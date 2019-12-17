Send in your photos, please. I’ve gotten some recent batches and have a backlog, but one can never have too many. Today’s batch comes from Aussie Tony Eales of Brisbane, whose notes are indented:

It’s been a while since I sent any chordates and I do run across them occasionally when looking for more interesting animals. Firstly an Intermediate Egret (Ardea intermedia), answering the question of what you call the bird that isn’t a Little Egret and isn’t a Great Egret.

Next the tiny, common, creaky-door-sounding EasternWallum Sedge Frog (Litoria fallax).

There’s an old railway tunnel that is no longer in use north of where I live and it has a colony of Bent-wing Bats (Miniopterus sp.) which are just lovely animals.

I was photographing the native bees that were coming to the Grass Tree flowers in my local National Park when this male Scarlet Honeyeater (Myzomela sanguinolenta) landed on the very flower spike I was photographing. Unfortunately I didn’t really have the lenses set up for birds but still got a decent snap. You can see he hasn’t fully come into breeding colours with a few grey-brown feathers still showing in his scarlet head-dress.

An animal that has been much in the news of late for all the wrong reasons. So many Koalas have been victims of the devastating bushfires that are still raging in Queensland and New South Wales. This fellow I encountered years ago and is in an area that has so far not been affected by the fires. He’s a of the Queensland sub-species Phascolarctos cinereus ssp. Adustus.

Lastly a Dainty or Graceful Tree Frog (Ranoidea gracilenta). They are not normally this yellow but are this colour when they have newly emerged as adults. They then go more green as they get older.