a win for the country and its constitution and democratic values.
I predict that this useful and chosen idiot will not be re-elected.
Yes. This is NOT a good day for our Republic but it had to be done. I fear it will be a disaster (in 2020) for the Dems. There is a moral high ground in congress (even if it is only nanometers above the surrounding political terrain) and they deserve some respect for taking it. Sadly, kudos (from some) is all that will accrue, not votes.
I hope you’re right. it’s a shambles what is going on in America right now. Who would think that there would be state TV in America (Fox News) that plays constantly in every public place in the red states?
Nancy Pelosi was very reluctant to move ahead: Impeachment can be a minefield.
I think the Dem congresspeople have decided that they can’t let Drumpf get away with this without a stiff public rebuke. if for no other reason to fulfill their oaths to protect the Constitution.
This is the real need: To warn off Drumpf and any future presidents from future similar behavior.
It (Drumpf’s behavior) cannot just be left to stand.
His acquittal is a foregone conclusion; but I think any independent voters who may have voted Trump in 2016 are regretting it big time.
How many convictions and guilty pleas in Drumpf’s entourage are needed for people to see through his lying and corruption? For his base, the number in infinite.
They continue to prove the “5th Avenue Scenario”. I have pointed this out many online. And they simply don’t get it. Obtuse doesn’t cover it. (And what the hell is Drumpf doing for them anyway? Sticking his thumb in the eye of liberals and pointy-heads and college boys. I guess that is enough for them.)
“On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.” Mencken, 1920, Baltimore Sun
I’m reminded of the book, now released onto a website, that was written back in 2006 called The Authoritarians. What the author has written more recently about Trump is a good reminder of why his supporters will never abandon him.
I’m watching parts of this on CNN. The pundits noted how, under Pelosi’s direction, the Dems are not to “gloat” and must treat it as a solemn, serious occasion. That’s all find and dandy but it doesn’t allow for much pushback against the Trump/GOP narrative. They really need to find a way to tell the voters how ridiculous the Trump letter and the GOP defense are. Trump will “win” the trial so the real battle is convincing voters that Trump has to go. Screw solemnity! I want to see them fight back.
I don’t think anyone on the liberal-left has gotten remotely to grips with how to respond to right-wing populism. One side has ripped up the rule book and the other side is still pointing at their copy as though it still matters to people.
Maybe it still does, and maybe people really will vote for decency and reasonableness over cathartic rage and tribalism when it comes down to it, but at points like this it doesn’t seem likely.
This has got to be the stupidest political move since Dukakis climbed inside a tank.
Trump’s approval ratings are up, the Democrats are having polling problems in swing districts. The only thing I don’t understand is why the GOP donors are giving money to Trump and GOP candidates for their re-election efforts. The money would be much better spent supporting the Democrats, who seem to be going all out to elect Republicans.
As predicted, the Trump fanatics moved harder for Trump, the Resistance fanatics moved harder against Trump, and the Independents moved toward Trump, wondering why if you vote for someone to do something serious about health care or infrastructure they would devote all their time to putting on a circus act instead, featuring a bunch of Washington Insider nobodies that no one in flyover country gives two figs about.
Here is Michael Dukakis signalling his support for the House Impeachment vote (actually its from 1988):
It’s flat. https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/presidential-approval-poll-tracker-n1102776
He has 42% (his core) and no one else.
Independents will (I think) think about what has done and tried to do (and all the convictions and guilty pleas surrounding him) and do the right thing and vote for whoever runs against him.
The fact of the matter is that it’s a matter of turnout. The Dems can outvote the GOP — if they show up.
They (dems) didn’t show up in 2016 and Drumpf won by 77,000 votes (nationally, distributed in PA, MI, and WI; 137,053,916 total votes). The election was a historic squeaker, 4th closest Electoral margin since 1940; and he lost the popular vote by 2% (2,868,518 votes).
Don’t let the GOP (BS) talk of “landslide” in 2016 fool you. It was a historic squeaker. Can he do that again, given his trail of destruction since 20-Jan-2017? Doubt it.
The Dems could make it happen of course. But the impeachment charges aren’t how they will do it if they do. Andrew Sullivan’s article the other day lays out how they will do it — if they do.
The Dems didn’t show up in 2016 (check the 2008 turnout):
The gap between the HRC popular vote and the Trump popular vote in 2016 is wider than shown here (I need to update the graphic).
I don’t think it was stupid, but it most definitely is a circus act. One set of performers, however, is acting with something like integrity in honoring their oaths of office; the very survival of our form of governance is at stake. But it is mostly theater, almost entirely a shitshow from top to bottom and the Democrats will come out of it stinking worse than the Republicans (if that’s possible).
I don’t understand that view. A guy tries to extort a foreign country into investigating his direct political rival a year before the election. What exactly is impeachment for if not for things like this? That’s a serious question – what kind of presidential behaviour should impeachment deal with if not precisely this kind of thing?
And what is an opposition party supposed to do exactly when presented with a president who behaves like this? Leave him to it in case his base has a tantrum?
