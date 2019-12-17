Photos of readers

I’m going to restart this feature, as I have a few photos left. In the meantime, please send me one or two (no more) photos of yourself that you think gives a good idea of what you’re about, along with a brief description. We use real names in this feature, so be aware. And if you want your pet featured with you in a photo, that’s fine, but give its name (we prefer cats but aren’t exclusive).
Today’s photo is of Tony Eales, who happened to contribute the photos for this morning’s “Readers’ Wildlife” section. Here he is himself, along with a description.
While I don’t work as an archaeologist anymore, this is one of my favourite photos of me. This was a rockshelter site that I excavated for my (sadly uncompleted) PhD. The deposits were 4.5m deep with a hearth at the bottom which dated to around 10,500 years BP. BP stands for Before Present and “present” is taken to be 1950CE, which is when radiocarbon dating was invented. This is the standard way to report dates for Aboriginal sites in Australia since the whole BC/AD or even BCE/CE thing is pretty meaningless here.
I did a calculation that the particular hole in the photo took 700 person hours to dig, it was a metre by a metre and was excavated in half a metre squares each 30mm at a time. If you were down in the hole digging there was no way to get yourself out, you relied on someone up top handing down the ladder. For one volunteer I had working with us it was too much, he did his requisite four squares and then refused to ever go back down the pit again.
I have to put in a complaint on this one. If we could see a picture before Tony goes down in the hole maybe. That could be anyone down there.
I’d be curious to know what you found. Was it not worthy of a thesis? And how deep was the hole in the end?
Another member of the All But Dissertation Club! Welcome! 😉
🐾🐾
Thanks Tony, pretty cool to peer into the lives of people who lived so long ago, but not work for the claustrophobic like me!
I have mild claustrophobia, so I’d probably end up like the volunteer you mentioned.
That’s an old hearth…humans have been in Australia for 40,000 years. I wonder when they started using fire. Maybe they already invented it before arriving on the continent.
sounds like a very difficult thesis. I can relate, as life, finances, deadlines, and so on can indeed intervene. It is arduous!.