Obama suggests that women should run all the countries in the world

This provocative statement of Barack Obama made many headlines today (this one from CNBC), and the article below gives some data showing that women excel in several measures of leadership.
A quick summary:
A recent Gallup Poll found that when it comes to bosses, Americans . As women continue striving for representation as leaders, former U.S. President Barack Obama recently shared a message heard around the world: More women need to be put in positions of power “because men seem to be having some problems these days,” he said at an invitation-only event in Paris Saturday, AFP reports.
“Not to generalize but women seem to have a better capacity than men do, partly because of their socialization,” Obama said.
. . . Although Obama didn’t mention any particular male leaders who are currently having problems, he did speak of “the importance of more focus on putting women in power, because men seem to be having some problems these days.”
It turns out that surveys of leaders show that they consider women generally better than men as leaders, and the article above give measure of “leadership competencies” from psychometric data showing that on virtually every criteria, women score higher than men.
CBS News adds some of Obama’s other remarks:
“Now women, I just want you to know, you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us,” Mr. Obama said during a speech at a private event in Singapore, according to BBC News.
The former president, who left office in January 2017, added that if women ran every nation in the world, there would be “significant improvements across the board on just about everything.”
“If you look at the world and look at the problems, it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way,” Mr. Obama said.
Ageism as well! Did Obama know the data when he made these remarks, or was he seeking approbation?
So Obama may be right on average. But I have three plaints:
1.) If a man said that all women leaders should be replaced, he would be considered an overgeneralizing sexist, but it’s politically okay to single out the female sex as the choice to run every nation in the world.
2.) There must be considerable overlap in leadership talents, so it’s not quite fair to claim that, among all the diverse nations of the world with all their diverse problems, women should run every country. Psychometric skills may be a good average measure, but in particular cases, well, they’re particular cases.
3.) Note that this is an admission that women do have different skills and abilities from men, and in fact superior leadership skills. I’ve always maintained that men and women have different behaviors, some of them evolved, but pointing out inherent differences between men and women is an ideological no-no these days. Yet Obama gets away with it because he’s Obama.
4.) Obama says women excel “partly” because of their socialization (which of course is the ideologically correct way to pinpoint the cause of any differences), but “partly” implies that the other parts might be innate—that is, genetic. That, too, is an ideological no-no these days. Obama would have been better off saying “it’s all due to socialization”!
I don’t care much one way or the other about his remarks, but the approbation with which they’ve been received is remarkable; and I suspect there would be the same approbation without any of the psychometric data. My own view is that men and women should get equal opportunities for leadership, which they don’t always have, and then people should vote for the best person. There’s something off-putting, at least to me, in saying that we should simply #ReplaceAllMen. But of course I’m an old male, and, if you consider Jews white, then I’m white as well.
Dear Mr. Obama.
Stop judging in the plural.
I always have to remind my students that data are plural 🙂
A rather silly generalization by Obama. Here in the UK we’ve had two female prime ministers and I can’t say there was any noticeable improvement! That said, the situation in Finland might prove interesting.
Yes, as long as her name ain’t Maggie, same as the honorary alpha male.
Best candidate male or female.
I love Obama, but these comments…hmm….Perhaps he was trying to counter his comments from a few weeks ago when he criticized the rise of the woke. I don’t know. I’m planning to vote for his 77-year-old, white, male vice president, so I guess I don’t think things are quite so simple as women = good, men = bad.
Which is one of the woke dogma that Murray identifies in The Madness of Crowds: Women are exactly the same as men … soto voce except they are actually better.
As he notes: Self-contradictory.
As much as I admire the man, Obama is no stranger to virtue signaling. Had he intended to address quality of a leadership, he would have been more about merit, but as his words indicate, these days it’s all about genitals
I’m not particularly surprised. I don’t think it’s biological though; I think our societies are still sexist enough that any woman rising to the top is likely to be more competent, more of an effective leader, and more of a good negotiator than the men around her. What was it Michelle Obama said? Something like women have to work twice as hard to get half as far? If something like that were even partially true, it would explain this result all on it’s own.
It is OK to call out differences between men and women as long as the difference is that women are better than men.
Indeed, just peruse the anti-male sexist comments, cartoons, etc. on FB and elsewhere.
(Oh, man, have I been tempted to invert the pronouns and reply. Haven’t done it yet.)
But that’s of a piece with wokeness: It’s punching up so it’s fine and: not sexist, by definition.
The worst boss I ever worked for was a woman – and the best boss I ever worked for was a woman.
Just a (true) anecdote perhaps showing that individuals shouldn’t be judged by a single characteristic.
I too have a certain amount of time for Obama, although I do think he didn’t take anything like all the opportunities afforded by his Presidency that he might have done.
But this is too sweeping. What if he had said that young people make better leaders than old, or indeed vice versa? And what if he (or anyone else) should be tempted to make judgements about leadership based on any other binary differences?
He DID say that;
There’s no way to sanitize these comments – I hope he walks them back.
Even if the best leaders are women, it does not mean that all women are good leaders. Nor does it mean that the percentage of good leaders among women is higher than among men.
At first I was happy with what Obama said. Intuitively, I think of women as less copetative and less hot headed. Then, I reflected on how GOP women in congress seem just as idiotic in support of tTrump as the men. At least none have opposed him publicly, that I know of. Now, I’m thinking…er, maybe not the women so much.
Be very careful characterizing “women.” We are individuals first and foremost.
What everyone seems to be forgetting is that the same calls were made in the 60s, the mantra then was ‘Put women in charge and there will be no more wars’…
Tell that to Indira Ghandi, Golda Meir & Margaret Thatcher…
“if you consider Jews white, then I’m white as well.”
This a point of some puzzlement in the UK where we have BAME–Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic. Are Jews in or out? No one seems to know. Even in the Jewish press there is debate about inclusion or not.
To me it seems arguable that, considering the age of the diaspora and the coherence of Jewish groups over that time, Jews have a claim to be something like the Original Minority Ethnic.
The disadvantage in including them to those Woke is that every time someone BAME (read Black/Brown/Non-White) is claimed to be The First, quite likely someone Jewish has already done that.
Here is one list of the achievements of prominent British Jews: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_British_Jews