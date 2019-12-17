Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, December 17, 2019 on a chilly but snowless day in Chicago (the current temperature here is 24° F or -4° C). It’s National Maple Syrup Day, and that’s a day I can get behind (always buy the lowest grade [used to be C, now renamed] for the best flavor). It’s also Wright Brothers Day, celebrating the first successful flight of a “heavier-than-air” craft, which took place on this day in 1903. Finally, it’s International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers.

Coynezaa is almost upon us: only eight shopping days left. I bought myself a Coynezaa gift from eBay: this year’s official “training jersey” for the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team. The World Cup was held in Japan, and although the All Blacks didn’t win (South Africa defeated England in the finals), the Kiwis had special jerseys for the match, created by a Japanese designer:

Yohji Yamamoto, who is world renowned for his striking, avant-garde designs, said: “We wanted to create a jersey that brought together the Japanese and Maori cultures. The design bears hand-drawn koru and fern motifs in a celebration of Maori culture. It has been a privilege to work on such a major project and I wish the team the best of luck in the tournament.”

The “training jersey” (worn, I suppose, in practice) has a special fusion of the cultures (my emphasis):

The fusing of Maori and Japanese design aesthetics also extends to the design of the training jersey the All Blacks will wear at Rugby World Cup 2019. Taking inspiration from the Maori concept of kaitiaki (guardianship) and the Japanese fuku neko (lucky cat), the Y-3 team has designed a mythical cat figure which will adorn the back of the training jersey. The training range also includes a performance tee, performance singlet, polo shirt and hoodie.

Well, when Heather Hastie told me about the cat jersey, I had to have it (I already have a regular All Blacks jersey, a gift from Heather that I wear proudly as an honorary Kiwi). And, though they’re collectors’ items, I found a new one on eBay in my size at about half the retail price. And so this one is MINE (I show the eBay photos). Look at that cat!

Front:

Back: ferns and a fierce cat (New Zealanders spurn cultural appropriation and love stuff like this):

Stuff that happened on December 17 includes:

497 BC – The first Saturnalia festival was celebrated in ancient Rome. (This is, of course, the antecedent of Christmas)

1790 – The Aztec calendar stone is discovered at El Zócalo, Mexico City.

This post is late today as I spent a long time looking for my photo of the calendar stone, which reposes in the National Anthropology Museum in Mexico City, one of the best museums around. But I couldn’t find my picture, and I wonder if photos were prohibited. Anyway, here’s the stone from Wikipedia:

1819 – Simón Bolívar declares the independence of Gran Colombia in Angostura (now Ciudad Bolívar in Venezuela).

1903 – The Wright brothers make the first controlled powered, heavier-than-air flight in the Wright Flyer at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. 1933 – The first NFL Championship Game is played. The game was at Wrigley Field between the New York Giants and Chicago Bears. The Bears won 23–21. [1]

1938 – Otto Hahn discovers the nuclear fission of the heavy element uranium, the scientific and technological basis of nuclear energy.

1989 – The Simpsons first premieres on television with the episode “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire“.

It’s the 30th anniversary of that show, and here’s the first episode:

2010 – Mohamed Bouazizi sets himself on fire. This act became the catalyst for the Tunisian Revolution and the wider Arab Spring.

2014 – The United States and Cuba re-establish diplomatic relations after severing them in 19

Notables born on this day include:

1778 – Humphry Davy, English chemist and physicist (d. 1829)

1929 – William Safire, American journalist and author (d. 2009)

1937 – John Kennedy Toole, American novelist (d. 1969)

1942 – Paul Butterfield, American singer and harmonica player (d. 1987)

Those who snuffed it on the 17th of December include:

1830 – Simón Bolívar, Venezuelan general and politician, 2nd President of Venezuela (b. 1783)

1833 – Kaspar Hauser, German feral child (b. 1812)

2005 – Jack Anderson, American journalist and author (b. 1922)

2008 – Sammy Baugh, American football player and coach (b. 1914)

2009 – Jennifer Jones, American actress (b. 1919)

2011 – Kim Jong-il, North Korean commander and politician, 2nd Supreme Leader of North Korea (b. 1941)

2012 – Daniel Inouye, American captain and politician (b. 1924)

2016 – Henry Heimlich, American doctor (b. 1920) [yes, that Heimlich]

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is referring not to Millennial kids, but to the 2000 millennium, and the advent of millennia always spawns some wannabe Messiahs:

Hili: I’m in a millennial mood today. A: What does that mean? Hili: I’m thinking of becoming a messiah.

In Polish:

Hili: Jestem dziś w nastroju milenijnym.

Ja: To znaczy?

Hili: Zastanawiam się czy nie zostać mesjaszem.

From Merilee. If Sisyphus were a female cat, this would be her fate:

Reader Jon sent an cat-themed cartoon from Pearls Before Swine by Stephan Pastis:

From Jesus of the Day. Remember, he who sups with the devil should have a long spoon:

Lots of cat tweets today. FIrst, two cat tweets from Heather Hastie. “Milk neat, no rocks.”

And this cat loves the squirt gun:

Moar cats, this time from reader Barry, who says, “A collection of short videos (you’ve seen some of these). The first one is hilarious. But the one showing a cat walking on its front legs is in urgent need of an explanation.” I think that cat can’t use its rear legs, and this is how it has compensated. Do watch them all: it’s a good collection.

And five—count them, five—tweets from Matthew. The first is, of course, the morning “rush hour” at Marsh Farm. The cat supervises:

A lovely pet Indian runner duck (a breed of mallard):

I had no idea that there were melanic servals. We have melanic leopards and jaguars, but why no melanic lions or tigers?

God, I hate National Geographic. Here they engage in Darwin-trolling.

I had to add this one because Antarctica. Can you make out where the horizon is? Look hard—it’s there.