Surely you let things go as they will. If the GOP clear him then voters can decide if that was an honest move or not. If they say no, he’s voted out. If they say yes, he stays and, well, who knows what happens.
But it’s utterly bizarre from this vantage point to see people criticising the Democrats as if they really have any alternative.
There will always be a parent who defends their child no matter what he or she does, who says you’re overreacting, or says it’s not fair, or you didn’t punish so and so’s child…but eventually if the kid’s enough of a little shit they push you into a corner and you send the little fucker to borstal(or you try to, at least). At that point they’ve left you with absolutely no choice.
I agree with this rebuttal. I’ll also add that once Trump is acquitted in the Senate, he’ll start doing shit that is even crazier than this. He’ll probably do another 10 outrageous fucked-up actions between now and 2020. People speak about the “strength” of Trump’s base since they’re so loud, pissy and immune to facts (and he has LOTS of rallies filled with his frenzied marks to prove it). What’s not spoken about is how pissed off the rest of us are, especially women and minorities. Just because we’re not rioting in the streets or acting like total assholes, doesn’t mean we aren’t energized. We are just gritting our teeth, patiently waiting for Election Day 2020. At the same time, electing a real good candidate would go a LONG way in securing a victory.
As an aside,
One fuckwit actually compared the “attacks” on Trump as destabilizing as the bombing on Pearl Harbor and another compared Nadler to Pontius Pilate and Trump to Jesus. The Trump GOP is ghastly beyond description.
I tried to watch some of it, and it does seem to be posturing.
I was thinking that, since Trump’s request is characterized as an attempt to interfere in the election for personal gain, that would seem to only hold true if both Bidens are guilty. Hunter B’s fairly well documented history has not so far seemed to affect Joe Biden. An investigation that cleared him of any wrongdoing here would help Biden and hurt Trump in the election.
I wonder how all this will look if some day Hunter B. is investigated and found to have engaged in criminal activity regarding Burisma. The allegations were public before the disputed phone calls were made. I even posted about it here in May. I agree that it would have been better form to have the attorney general appoint someone to make the investigation request, to adhere strictly to the treaty. But not investigating could itself be obstructing justice.
I am probably overthinking this.
Trump wasn’t looking for an actual investigation of Biden; he wanted Ukraine president Zelinskiy to announce an investigation of Biden on CNN so that Trump and his minions could use it as a cudgel to damage Biden’s candidacy. Trump had no business abusing the official powers of his office — the withholding of an official Oval Office meeting (you know, like the one he just had for the second time with the oleaginous Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov) and the withholding of foreign military assistance duly appropriated by congress — to get a vulnerable ally to do his personal political bidding.
Trump also wanted Zelinskiy to announce an investigation to the crazy, fever-swamp “Crowdstrike” story that the 2016 hack of the DNC computer was an inside job that Ukraine helped blame on Russia (thereby absolving Vladimir Putin of all responsibility and lifting the yoooge Russian-assistance cloud hovering over Trump’s tremendous 2016 victory).
Trump then did his damnedest to stonewall the legitimate congressional investigation of this conduct, a stonewalling that would’ve made Dick Nixon blush.
Ya beat me to it! 🙂
I think I understand those points, I was just thinking about whether the Biden’s guilt or innocence impacts the issue, in the long run.
And also, in my own mind, I am trying to untangle some of the implications. Back in May, the story was about whether Joe Biden obstructed justice by withholding aid to Ukraine to stop the Burisma investigation. Now it is about if Trump withheld aid to get the Ukrainians to investigate whether Biden’s withholding aid was improper.
Also the issue of whether a legitimate investigation of credible allegations of crime can be said to benefit only one person, or if justice is in the common good. Certainly if Trump called for the investigation with the knowledge that the allegations were baseless, it would be a purely political act. I was just trying to see the implications if the Bidens were in fact guilty of obstructing the Burisma investigation by withholding the original aid.
I’m looking at you, Ken K, to answer this one. 🙂
Here’s Gallup:
https://news.gallup.com/poll/271691/trump-approval-inches-support-impeachment-dips.aspx
Pretty good linear relationship between impeachment hearings and approval.
Public opinion is not likely to improve whether the Senate boots it immediately, or has McConnell engineered-trial. There is almost zero probability of a vote for removal, any GOP senator who votes against will be finished.
The problem with the optics is that it will seem like the House wasted their term dithering over impeachment instead of doing anything to legislate. Your median voters doesn’t care about Trump or the Resistance, they want their health care costs to go down, they want their kids not mortgaged by having to attend college, and they wonder why public infrastructure is collapsing.
I just heard this new Trump interview that has surfaced. It is golden because it is so damning. I don’t know how to imbed it, but I’ll summarize.
Trump begins by praising Pelosi (“I like her a lot”) but he was critical of her for not impeaching W. Bush for lying us into the Iraq war. (So apparently, he thinks lying to the people is an impeachable offense.) He continues saying that impeaching Clinton for what he did was nonsense, but not impeaching Bush for what he did was a mistake.
I can’t wait for this interview to be used by his opponents.