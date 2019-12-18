Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ certitude

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “scholars”, mocks the certainty of theologians and preachers. This unwarranted certainty is a theme of the new Jesus and Mo collection (see below):

The email that accompanied the link said this:

It’s been a while since they’ve been on stage.

You can help keep help keep Jesus & Mo supplied with guitar strings and pencils by becoming a patron here. Or you could buy the latest book (probably a bit late for Xmas now).

The lateness is probably my fault, as I wrote the foreword and took too much time to write it because I was in Antarctica with lots to do. And I feel bad about that, so you should buy the book because a). it’s good,  b). to reduce my feelings of guilt, and c). it’s Jesus and Mo! I hasten to add that I make no profit from sales; what I wrote was a labor of love. (Does that get me a fatwa?)

My 1500-word intro is centered on the (seemingly) innocuous cartoon printed on the book’s cover (below), but you’ll have to buy it to read what I said.

 

 

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    “Does that get me a fatwa?”

    I bet both Mo AND Jesus would get you a fat something-or-another!

    JK

    By the way – Jesus and Mo, happily, seem both to have the exact same genes for skin pigmentation.

  2. Ken Kukec
    “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it!”

    — Upton Sinclair

  3. KD
    Ha Ha!

    Yeah, all those archeologists, historians, ancient language experts, ethnographers and other egg heads are a bunch of fools.

  4. rickflick
    The kind of scholar I’d ask someone like Richard Carrier.

