Trump sends 5-page letter to Nancy Pelosi protesting his impeachment

Well, the letter isn’t completely unhinged, but it’s very vitriolic and accuses the Democrats in the strongest possible terms of playing politics. Trump also sent this screed to every member of Congress, both House and Senate. You can see it at CNN by clicking on the screenshot below.

I have no reaction save incredulity. But his supporters will love it, while the rest of us will just shake our heads. For one thing, he claims he has been given no opportunity to defend himself!

He’s running scared, or so I think. But he’s also sure, as we should be, that the Senate won’t convict him. Pity.