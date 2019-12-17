After Harvard denies tenure to Latina scholar, students stage sit-in, demanding an ethnic studies department

I’ve been paying attention to this fracas for a while, and while I’m concerned that my Ph.D. alma mater, Harvard University, is going full woke (and the University of Chicago is showing worrying tendencies that way, too), I don’t have much of an opinion about the proposed ethnic studies department there. I do object to Harvard students staging sit-ins, which is a violation of University policy (it would be okay, though, if they were willing to take the punishment), and I’m not convinced that the tenure denial that has animated them was a gross injustice. This is all reported in Vox (click on screenshot), as well as in the Harvard Crimson (here, here, here, and here).

Vox, being woke, casts the whole thing as a miscarriage of justice and a bias against a necessary ethnic-studies program. Part of their report:

Earlier this month, over 50 Harvard students staged a sit-in at University Hall. They held banners that read in big, bold letters: “Ethnic studies.” They chanted, “Ethnic studies! When do we want it? Now!” What they also wanted: justice for Lorgia García Peña, an ethnic studies scholar who had recently been denied tenure at the university.

They also interrupted a Harvard faculty meeting; also a violation of University policy.

Peña, an associate professor of romance languages and literatures, was not only up for tenure, but she was also considered to be the best candidate to lead Harvard’s ethnic studies initiatives, according to students; after a 50-year push, the Ivy League school still lacks an ethnic studies department. Peña is a leading expert in Dominican studies, making Harvard a leading school in this field as well. And yet the university denied her tenure. (Harvard told Vox that it doesn’t comment on individual tenure decisions; Peña has not responded to Vox’s request for comment.) While students and faculty had signed an open letter criticizing Harvard’s decision, last week over 200 of the brightest US scholars in ethnic studies also drafted a letter condemning the university’s treatment of Peña. They also acknowledged that her case is not an anomaly in academia. Renowned women’s and African American studies scholar bell hooks, Berea College’s distinguished professor in residence, summed up the predicament: “Harvard’s denial of Dr. Garcia Peña’s tenure is a testament to the ways that Black and Latinx Studies continue to be ignored as sites of vital knowledge production in the academy. Dr. Garcia Peña’s scholarship and service is the cornerstone to continue building Ethnic Studies as a leading program at Harvard and her absence would be a detriment to the students and faculty that depend on her keen insight.” hook’s words echo loudly over the heads of women across the country who, like Peña, struggle to do great work in ethnic studies despite the lack of support and acknowledgment of their achievements. In fact, the struggle for professors of color to be respected is as old as ethnic studies programs themselves.

Here are some of the protestors at the faculty meeting, courtesy of the Crimson (their caption):

What’s my reason for being ambiguous about ethnic studies departments? Mainly because they tend to be departments engaged not in an objective search for truth, but to promote a specific ideology: the ideology of white oppression, intersectionalism, colonialism, and unrelenting bigotry of dominant groups. (Some colleges have “white studies” courses as well, but, as you can guess, they are not rah-rah about whites, but concentrate on the toxicity and bad aspects of that particular race.)

Yet I also believe that the literatures and histories of many groups should be taught in colleges, for they add to the diverse perspectives you expect to get in a good college. Still, given the climate in American colleges today, I doubt that an ethnic studies curriculum or department can free itself from pushing specific ideologies and demonizing or silencing those guilty of “wrongthink”. Perhaps that’s why Harvard is dragging its heels about establishing such a department, although they’ve committed to establishing some form of ethnic studies.

As for Lorgia García Peña, I am not sure why she was denied tenure, nor of course will Harvard comment on it since that’s always a private personnel matter, and Harvard never speaks about such things. All we know is that the faculty committee must have recommended tenure denial, because Harvard’s President Bacow says that he’s never overturned a faculty tenure decision.

Looking at García Peña’swebsite at Harvard, her c.v., and her Google Scholar profile gives me a clue, though. She’s published one book, which seems to be derived from her Ph.D. thesis (another’s under contract, and a third seems to be just a Spanish translation of the published book), but lists only five refereed papers since she began at Harvard in 2013. (There are also four “peer-reviewed” chapters, but in general those things are invited and the “peer review” consists of the comments of reviewers who know the chapter will be published.) Here are the listed papers:

2020 “Lo que dice la piel: Consciencia rayana y solidaridad post-terremoto 2010” Forthcoming in Revista de Estudios Sociales, Santo Domingo, Spring 2020. 2016 “Black in English: Race, Migration, and National Belonging in Postcolonial Italy.” Kalfou 3, no. 2 (2016), 207-229 2015 “Translating Blackness: Dominicans Negotiating Race and Belonging.” The Black Scholar 45, no. 2 (2015): 10-20. Awarded Best Article by Black Scholar, 2015. 2013 “Un-Bordering Hispaniola: David Pérez’s Performance Actions of Haitian-Dominican Solidarity.” Afro-Hispanic Review 32, no. 2 (2013): 57-71. 2013 “Being Black Ain’t So Bad… Dominican Immigrant Women Negotiating Race in Contemporary Italy.” Caribbean Studies 41, no. 2 (2013): 137-161.

For Harvard, this doesn’t seem an outstanding record of scholarship, especially the hiatus between 2016 and 2020. I haven’t read the papers (I think most of these can be accessed), but the titles make them seem on the ideological side of “ethnic studies,” and perhaps Harvard doesn’t want that kind of work. A thin-ish record like this would certainly not support tenure for someone in biology, especially in niche journals like those cited above. I’m just guessing here, but the clues seem to be that the denial of tenure is based on a paucity of published work; as we all know, it’s publish or perish at a school like Harvard. García-Peña also won awards for mentoring and teaching, but at Harvard those come a distant second to publication.

While Harvard may well create an ethnic studies department (they already have a program in Ethnic Studies in History and Literature, which allows concentrations in Asian American Studies, Indigenous Studies, and Latinx Studies), perhaps they want a program that is more serious than similar programs at other schools, programs that are ideologically based and produce a large number of pretty useless “grievance study” papers. But since the whole thing is shrouded in mystery, all I can do is speculate.