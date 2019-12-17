Trump sends 5-page letter to Nancy Pelosi protesting his impeachment

Well, the letter isn’t completely unhinged, but it’s very vitriolic and accuses the Democrats in the strongest possible terms of playing politics. Trump also sent this screed to every member of Congress, both House and Senate. You can see it at CNN by clicking on the screenshot below.
I have no reaction save incredulity. But his supporters will love it, while the rest of us will just shake our heads. For one thing, he claims he has been given no opportunity to defend himself!
He’s running scared, or so I think. But he’s also sure, as we should be, that the Senate won’t convict him. Pity.
Sub
It’s relevant that it’s on White House stationary. We all have friends who assure us that his unhinged persona is an act for tweets and rallies. No, it’s who he is as our President.
The idea of impeaching him, but NOT sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate has been talked about a bunch recently on the interwebs. I like this for a couple of reasons. 1) he is officially impeached. 2) it will allow them to wait for the courts to get witnesses currently obstructing. (Rudy, Mick, etc.) and 3. It would be sweet justice for the guy that refused to let an Obama supreme court nominee get his day for over 2 1/2 years.
and 4) it will drive Trump totally nuts. If his blood pressure gets high enough this might all become moot.
Lol! Also true.
I’ve heard about this strategy as well, and I think it is sound. But if the Senate has the 51 votes to allow witnesses like Schumer has demanded, then I’d say let it go.
I’d go with that.
Nancy don’t send it to the senate if they aren’t treating it like a trial. Just let it hang! The republicans will hate this more than a trial.
PCC: I’m not sure whence comes your incredulity. Especially considering what “he” had to work with, I find the letter brilliantly written, and brilliantly timed.
Which of course probably means that His Orange Shitheadedness had absolutely nothing to do with it. In fact, save for the spurious quasi-Germanic capitalizations, there’s not *anything* about the letter that even vaguely hints at his authorship.
But *someone* did a hell of a job on it. Bullshit it may be, but all in all it’s pretty well-written bullshit. I hope that our team responds as well.
Using Lindsay Graham’s comparison that Trump has been treated worse than the witches at Salem is brilliant? And still harping on Hillary? This looks like a desperate act by a desperate man to me.
Yes, it’s brilliant. It doesn’t seem that way to us because we’re not the target demographic. But when I try to put myself in the shoes of the people that he’s talking to here, yes.
Yeah, his base is easy to rile up as they are already riled, but as far as a strategy, it won’t change any minds or votes, so again, I see it as desperate (not to mention crazy).
I, too, don’t think he wrote the letter, he couldn’t be that coherent for 5+ pages; and in my estimation his vocabulary and syntax are too deficient to have written it. It was written to seem as if Trump wrote it.
I certainly think that it accurately reflects what he thinks and wants; and I think he did have something to do with it in that some of his spoken words were worked over and cleaned up by an amanuensis and inserted into the text.
On reflection, I think that you’ve probably nailed it.
The senate can change the rules.
We need four Republican senators to go along with the Democrats to vote a rule that the senate votes in a secret ballot.
That will free up several Republican senators to vote against Trump, maybe enough to kick him out of office.
They should target Mitt Romney and Susan Collins and a couple more. Maybe Ted Cruz will want to get back at Trump for disparaging his father.
Collins showed her true colors when she voted for Kavanaugh. Cruz is a toady who will not risk his senate seat by turning on Drumpf, even if his orangeness repeated his slander against the senator’s father. Romney, like others before him, might speak out slightly against our cheetohead in chief, but like Flake and Crocker, before him, I don’t think he would vote with the dems against the republican majority.
Speaking of toadies:
https://politics.theonion.com/mitch-mcconnell-inflates-throat-pouch-in-show-of-domina-1819591493
Ah, the Donald, his customary equanimity in full bloom.
His missive, I’m all but certain, sets a new low in the annals of presidential epistolary communication.
I’m just impressed that he managed more than 280 characters at all. Though I suspect he had some help…
I’m impressed that it’s not all in sharpie.
Trump of course is only scared because he hasn’t got the faintest idea what is going on or what impeachment is or what exactly he did that people say is wrong.
No one, of course, should take the level of desperation and powerless he’s showing here as a measure of the amount of danger he is really in.
He just doesn’t know what’s going on, and has no idea whatsoever of the powers that are protecting him.
Can’t wait for John Oliver to refute it line by line.
Well, I got to the third paragraph and read the word “egregious”. Der Drumpenfuehrer would have no knowledge of that word, so he didn’t write this letter. But his unhinged ranting comes through perfectly, no doubt due to the zombies surrounding him who have absorbed this stuff unabated for three years now and can spout it at will.
But didn’t you know that Trump “knows words” and in fact “has the best words”? Hell, he might have words that are so best, no one else even has them.
And a “Very stable genius.”
What happened to twitter, his usual form of idiotic communication? He is running scared and he may see the tides are turning. The Senate democrats want testimony from some of his stooges and that really has him nuts. He could not stand that, but guess what – a poll shows 74% also want them to testify. If that “we” is a mouse in your pocket, fine. Trump may believe he will not be convicted in Senate but there is one or two of us who are not so sure.
Sub
If you know anything about 45 (and we all do), you can tell EXACTLY where he inserted his comments. (Hint: most of his additions end with an explanation point.)
Here is as good a place as any to quote a Gary Kasparov tweet (that I borrowed from a Heather Hastie Homily):
The usual contradictions of fascist rhetoric.
We’re superior, but victims
We’re in charge , but our opposition is to blame for everything.
We’re winning, but be afraid all the time