Obama suggests that women should run all the countries in the world

This provocative statement of Barack Obama made many headlines today (this one from CNBC), and the article below gives some data showing that women excel in several measures of leadership.

A quick summary:

A recent Gallup Poll found that when it comes to bosses, Americans . As women continue striving for representation as leaders, former U.S. President Barack Obama recently shared a message heard around the world: More women need to be put in positions of power “because men seem to be having some problems these days,” he said at an invitation-only event in Paris Saturday, AFP reports. “Not to generalize but women seem to have a better capacity than men do, partly because of their socialization,” Obama said. . . . Although Obama didn’t mention any particular male leaders who are currently having problems, he did speak of “the importance of more focus on putting women in power, because men seem to be having some problems these days.”

It turns out that surveys of leaders show that they consider women generally better than men as leaders, and the article above give measure of “leadership competencies” from psychometric data showing that on virtually every criteria, women score higher than men.

CBS News adds some of Obama’s other remarks:

“Now women, I just want you to know, you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us,” Mr. Obama said during a speech at a private event in Singapore, according to BBC News. The former president, who left office in January 2017, added that if women ran every nation in the world, there would be “significant improvements across the board on just about everything.” “If you look at the world and look at the problems, it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way,” Mr. Obama said.

Ageism as well! Did Obama know the data when he made these remarks, or was he seeking approbation?

So Obama may be right on average. But I have three plaints:

1.) If a man said that all women leaders should be replaced, he would be considered an overgeneralizing sexist, but it’s politically okay to single out the female sex as the choice to run every nation in the world. 2.) There must be considerable overlap in leadership talents, so it’s not quite fair to claim that, among all the diverse nations of the world with all their diverse problems, women should run every country. Psychometric skills may be a good average measure, but in particular cases, well, they’re particular cases. 3.) Note that this is an admission that women do have different skills and abilities from men, and in fact superior leadership skills. I’ve always maintained that men and women have different behaviors, some of them evolved, but pointing out inherent differences between men and women is an ideological no-no these days. Yet Obama gets away with it because he’s Obama. 4.) Obama says women excel “partly” because of their socialization (which of course is the ideologically correct way to pinpoint the cause of any differences), but “partly” implies that the other parts might be innate—that is, genetic. That, too, is an ideological no-no these days. Obama would have been better off saying “it’s all due to socialization”!

I don’t care much one way or the other about his remarks, but the approbation with which they’ve been received is remarkable; and I suspect there would be the same approbation without any of the psychometric data. My own view is that men and women should get equal opportunities for leadership, which they don’t always have, and then people should vote for the best person. There’s something off-putting, at least to me, in saying that we should simply #ReplaceAllMen. But of course I’m an old male, and, if you consider Jews white, then I’m white as well.