Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ certitude

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “scholars”, mocks the certainty of theologians and preachers. This unwarranted certainty is a theme of the new Jesus and Mo collection (see below):

The email that accompanied the link said this:

It’s been a while since they’ve been on stage. You can help keep help keep Jesus & Mo supplied with guitar strings and pencils by becoming a patron here. Or you could buy the latest book (probably a bit late for Xmas now).

The lateness is probably my fault, as I wrote the foreword and took too much time to write it because I was in Antarctica with lots to do. And I feel bad about that, so you should buy the book because a). it’s good, b). to reduce my feelings of guilt, and c). it’s Jesus and Mo! I hasten to add that I make no profit from sales; what I wrote was a labor of love. (Does that get me a fatwa?)

My 1500-word intro is centered on the (seemingly) innocuous cartoon printed on the book’s cover (below), but you’ll have to buy it to read what I said.